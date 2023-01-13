 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Call me Officer Ishmael. Rare whale trifecta in play   (masslive.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Family guy, Thats Good Scrimshaw
Youtube vjKviQf1yDw
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap, I'm next door for a few more days if you farkers (and I have you greened) want to have an impromptu thing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators estimate the value of the stolen items to be more than $75,000.

So the actual value is about $5,000.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking sperm from the sperm whales and such.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Investigators estimate the value of the stolen items to be more than $75,000.

So the actual value is about $5,000.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kinda weird, but okay, Officer Ishmael.
 
