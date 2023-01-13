 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Oh, is making a coloring book based off a domestic violence novel a bad idea?   (theguardian.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Publishing, author Colleen Hoover, colouring book, Domestic violence, Lily Bloom's story, story of a young college graduate, furious backlash, US author  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
Go'zirra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They thought it was an idea that couldn't be beat .............
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Go'zirra: They thought it was an idea that couldn't be beat .............


For the price, It's a sore dick deal. You just can't beat it!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faceless publisher takes blame for money grab by profitable author.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep running out of red crayon.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked for Andy Capp!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the first thing a woman should do after leaving the battered wives' shelter?

... The DISHES - if she knows what's good for her.

/ducks!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stella!: the Streetcar Named Desire Coloring Book
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is allegedly a false flag colouring book planted by the FBI to discredit the Black Panther Party.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ecdn.teacherspayteachers.comView Full Size


GIS doesn't, and yet somehow does simultaneously disappoint.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Worked for Andy Capp!

[pbs.twimg.com image 318x275]


Tell me that's real.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok but why does she look like jack elam
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: gonegirl: Worked for Andy Capp!

[pbs.twimg.com image 318x275]

Tell me that's real.


Oh, there are so many Andy Capp comics where he and Florrie beat the hell out of each other.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Coloring books can be about anything! Use your imagination!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Subtonic: gonegirl: Worked for Andy Capp!

[pbs.twimg.com image 318x275]

Tell me that's real.

Oh, there are so many Andy Capp comics where he and Florrie beat the hell out of each other.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 312x400]


It wasn't just Andy Capp. It was society.

One of these days ... Bang right in the kisser, and then zoom TO THE MOON!!

*crowd laughs hysterically*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... a Tijuana Bible version of a Berenstein Bears book.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
holy balls i have colleen hoover fatigue. she's like the james patterson of other books i don't want to read.
 
Kinan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least wife beaters are usually white, less to color in.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: gonegirl: Subtonic: gonegirl: Worked for Andy Capp!

[pbs.twimg.com image 318x275]

Tell me that's real.

Oh, there are so many Andy Capp comics where he and Florrie beat the hell out of each other.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 312x400]

It wasn't just Andy Capp. It was society.

One of these days ... Bang right in the kisser, and then zoom TO THE MOON!!

*crowd laughs hysterically*

[Fark user image image 425x320]


Maggie and Jiggs unavailable for comment.
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x287]
[Fark user image 425x237]

Coloring books can be about anything! Use your imagination!


Wine Sipping Elitist: gonegirl: Subtonic: gonegirl: Worked for Andy Capp!

[pbs.twimg.com image 318x275]

Tell me that's real.

Oh, there are so many Andy Capp comics where he and Florrie beat the hell out of each other.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 312x400]

It wasn't just Andy Capp. It was society.

One of these days ... Bang right in the kisser, and then zoom TO THE MOON!!

*crowd laughs hysterically*

[Fark user image 425x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
