In these troubling times, a new menace emerges to rob families of their safety and comfort: yurt fraud
    More: Sad  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought "Yurt?" was what you yelled down to someone who just fell off of a ladder.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did you say "yurt"?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"...nasty grams..."  lol
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, the ad said 'Yurt"... that's clearly a wikiup.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USFS cabin rentals for the win
Cheaper than yurts usually
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there an ointment for that?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was young once. I know what "noodling around in the backcountry" means. Pigs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yurtless in Colorado is the Hallmark movie to watch while trying to suck the booze out of your annoying aunts fruitcake.

/you've been there
//don't deny it
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Did you say "yurt"?

[pbs.twimg.com image 425x396]


We're done here.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY TEH FARKING FARK ARE THERE PRIVATE LANDLORDS IN A STATE PARK YOU FARKING FARKERS FARK
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hopefully there are no yurt feelings.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: WHY TEH FARKING FARK ARE THERE PRIVATE LANDLORDS IN A STATE PARK YOU FARKING FARKERS FARK


Why not?
 
orangehat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: WHY TEH FARKING FARK ARE THERE PRIVATE LANDLORDS IN A STATE PARK YOU FARKING FARKERS FARK


They don't own the land... read the article.  That's not how this works.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yurts all out of luck, ya say?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

orangehat: Bennie Crabtree: WHY TEH FARKING FARK ARE THERE PRIVATE LANDLORDS IN A STATE PARK YOU FARKING FARKERS FARK

They don't own the land... read the article.  That's not how this works.


Theya re still charging people money for using the state park. That completely negates the idea of a state park. they have structures they've put up and they are renting them.

Gyrfalcon: Bennie Crabtree: WHY TEH FARKING FARK ARE THERE PRIVATE LANDLORDS IN A STATE PARK YOU FARKING FARKERS FARK

Why not?


Because the points of public property is that they access it without paying a private company for its use. That's literally the point of a state park (or provincial park, etc).

Why not? Because that is literally privatization of the property.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: orangehat: Bennie Crabtree: WHY TEH FARKING FARK ARE THERE PRIVATE LANDLORDS IN A STATE PARK YOU FARKING FARKERS FARK

They don't own the land... read the article.  That's not how this works.

Theya re still charging people money for using the state park. That completely negates the idea of a state park. they have structures they've put up and they are renting them.

Gyrfalcon: Bennie Crabtree: WHY TEH FARKING FARK ARE THERE PRIVATE LANDLORDS IN A STATE PARK YOU FARKING FARKERS FARK

Why not?

Because the points of public property is that they access it without paying a private company for its use. That's literally the point of a state park (or provincial park, etc).

Why not? Because that is literally privatization of the property.


You're really Donald Trump, aren't you? Nobody alive could be this dumb.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Yurtless in Colorado is the Hallmark movie to watch while trying to suck the booze out of your annoying aunts fruitcake.

/you've been there
//don't deny it


Sounds like weirdest euphemism territory

/dude was totally trying to suck the booze out his aunt's fruitcake man
 
