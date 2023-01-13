 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Australian wedding venue apologizes for painting that was hanging on wall. How bad could it be? Oh my   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Marriage, Wedding, Colonialism, Indigenous Australians, Indigenous peoples, Indigenous peoples of the Americas, English-language films, Redleaf Wollombi  
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find the wallpaper to be touching and historically significant (and it actually is meant to bring awareness to the horrors of European colonization). However, it belongs in a museum or art gallery not a farking wedding venue. JFC.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... that is like an episode of Parks & Rec.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We at the NYP have discovered this very offensive painting and we'd like you all to have a good look at it."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: "We at the NYP have discovered this very offensive painting and we'd like you all to have a good look at it."


Now gather round for a group photo
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like we've reached peaked offensiveness.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow... that is like an episode of Parks & Rec.


Yep.  That's what you get for planning your nuptials at Pawnee City Hall.

creators-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing they probably chose that venue specifically for its lack of religious iconography.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, those are gonna be some very pixellated babies.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when we asked about the "alleged massacre" we got no response as they were all dead
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article points out that the "aboriginal massacre" is set in Brazil. Wrong colonial massacre, I think they meant to hang an Australian aboriginal massacre.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image 282x179]


An elegant weapon for a more civilized age.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Seems like we've reached peaked offensiveness.


Hardly. I'm sure someone will be offended that you think it's over and there's nothing else left to be offended by.

And then someone else will be offended that I just took their opportunity to be offended away by pointing this out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's our White Heritage!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: NewportBarGuy: Wow... that is like an episode of Parks & Rec.

Yep.  That's what you get for planning your nuptials at Pawnee City Hall.

[creators-images.vice.com image 850x298]


Those murals must have been so much fun to make.  They're in every episode and they're all absolutely awful.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the snake at the bottom like, "Holy shiat, what are they doing?!?!"
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Man, those are gonna be some very pixellated babies.


I was thinking it was a Japanese wedding dress porno =)
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mf.b37mrtl.ruView Full Size
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, there was backlash because no one bothered to research before posting but instead allowed social media to run rampant once "influencers" got involved with their misguided faux outrage? Gotcha.
I'm a liberal through and through, but this is just another example of the stupidity that is running rampant on "the socials"
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't in Pawnee?
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecretAgentWoman: I find the wallpaper to be touching and historically significant (and it actually is meant to bring awareness to the horrors of European colonization). However, it belongs in a museum or art gallery not a farking wedding venue. JFC.


If you name a painting that seems like a reasonable choice for a wedding venue, I'll tell you how it could be considered offensive to someone.

We could make a drinking game out of this where we each have to answer within 5 seconds or do a shot.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: bughunter: Man, those are gonna be some very pixellated babies.

I was thinking it was a Japanese wedding dress porno =)


The honeymoon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...so its a one-of-thirty slice of a larger depiction (that's still available and in print) of the Portugese colonization of Brazil, with text placed on the wall about its context and part within the larger work...and people are upset about it being a depiction of an Australian Aboriginal massacre?

Like, I get it's a Yikes piece for a wedding portrait, (particulalrly given that its original intended purpose was not to celebrate but record that violence), but there's a whole lot of Yikes on the part of some of the outraged and their assumptions as well here.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In their defense, the entire wedding party was undoubtedly drunk when they decided where to pose for the photo.

It is Australia, after all.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I went to the Australia exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London about 10yrs ago, and it was fantastic.

It was interesting to see Australia depicted through evolving European eyes blah blah, but the aboriginal art was something else.
it's absolutely unique... it doesn't look like anything else... at all.  in these global days it's like it's come from another planet.

and it is incredibly powerful, evocative.  and so redolent of the landscape... the heat, the dryness, the dust, the flicker and mirage and almost hypnotic nature of it.

there were large pieces of work laid out flat, horizontal, and I felt myself almost getting a bit entranced!... irl around me faded out, and I fancied I could hear insects and the tick and rustle of a hot dry landscape, and I started to feel almost pulled dizzily into it.

