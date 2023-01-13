 Skip to content
(Twitter)   He tried to play Stairway to Heaven   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Metal*
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever he was playing had to be better than what I would do on a guitar. I'm staying out of guitar shops.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And this is why Tenacious D is still a duo instead of a trio?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The shoe at the end did it for me.  My tough day has been redeemed.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oh, and

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eruption, aisle 6
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: The shoe at the end did it for me.  My tough day has been redeemed.


That shoe at the end will get him fired and assault charges.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That headline is absolute perfection.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I kinda wanna know the whole story.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since it's guitar center, they'll put that guitar back on the peg, scratches and all, and then try to sell it for full new price.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Since it's guitar center, they'll put that guitar back on the peg, scratches and all, and then try to sell it for full new price.


Its relic'd
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Some Bass Playing Guy: Since it's guitar center, they'll put that guitar back on the peg, scratches and all, and then try to sell it for full new price.

Its relic'd


ROFL.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That dude was strung out!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was that Nick Oliveri?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude has to be on something, otherwise why is he just laying there embarrassing himself?

Really want to know the whole story
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: That dude was strung out!


He was just buzzed.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Good work, boys."
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how much will he pay
For a brand-new guitar
One which he'll ruthlessly smash at the end of another show?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I demand context. I can't make unfounded assumptions if it is this unfounded.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Context headline of the year
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I demand context. I can't make unfounded assumptions if it is this unfounded.


https://www.kob.com/new-mexico/video-shows-guitar-center-employee-tackle-violent-customer/
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I do hope somebody called him an ambulance.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're through being cool
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

no1curr: Dude has to be on something, otherwise why is he just laying there embarrassing himself?

Really want to know the whole story


Oh! So now you curr?

Here's an article for ya!

https://www.outkick.com/guitar-center-employee-tosses-guy-out-on-the-sidewalk-after-he-attempts-to-steal-a-guitar/
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Sexy Jesus: I demand context. I can't make unfounded assumptions if it is this unfounded.

https://www.kob.com/new-mexico/video-shows-guitar-center-employee-tackle-violent-customer/


Violently swinging a guitar around? Maybe he's a Hendrix fan.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pgh9fan: I do hope somebody called him an ambulance.


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pgh9fan: I do hope somebody called him an ambulance.


And an asshole.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Redh8t: no1curr: Dude has to be on something, otherwise why is he just laying there embarrassing himself?

Really want to know the whole story

Oh! So now you curr?

Here's an article for ya!

https://www.outkick.com/guitar-center-employee-tosses-guy-out-on-the-sidewalk-after-he-attempts-to-steal-a-guitar/


In hindsight, I probably should've read the article first...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirGee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Muffin Man
Youtube lWQb_T9_nwA
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Redh8t: no1curr: Dude has to be on something, otherwise why is he just laying there embarrassing himself?

Really want to know the whole story

Oh! So now you curr?

Here's an article for ya!

https://www.outkick.com/guitar-center-employee-tosses-guy-out-on-the-sidewalk-after-he-attempts-to-steal-a-guitar/


All that article had was a retelling in text of the video plus some bro commentary at the end.  The couple other 'articles' I clicked on were the same concept.  How do these sites stay in business?
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Redh8t: no1curr: Dude has to be on something, otherwise why is he just laying there embarrassing himself?

Really want to know the whole story

Oh! So now you curr?

Here's an article for ya!

https://www.outkick.com/guitar-center-employee-tosses-guy-out-on-the-sidewalk-after-he-attempts-to-steal-a-guitar/

In hindsight, I probably should've read the article first...


Via the Twitter video he didn't grab the guitar until he was already being shoved towards the door. There was something else going on..
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
9 times outta 10, the employees woulda just stared at him & called the cops when he left the building. For all they know he could have had a gun. But he picked the wrong store at the the wrong time. Thems the breaks.
 
eikni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I saw the bald head and goatee running, I thought what the hell did Scott Ian do.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Odd.
Gas station encounters on YouTube shows you don't even have to be an ass. And those dude are ugly farks. Odd.
🤷‍♂
But hay you all would cheer shooting this dude in the back
🤷‍♂👍🏽🙄
 
GaijinH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stairway, denied!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More like stairway to a Heavin
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Redh8t: no1curr: Dude has to be on something, otherwise why is he just laying there embarrassing himself?

Really want to know the whole story

Oh! So now you curr?

Here's an article for ya!

https://www.outkick.com/guitar-center-employee-tosses-guy-out-on-the-sidewalk-after-he-attempts-to-steal-a-guitar/


That article is entirely made up

A real news story doesn't say he was evicted for trying to steal s guitar but instead that he was drunk and violent and that he grabbed the guitar as he was being escorted out, and that the police are looking for him.

https://www.kob.com/new-mexico/video-shows-guitar-center-employee-tackle-violent-customer/
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 400x224]


Worf dislikes Geordi's music
Youtube N86icfWM03g
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I kinda wanna know the whole story.


That Stairway to Heaven stuff is a cliche, the sign clearly said "no Hotel California"
 
magneticmushroom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Redh8t: no1curr: Dude has to be on something, otherwise why is he just laying there embarrassing himself?

Really want to know the whole story

Oh! So now you curr?

Here's an article for ya!

https://www.outkick.com/guitar-center-employee-tosses-guy-out-on-the-sidewalk-after-he-attempts-to-steal-a-guitar/


That website's name is absolutely perfect for this kind of thing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x628]

"Good work, boys."


Fark user imageView Full Size

The last guy who tried to steal a guitar they gouged his eyes out
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's ok to play Stairway....

....if you're Anne and Nancy Wilson performing at the Kennedy Center and Led Zeppelin is in the audience.

Heart - Stairway to Heaven (Live at Kennedy Center Honors) [FULL VERSION]
Youtube LFxOaDeJmXk
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The incel didn't even bounce once.
 
p89tech
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good job risking serious injury on your minimum wage job to save Bossman the cost of a cheap acoustic guitar.

A guitar that probably got destroyed anyway.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: if you're Anne and Nancy Wilson


With 1000% less screeching.  +10
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

2wolves: The incel didn't even bounce once.


He's no bumble.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

p89tech: Good job risking serious injury on your minimum wage job to save Bossman the cost of a cheap acoustic guitar.

A guitar that probably got destroyed anyway.


I found him!
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


