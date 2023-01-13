 Skip to content
(AP News)   If you're going to fake a language translation, make sure it's not seen by native speakers   (apnews.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
量子チキンスープグラスビッグチュングス
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your husband is a polar bear, skinny,
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well they can't go and hire a native speaker to translate! That would be giving money to poors. They are all poor right?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My nipples explode with delight!
 
jedzz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, I'm a thin woman married to a polar bear. I'm not offended.  My husband just rolled his eyes and asked for a sandwich.
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the IT crowd.


It also reminds me of how Mela is trump lied about speaking 6 languages.  One of them she claimed was Italian.  So when she went to Rome to meet the pope, he just outright spoke to her in Italian, a d she had deer in the headlights and relied on the translator.

I like to think the pope knew she was lying about being a polyglot and called her bluff.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the company's website.

We have a strong, experienced, and diversified in-house team, as well as hundreds of our cherry-picked language professionals around the US and the world who are passionate about providing true and correct messaging to our LEP community.

In other words "We outsource our translation jobs to the lowest bidder and don't bother to check them".
 
jonas opines
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Case in point
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

King Something: 量子チキンスープグラスビッグチュングス


Pollo de la iglesia empanado tibio y muy caliente
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dave2042: My nipples explode with delight!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yea? Remember Mele Kalikimaka? That doesn't mean Merry Christmas in Hawaiin but everybody thinks it does.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yet another was written entirely in Inuktitut, an Indigenous language spoken in northern Canada, far from Alaska.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Muso: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby is a polar bear, skinny.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CSB-
My Dad was the first in his family born in the US. They were from Sicily. He spoke Italian at home since his parents didn't speak English that well. Fast forward to when I was in high school and my Mom's little brother was visiting they went to the mall because my Uncle wanted to buy an Italian suit. The guy at the store had these cheesy Italian accent. My Dad starting asking him stuff, in Italian. The guy turned red/flush and admitted he did not speak Italian at all. My Uncle could not stop laughing-hahaha.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The IT Crowd - Jen translates Italian
Youtube csLgX1IHPJs
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a gwunka in a bunka-kwunk in Eskimo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My hovercraft....
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

emonk: My hovercraft....


Daŭrigu  . . .
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We make no excuses for erroneous translations, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this has caused to the local community," Caroline Lee, the CEO of Accent on Languages, the Berkeley, California-based company that produced the mistranslated documents, said in a statement.
She said the company will refund FEMA the $5,116 it received for the work and conduct an internal review to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Lee did not respond to follow-up questions, including how the mistaken translations occurred.

My money's on "Subcontracted to someone who looked it up on Google, had no one on staff who could validate or edit the work, sent it "as is," as piecework, to FEMA."
 
