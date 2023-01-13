 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Outdoor holiday projector topples over causing green laser beam trifecta to be put in play on Fark   (globalnews.ca) divider line
13
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shots fired in The War On Christmas
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Green Laser Beam? Isn't that the name of a Tom Jones song?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Adopt drone rules for decorative holiday lasers?  Not to be operated within 5 miles of an airport (or whatever)
 
blasterz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nova Scotia? Anyone asked Bubbles where his kitties are?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All hail the Green Light
 
docilej
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If only there were a type of switch that could turn the laser off if the projector were tilted. What if you could go even a step further and have switch turn it off if the projector's position changed suddenly? We'd truly be living in the future if we had those kinds of safeguards.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: If only there were a type of switch that could turn the laser off if the projector were tilted. What if you could go even a step further and have switch turn it off if the projector's position changed suddenly? We'd truly be living in the future if we had those kinds of safeguards.


That's not within the price margins of the Shengzhou Heavy Manufacturing Concern.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Adopt drone rules for decorative holiday lasers?  Not to be operated within 5 miles of an airport (or whatever)


Or add a sensor which would shut it off if the device falls over or changes orientation. They're readily available these days.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BB Gabor - Laser Love
Youtube Gxtfkee2C0k
 
KazamaSmokers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, no big deal. It was just someone flying their Lear jet up to Nova Scotia to see a total eclipse of the sun.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm having trouble believing this wasn't intentional. It would be freakishly unlikely that a toppled ornamental laser would just so happen to be in the vicinity and precisely oriented into the cockpit of a landing plane. One in a billion shot doc!
 
