 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Dallas guard your face, the zoo has misplaced a leopard   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

592 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 2:42 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Oysterman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it making a beeline for Abbott?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A serious situation?  What is it?
 
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Leopard Does Dallas
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
so you're telling me the leopard hasnt been.... spotted?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dear DFW-area folks. Safety first. Consider dressing up as kibble. Kittehs rarely get that excited for the dry stuff.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A clouded leopard, someone stole it to sell to a South American drug lord
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
<Naked Gun 2 1/2 Lion Death Scene>
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The police are involved. Good way to have a dead leopard.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue - that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat"

Leopards are non-dangerous animals?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The police are involved. Good way to have a dead leopard.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a Married With Children episode.

A bear escapes the City Zoo. Al and Bud go searching for it.

[Large pile of Zima bottles on the sidewalk]

Al: "The bear has been here recently."

Bud: "How can you tell, Dad?"

Al: "Because, no human could drink more than one Zima."
 
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: A serious situation?  What is it?


It's when something happens to turn a formerly light or casual mood into something to be concerned about.  But that's not important now.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should just set out large cardboard boxes. That'll get it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Beware of the leopard.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How is a leopard a non-dangerous animal??
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Make him Speaker of the House.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's OK, cougars rarely come out before happy hour.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The police are involved. Good way to have a dead leopard.


The leopard might survive an encounter with the police. A panther on the other hand would be as good as dead.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: How is a leopard a non-dangerous animal??


Clouded leopard, not full-on leopard.  It's like a Maine Coon that hasn't warmed up to you yet.
 
paulleah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Evidently, they weigh about 30 lbs and are very friendly. Not aggressive to humans.

Basically a big house cat.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Is it making a beeline for Abbott?


Jerruh.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

paulleah: Evidently, they weigh about 30 lbs and are very friendly. Not aggressive to humans.

Basically a big house cat.


So, a big cat we can pet without losing a hand.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: They should just set out large cardboard boxes. That'll get it.

[Fark user image image 425x274]


That part of town, all the cardboard boxes are double occupancy.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gnosis301: whatisaidwas: A serious situation?  What is it?

It's when something happens to turn a formerly light or casual mood into something to be concerned about.  But that's not important now.


Leaving satisfied.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Non-dangerous"
th-thumbnailer.cdn-si-edu.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: so you're telling me the leopard hasnt been.... spotted?


Fark user imageView Full Size


HEY-OH!!!
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue - that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat"

Leopards are non-dangerous animals?


Leopards are typically deaf
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have they checked the bathroom in the basement?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Beware of the leopard.


Username checks our.

/you got to build bypasses
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.