 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Robbie Knievel jumped over a lot of stuff. Cancer was not one of them   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Que up Van Halens Jump
 
Xaxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking cancer. It takes too many decent people.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The daredevil who had a stunning 350 motorcycle jumps under his belt

An awfully big belt
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a kid, we all wanted to be your dad, and have the scars to prove it.

/ RIP and fark cancer
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark cáncer!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Que up Van Halens Jump


Jump! (Mutha Mix)
Youtube w3CH5lN2Shc
 
flamingboard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xaxor: Farking cancer. It takes too many decent people.


Luckily, he was an asshole.
 
Focks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember a youtube video of him riding a wheelie for a very long time. RIP super rider.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Props to him for carrying on the family legacy.  Had his dad access to the same quality of machinery Robbie had, he might not have broken 433 bones (with that many bones he was asking for trouble. Most people have only 206.)

Fark cancer, that farking fark of a fark.
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait? What?

Oh.. that guy.

-Seriously though , lost my step dad to that crap.  fark pancreatic cancer.. its a death sentence, and very few people live more than a year after diagnosis.
Id tell my doctor that we'll just concentrate on pain management, and wait.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Xaxor: Farking cancer. It takes too many decent people.

Luckily, he was an asshole.


Asshole should be a name for everyone born in a place called Butte, but I didn't here about Robbie going around breaking arms with baseball bats like Evel did.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
40 years ago when someone got Cancer, it was a feeling of dread and doom.
It still is that with pancreatic cancer.
Hope that changes soon.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Xaxor: Farking cancer. It takes too many decent people.

Luckily, he was an asshole.


You couldn't be a bigger asshole if you devoted every waking second to it.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a bad week for the offspring of legends.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He used to lose hundreds of thousands playing blackjack at the 7 Cedars casino in Washington State.
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Props to him for carrying on the family legacy.  Had his dad access to the same quality of machinery Robbie had, he might not have broken 433 bones (with that many bones he was asking for trouble. Most people have only 206.)

Fark cancer, that farking fark of a fark.


In a profession like his, you start with 206 bones and end with 433.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is 2023 trying to one up 2016? It's been a busy two weeks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark me in the face.
I just saw this
https://youtu.be/bLRcs4SWCcg

Like 3 weeks ago.

And it was enlightening in too many ways to go into.

Damn shame his son got cancer.  Jfc.

/
I guess 2023 is going to suck 😕 🤷 😔
 
knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know a guy that worked on Evel's RV. Had Evel's number on rolodex. One of the coolest things ever.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Props to him for carrying on the family legacy.  Had his dad access to the same quality of machinery Robbie had, he might not have broken 433 bones...


No one forced Evel to use a modified Harley-Davidson XR-750 bike for his jumps. Did he really need a 750cc engine to get the distance? Dirt bikes with heavy-duty struts aren't a new thing. Could he have used a 1975 Suzuki RM250A?

Seems to me that acceleration is the key. If you can get a 250 going faster off the end of the ramp, you'll get more distance. Basic physics.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.