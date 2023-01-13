 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Boston's 2023 citizen-driven tourism campaign off to a bad start   (boston.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
30 years ago I asked for directions while in Boston. Looked everywhere for Pock Street.  Finally found Park Steet.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"You would like my peanuts?"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seems like a New York way to give directions.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do want the authentic experience or not?
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If they mean to drive out all the citizens, then Boston would quickly become much more tourist friendly.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Boston Mayor Throws Out First Punch At St. Patrick's Day Parade

Boston Mayor Throws Out First Punch At St. Patrick's Day Parade
Youtube gpM8ygrp_9s
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only way this could be any more Boston is if you worked in a Dunkin' Donuts.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO FARK! BOSTON!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At the Boylston Green Line stop?  That's an incredibly boring station, how do you get punched there?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Welcome to Boston
Fark user imageView Full Size

fark you
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe he asked for directions to pound town
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Park Street, sure.  Maybe Back Bay, but Boylston?
 
