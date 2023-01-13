 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Man who shot mountain dies. You'd think dynamite would have worked better   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Tonya Harding, Mike Tyson, Jack Smith, Photography, Evander Holyfield, Judy Smith, AP's director, Associated Press photographer  
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No wonder it errupted.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What did the Texan photographer say when he visited Sunrise outlook in the PNW?

It's Rainier here!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All jokes aside, this guy sounds like a badass.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jane's Addiction - Mountain Song (Official Video)
Youtube 1kAIMlISHhU
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someday the mountain might get him but the law never will.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Waylon Jennings - Good Ol' Boys
Youtube p14scTyRLWQ
 
cocaine taser pig [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

puffy999: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1kAIMlISHhU]


That guy had a dad, big and strong ...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: All jokes aside, this guy sounds like a badass.


There were several people closer to the eruption. I am aware of Geologist whose last act was to warn that Mount St Helens was going and a photographer for National Geographic whose last act was to protect his pictures of the eruption.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Leslie West is dead?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jack Smith, an Associated Press photographer who captured unforgettable shots of the eruption of Mount St. Helens, the Exxon-Valdez oil spill, boxer Mike Tyson biting off part of Evander Holyfield's ear, and weeping figure skater Tonya Harding at the Olympics during a 35-year career


It's gotta be kind of wild to be in a position where you're present for so many well-known moments that become well-known history, or pop culture references, or both. Like most people just know the image and maybe the background info on the event, but you'd know that plus have all kinds of personal context for not just one thing, but lots of them.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can still remember waking up in the morning to ride my bike and thinking it had snowed a bit during the night. Of course it wasn't snow though, it was ash. We lived a good 120 miles from St Helens.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CONFESS!
d.ibtimes.co.ukView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

2wolves: Leslie West is dead?


Seriously underrated mostly forgotten band
Boys In the Band
Youtube Y_EMaAcSvwg
 
Gough
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: I can still remember waking up in the morning to ride my bike and thinking it had snowed a bit during the night. Of course it wasn't snow though, it was ash. We lived a good 120 miles from St Helens.


We live closer to 250 miles away...and heard the May 18, 1980 eruption.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was it this guy?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Budgie - I Ain't No Mountain
Youtube ybpaItOwNXo
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: [YouTube video: Jane's Addiction - Mountain Song (Official Video)]


"🎶 Cumming down the mountain... 🎶 "

Man, one would need a giant, hot load to create lahars like St. Helens.

Wanted for questioning and possible geological research:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
