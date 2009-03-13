 Skip to content
(NPR)   How Friday the 13th came to be the scariest day of the year. For morons, I mean, and superstitious idiots. Not rational people like you and me   (npr.org) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In Italy the number 13 is supposedly a lucky number.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought it was because of this: https://history.info/on-this-day/1307-knights-templar-arrested-on-friday-13th/
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It is. The TFA's writer is a lazy idiot.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My first thought when I read the headline was that a Friday the 13th must be coming up as those articles always come up when it happens, then I looked at the date.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

In Italy they are all *redacted*
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

France it's both at the same time, for some reason. Some swear it's unlucky and a lot think it's lucky. There is usually a special loto drawing on Friday the 13th.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Close the thread, we're done here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a cultural thing.

/ additional fun fact: In certain cultures...owls are seen as idiotic, clownish.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's a 2009 NPR article.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Jason Voorhees at Home [adult swim]
Youtube bavGGIUulKw

/slightly NSFW
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No 4th floors in Japan.

/ so I've heard
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Friday the 13th never bothered me.
Thursday the 12th, on the other hand...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Heh - that log was a smart cookie - seriously.  Saw a lot.  They shoulda listened to the damn thing sooner
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some 1 in 15 Americans associates the day with ill luck. Apparently enough people call in sick, postpone trips or delay major purchases that the economy loses almost a billion dollars.

And yet, in this entire article no mention of anything bad of note occurring on a Friday the 13th.  Plenty of Friday connections, and 13 connections, but you think if the day had any merit at all as an unlucky day there'd be a bunch of things all these articles could point to.  I mean, they almost certainly wouldn't be any more significant in number than equivalent bad events happening on other random dates, but at least they'd have examples to show for it.  I can only conclude that Friday the 13th is the opposite, statistically notable for its lack of bad events.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I worked for a hospital company for a year, setting up and maintaining telehealth equipment. Things I discovered:
1. It's not longer an ER, it's an ED. They feel they are more of a department than a "room" now.
2. The head doctor for the ED gets to set up everything, including room numbers.
3. As a result of #2, there are a few different setups. Some just had normal numbering, and some skipped #13. The most interesting I saw was an ED that didn't have a "7 or a #13, because" we make our OWN luck".
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

It's because 13 has ALWAYS been an unlucky or evil number.

Even before the Knights Templar existed. It Christianity, for that matter. That's why.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Or...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We're just rational idiots.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

"Welcome to the Emergency Department here at Large City Hospital.  You've got plenty of experience, so I'm sure you'll settle in pretty quick, but I do want to call attention to one thing that's a bit of a quirk here: in an effort to quell any superstitions and to be equally sensitive to all cultures, we assigned numbers randomly by setting up a cloud chamber in the exact centroid of the department.  As particles traced paths through the chamber, we simply kept count.  When a path pointed towards a room, that room was assigned the current particle count number.  We felt this was best for everyone.  You'll be responsible for rooms 42 through 9678."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Someone should have made a room 666 just to watch people lose their shiat

/I mean no you wouldn't 'cause it wouldn't be worth all the hell you'd go through (so to speak)
//but it'd be hilarious to watch from the sidelines
///I'd pay a premium to get the room myself, just so people could come up and visit me there
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you believe in things
That you don't understand,
Then you suffer,
Superstition aint the way
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The thing I fear most about Friday the 13th is this type of article.  Why do they even bother with a new one each time?  Or maybe they don't - all pretty much the same....Just change the byline and you're good to go
 
