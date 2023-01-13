 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Meet the real-life Sheldon Cooper   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
    Education, Student, University, William Warren, SAT, full-time student  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hope the kid transfers somewhere decent. Baldwin-Wallace is a just one step up from clown and barber college. Case Western Reserve University is on the other side of town.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not crazy, his mother had him tested.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can he toss the old pigskin?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check back later. He'll be a burn-out living in the steam tunnels and mailing in entries for a Fritos sweepstakes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid, no one should be forced to live with a laugh track following them.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Hope the kid transfers somewhere decent. Baldwin-Wallace is a just one step up from clown and barber college. Case Western Reserve University is on the other side of town.


The Dream of the 90s is alive in Portland
Youtube TZt-pOc3moc
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Check back later. He'll be a burn-out living in the steam tunnels and mailing in entries for a Fritos sweepstakes.

[Fark user image 400x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


File this thread under "H" for "toy".
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Fursecution: Check back later. He'll be a burn-out living in the steam tunnels and mailing in entries for a Fritos sweepstakes.

[Fark user image 400x218] [View Full Size image _x_]

File this thread under "H" for "toy".


Fark user imageView Full Size



(jordan was hot too, tho)
 
Goimir
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah he'll burn out, end up working menial jobs where he gets shoved into "team lead" or "project manager" roles then get fired for making too many waves by disturbing the status quo.

/lather
//rinse
///wipe hands on pants
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does a laugh track go off after everything he says?
 
Azz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You laugh but pretty soon he'll be living in his mother's basement with a blowup doll girlfriend
 
Calehedron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Hope the kid transfers somewhere decent. Baldwin-Wallace is a just one step up from clown and barber college. Case Western Reserve University is on the other side of town.


At least his parents are doing something to foster his expanding curiosity and yearning for knowledge. I was him in the 70s but my single mom just beat the shiat out of me because I was disruptive in class. I absorbed everything so quickly and as long as I was kept busy, I was fine. By my junior year, I was getting a bit off course socially and emotionally. Bullied constantly in every way. Finally saw a psychiatrist that diagnosed me as a highly intelligent, emotionally immature, hyper-anxious, Tourette's, OCD, ADHD, and so on. On the spectrum, Asperger's, HFASD, it now has many names that come and go. Super Nerd. Mom's remedy was kick my ass some more until I graduated and enlisted in the Army.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the mankind numbers game is cruel. one genius for every 100 million drooling Wal-Mart customers.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I graduated high school at 15.  I wish I hadn't.  I went to college at 16, burned out, attempted suicide, had to go back to class three days later (such enlightened days we had back then).  I've always felt I never lived up to potential.

I mean I'm sure that there are kids who graduated early from high school and went on to be some well-adjusted titan of industry or academia.  I'm not personally aware of any, though.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a poster in the computer lab at college in the mid eighties that said " living well is the best revenge". Every single one of the nerds in that lab went on to be very successful in life. ...
 
