(NJ.com)   Jersey Shore feels the ground shake for about 10 seconds today, but seismologists say they saw no recording of an earthquake. Residents now confused as all the lawn chairs are put away and they have no way of telling
502 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)



BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should give Tony Soprano his deposit back. 
The Sopranos. Tony is NOT buying the house
Youtube ox5mGYdHmZg
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I can't live in California, they have earthquakes."
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdly enough, someone on Nextdoor here in Utah asked uf anyone's house shook at roughly the same time. Noon here, 2 pm Eastern.... It's weird when shiat synchronizes like that.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find the lack of Snookie jokes....disturbing.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sudden Bon Jovi activity?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Christie tripped again?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone makes a Chris Christie jo.... Dammit.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I feel the Earth move under my feet and the sky come on down the sky falling down. " - I don't know who I'm quoting
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snooki?
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USGS EARTHQUAKES


Don't see anything.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hundreds of dollars in improvements done
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the devil.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: It was the devil.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it was military aircraft.  Or Guile was visiting New Jersey to take out all the Ken dolls on Jersey Shore using his sonic boom powers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lakehurst.

Always some shiat going on there. The humanity.
 
Minktastic Mink!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Probably rooskies looking for a route to Montana.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Construction?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.
See you down in Pennsylvania Bay.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I live at the Jersey Shore, but maybe 20-25 miles north of the "earthquake" zone and didn't feel anything. My cats didn't even stir.  Couldn't have been an earthquake, though. When we had the last one, it originated in the DC area and the entire eastern part of the country all the way into Canada felt it. Geologists said the plate this part of the country is on is completely solid, so any collisions ring it like a giant bell. Something like today, that was felt from Cape May to Barnaget, was too localized. It was probably something landing at Ft. Dix that decided to buzz to coastline.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess they defeated Ultron.

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Snooki?


Apparently she has a cheerleading background and is fairly athletic. There's a video of her somewhere online running and doing a series (3 or 4) of front flips.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: I live at the Jersey Shore, but maybe 20-25 miles north of the "earthquake" zone and didn't feel anything. My cats didn't even stir.  Couldn't have been an earthquake, though. When we had the last one, it originated in the DC area and the entire eastern part of the country all the way into Canada felt it. Geologists said the plate this part of the country is on is completely solid, so any collisions ring it like a giant bell. Something like today, that was felt from Cape May to Barnaget, was too localized. It was probably something landing at Ft. Dix that decided to buzz to coastline.


I think I have an idea who had that bright idea:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pork roll doesn't usually make me gassy but, well....
 
The Bunyip
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Had the same thing happen in parts of north NJ yesterday as well (buried at the bottom of the article). It's a mystery. Taylor ham!

https://www.nj.com/news/2023/01/mystery-lingers-overs-over-loud-boom-reported-in-northern-new-jersey.html
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

