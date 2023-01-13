 Skip to content
(Twitter) Zillow offers up something that's typically only available to corporate lobbyists and a handful of billionaires
887 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Jan 2023 at 1:25 AM



24 Comments
Original
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah but who can afford the upkeep.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It used to have solar panels. Maybe if those were still there, we'd have a deal.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can the sunken living room be fixed?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about all the murders?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do they mention the previous fire damage?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What about Lincoln's gold?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That place has a reputation for being built in a swamp.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Toilet is wrecked
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they get the cheetoh dust out? That stuff can stay in the carpet for years.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Knew my home was undervalued...
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zesty

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are the HOA fees?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're still trying to fumigate the bunker.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Toilet is wrecked


that happens when you flush documents
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean who would want it now that Trump has forever tainted it? Certainly no ACTUAL billionaires.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a nice place to visit but i wouldn't want to live there.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I used to work for the insurance company that insured President Carter's house, in Georgia.

Except paperwork requirements expected current place of residence.

For about 6 months, the White House was insured for only $60,000.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So Santos is a real estate agent too ??
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah but you have to evict the squatters living there who have never paid rent.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oddly, it seems like it would be cheaper just to buy the place than spend the money it takes to get elected POTUS these days.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mikalmd: So Santos is a real estate agent too ??


Not only is he an agent, he's also a realturd.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's just a really, really fancy bowling alley.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sub Human: It used to have solar panels. Maybe if those were still there, we'd have a deal.


Farking Republicans
 