Really amazing.  I spent ages there, everyone got fed up waiting for me.

anyway... barely relevant, as usual.  and I'm sure loads of you have seen more & better.  But it was quite a profound experience, I feel extremely lucky to have seen the exhibition.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: So, there was backlash because no one bothered to research before posting but instead allowed social media to run rampant once "influencers" got involved with their misguided faux outrage? Gotcha.
I'm a liberal through and through, but this is just another example of the stupidity that is running rampant on "the socials"


it's funny because you are very outraged about something
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

The Canine Non-Discrimination Society objects.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suspect that someone in my wedding party or my photographer may have pointed out that having the painting in our pics would maybe be on par with two dogs f*cking in the background
 
deadsanta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why apologise?  That was a historically accurate and thoughtful painting, as well as being antique and well-executed.  Like those natives.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LewDux: Farkin Charlie: So, there was backlash because no one bothered to research before posting but instead allowed social media to run rampant once "influencers" got involved with their misguided faux outrage? Gotcha.
I'm a liberal through and through, but this is just another example of the stupidity that is running rampant on "the socials"

it's funny because you are very outraged about something


I do try to keep a slight bit of charge on my emotion circuit, lest people recognize me for the automaton I am.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Random internet denizens.

"QUIT WHITEWASHING HISTORY AND ADMIT EUROPEANS MASSACRED NATIVES EVERYWHERE THEY WENT!!!"

Same people now.

"SHOWING THE TRUTH ABOUT HISTORY IS RACIST AND OFFENSIVE!!!"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: I went to the Australia exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London about 10yrs ago, and it was fantastic.

It was interesting to see Australia depicted through evolving European eyes blah blah, but the aboriginal art was something else.
it's absolutely unique... it doesn't look like anything else... at all.  in these global days it's like it's come from another planet.

and it is incredibly powerful, evocative.  and so redolent of the landscape... the heat, the dryness, the dust, the flicker and mirage and almost hypnotic nature of it.

there were large pieces of work laid out flat, horizontal, and I felt myself almost getting a bit entranced!... irl around me faded out, and I fancied I could hear insects and the tick and rustle of a hot dry landscape, and I started to feel almost pulled dizzily into it.

Really amazing.  I spent ages there, everyone got fed up waiting for me.

anyway... barely relevant, as usual.  and I'm sure loads of you have seen more & better.  But it was quite a profound experience, I feel extremely lucky to have seen the exhibition.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LewDux: anyway... barely relevant, as usual.  and I'm sure loads of you have seen more & better.  But it was quite a profound experience, I feel extremely lucky to have seen the exhibition.

[i.makeagif.com image 320x170]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image 282x179]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Limp_Penis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did you see the enlarged view?  My God but Australians are ugly.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why would a wedding venue have a picture of a massacre?

Why would a wedding party pose around such a picture?
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Regardless of who it's depicting, I think it's generally tasteless to put a depiction of genocide on the wall of an entertainment venue. But that's just me, I guess.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lady J: LewDux: anyway... barely relevant, as usual.  and I'm sure loads of you have seen more & better.  But it was quite a profound experience, I feel extremely lucky to have seen the exhibition.

[i.makeagif.com image 320x170]

[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow... that is like an episode of Parks & Rec.


Also the one episode with a map of atrocities against the Indigenous people which was mostly colored blue:  "The blue dots are the atrocities. "
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LewDux: Lady J: LewDux: anyway... barely relevant, as usual.  and I'm sure loads of you have seen more & better.  But it was quite a profound experience, I feel extremely lucky to have seen the exhibition.

[i.makeagif.com image 320x170]

[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]

[media2.giphy.com image 480x480]


took me a minute to place her!
it was acceptable in the 80s
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No one wants to look at wedding photos. We have ritualized weddings to a ridiculous degree with a reported average cost of $28,000. The worst part is the photos. At my wedding I was dragged away from the party, music, and booze to stand in front of a camera for hours. I have not looked at the photos. I don't want to, and I certainly don't want to look at other peoples' pictures. No one does. Tone down the whole wedding scene.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lady J: I went to the Australia exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London about 10yrs ago, and it was fantastic.

It was interesting to see Australia depicted through evolving European eyes blah blah, but the aboriginal art was something else.
it's absolutely unique... it doesn't look like anything else... at all.  in these global days it's like it's come from another planet.

and it is incredibly powerful, evocative.  and so redolent of the landscape... the heat, the dryness, the dust, the flicker and mirage and almost hypnotic nature of it.

there were large pieces of work laid out flat, horizontal, and I felt myself almost getting a bit entranced!... irl around me faded out, and I fancied I could hear insects and the tick and rustle of a hot dry landscape, and I started to feel almost pulled dizzily into it.

Really amazing.  I spent ages there, everyone got fed up waiting for me.

anyway... barely relevant, as usual.  and I'm sure loads of you have seen more & better.  But it was quite a profound experience, I feel extremely lucky to have seen the exhibition.


Before you went to the exhibit did you perhaps indulge in some hallucinogens'?
 
