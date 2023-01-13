 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Philly woman jailed a week over mistaken arrest warrant from Texas due to computerized facial ID algorithms... oh, wait, turns out a cop in Texas just looked at a Facebook photo and said "Meh, it looks like her"   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds about Black.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like whatever magistrate signed off on that order needs to get sanctioned. And courts are more frequently denying qualified immunity for negligent cops...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An out of state arrest for a petty shoplifting charge and not even checking if the person was in the state where the arrest warrant was issued is a problem.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I smell a law suit. Hope she gets millions.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The lawsuit will be epic.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's worse, letting shoplifters get away with it or locking up innocent people?  It's almost like some law enforcement officers aren't  doing their job properly.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I smell a law suit. Hope she gets millions.


Google her name (it's not a unique name) and it will forever show she was arrested. Background check databases will likely never be clean and will forever show she was arrested.

Starting compensation for a lifetime of hassles over this should be about $10 million.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pigs gonna pig.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: An out of state arrest for a petty shoplifting charge and not even checking if the person was in the state where the arrest warrant was issued is a problem.


States don't have the resources to investigate out of state warrants. Have to rely that other states did their job.
Hope she goes after Texass for not doing theirs.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone really want to revive Dred Scott.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder how much money she will get out of this, because this sounds like it might be worth a fair bit of money.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure that everyone in Philadelphia will handle this incident in a calm manner and come to an equitable solution that makes everyone happy.
🙄
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: The lawsuit will be epic.


Assuming this woman lives that long. Philly cops tend to be vindictive spiteful assholes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No one asked for auto-start videos with audio, local news. No one likes you.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's pretty nuts that airports can verify your identity in seconds, cops in weeks, and border patrol in years.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

King Something: Sounds about Black.


This reminds me of the time that Florida applied a bad list of felons from the state of Texas to disqualify them from voting.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: eurotrader: An out of state arrest for a petty shoplifting charge and not even checking if the person was in the state where the arrest warrant was issued is a problem.

States don't have the resources to investigate out of state warrants. Have to rely that other states did their job.
Hope she goes after Texass for not doing theirs.


Ain't nothing gonna happen.

I've got one of these problems with being my identity being attached to someone else's warrant myself. Trying to currently fight it. Best thing I can recommend? Contact a court and leave the police out of it if you can.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: eurotrader: An out of state arrest for a petty shoplifting charge and not even checking if the person was in the state where the arrest warrant was issued is a problem.

States don't have the resources to investigate out of state warrants. Have to rely that other states did their job.
Hope she goes after Texass for not doing theirs.


Don't make excuses for pigs. They had the resources to arrest a woman and hold her for a week. Lack of resources is not the issue.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: I wonder how much money she will get out of this, because this sounds like it might be worth a fair bit of money.


Depends upon local caps.

In Nevada the max is $100,000.
 
Train_of_Thought
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they detained and confined someone against their will for a week without cause?


Sounds like kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment to me...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Any Guesses on how many deep fakes a person would have to make showing officers from  different states commiting petty crimes and getting warrants issued from the video  before addressing the problem?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't even have to read the article to know her race since they all look alike. I hope the lawyers are lining up outside her door. All this for a shoplifting charge from May.  Texas is so screwed up to even bother.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Man... fark the Eagles
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cue the usual cop-hating Farkers... yeah, they farked up big time and this lady will get a nice taxpayer funded check, but most cops usually are ok. If the job is so simple, the line of Farkers to apply for it should be wrapped around the block.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's never been to Texas?  Heck, deport her to Sweden!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fat_free: Cue the usual cop-hating Farkers... yeah, they farked up big time and this lady will get a nice taxpayer funded check, but most cops usually are ok. If the job is so simple, the line of Farkers to apply for it should be wrapped around the block.


Yeah, because the cops are always as pure as the driven snow.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't see any reason to keep Texas in the union.  We should vote them off the island.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This story was just on Fark a little while ago.

Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says

So basically the cops are now SWATting Black citizens based on a crappy software program, and whatever grift the lawmakers in some states got to implement it?

Where is the godammned Fourth Amendment?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eurotrader: An out of state arrest for a petty shoplifting charge and not even checking if the person was in the state where the arrest warrant was issued is a problem.


Hey now, state's rights, remember? We don't want to have to deal with a horde of shoeless surrender-farmers again, do we?
 
gyruss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I smell a law suit. Hope she gets millions.


Wouldn't she have to file in Texas, and therefore travel down there several times throughout the trial?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fat_free: Cue the usual cop-hating Farkers... yeah, they farked up big time and this lady will get a nice taxpayer funded check, but most cops usually are ok. If the job is so simple, the line of Farkers to apply for it should be wrapped around the block.


Wanna know how I can tell you've never been pulled over by a Philly cop...?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gyruss: NotARocketScientist: I smell a law suit. Hope she gets millions.

Wouldn't she have to file in Texas, and therefore travel down there several times throughout the trial?


Texas Cops tapping their heads.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mcmnky: stuffy: eurotrader: An out of state arrest for a petty shoplifting charge and not even checking if the person was in the state where the arrest warrant was issued is a problem.

States don't have the resources to investigate out of state warrants. Have to rely that other states did their job.
Hope she goes after Texass for not doing theirs.

Don't make excuses for pigs. They had the resources to arrest a woman and hold her for a week. Lack of resources is not the issue.


The problem isn't the police. They did their job. "warrant out for this person, this person is in front of us, verified it is the person the warrant is for? Arrest them"

The problem is with whomever signed off on the warrant, based on the evidence.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: No one asked for auto-start videos with audio, local news. No one likes you.


We're from Philly
Farking Philly
You don't like us
We don't care.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fat_free: Cue the usual cop-hating Farkers... yeah, they farked up big time and this lady will get a nice taxpayer funded check, but most cops usually are ok. If the job is so simple, the line of Farkers to apply for it should be wrapped around the block.


I don't hate cops. I hate bad cops, their toxic culture, and the good cops and unions that do nothing to stop it.

Policing should be one of our noblest professions, but it has regrettably been infested by right-wing radicals.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mcmnky: stuffy: eurotrader: An out of state arrest for a petty shoplifting charge and not even checking if the person was in the state where the arrest warrant was issued is a problem.

States don't have the resources to investigate out of state warrants. Have to rely that other states did their job.
Hope she goes after Texass for not doing theirs.

Don't make excuses for pigs. They had the resources to arrest a woman and hold her for a week. Lack of resources is not the issue.


Resources to arrest her?  She went to the police station, not a whole lot of resources there.

Sister inlaw had this issue, same name as out of state felon.  She had toibke getting a license for a few years until she cleared it up.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
SURELY THIS IS BULLSH*T WOULDN'T HAPPEN IN THE BASTION OF RESPECT FRO FREEDOM THAT IS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!
WARS HAVE BEEN FOUGHT!!!
*checks pic*

Oh....
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: Man... fark the Eagles


All Philly teams.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fat_free: Cue the usual cop-hating Farkers


If you are a normal person, you hate the cops.  If you don't hate them, you are either sucking cop peener or you haven't been paying attention to what the hell is going on in this country.
 
