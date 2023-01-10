 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   If you're an unlicensed hair stylist cutting someone's hair, please don't put a can of hair spray on a curling iron heater. Actually, that goes for everyone   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
33 Comments
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gets their hair cut by a random stranger?

Was it for lack of bread, like the Grateful Dead?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gus Fring

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in Sheol's name is a "curling iron heater"? I thought curling irons had built-in heaters.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Napalm sticks to teens?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the f&ck is a curling iron heater?!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shakes fist*
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: What in Sheol's name is a "curling iron heater"? I thought curling irons had built-in heaters.


I assume it heats hair rollers? My mom had something like that back in the 70's
 
LeilaK [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: What the f&ck is a curling iron heater?!


They're mini-ovens used for heating non-electric hair tools such as Marcel irons and hot combs. They can get VERY hot. Amazon sells them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't get your hair done in a clothing boutique.
Hopefully, the teen didn't get emergency care in an auto repair shop.
Maybe, after all the damage is said and done, people can begin to see the need for regulated businesses.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeilaK: Kitty2.0: What the f&ck is a curling iron heater?!

They're mini-ovens used for heating non-electric hair tools such as Marcel irons and hot combs. They can get VERY hot. Amazon sells them.


Interesting. I freak the hell out if my can of hairspray gets within a foot of the barrel of my curling iron.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: What in Sheol's name is a "curling iron heater"? I thought curling irons had built-in heaters.


Kitty2.0: What the f&ck is a curling iron heater?!


Harry Wagstaff: MattyBlast: What in Sheol's name is a "curling iron heater"? I thought curling irons had built-in heaters.

I assume it heats hair rollers? My mom had something like that back in the 70's


I think this is a picture of the device on the news video at this link at 14 seconds in:
https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2023/01/10/business-shut-down-after-hair-spray-explosion-severely-injures-14-year-old-girl-on-detroits-west-side/
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: This is why you don't get your hair done in a clothing boutique.
Hopefully, the teen didn't get emergency care in an auto repair shop.
Maybe, after all the damage is said and done, people can begin to see the need for regulated businesses.


JUST TAKE A FAST WALK OFF A CLIFF YOU SOSHOLIST SCUM YOU!
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The stylist admitted she placed the flammable hair spray on a curling iron heater, causing the can to explode"

This is good. Stupid people should be rewarded with stupid prizes.

"in the teen's face."

This is bad. Innocent people should not suffer because of the stupidity of others.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: What the f&ck is a curling iron heater?!


From Amazon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been cutting my hair for 10 years.  Some of you are rich and it shows.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
curling skeeter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeilaK [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chuck87:

I think this is a picture of the device on the news video at this link at 14 seconds in:
https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2023/01/10/business-shut-down-after-hair-spray-explosion-severely-injures-14-year-old-girl-on-detroits-west-side/

Yep, that's it. There's one on Amazon that reaches 800 degrees.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I've been cutting my hair for 10 years.


Your arms must be tired.

/HAHAHAHA
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While this is a sad event, the whole "requiring a license to cut hair" is ridiculous.
 
emonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Final Net and a Bic has been entertaining teenagers for decades.  Gonna go out and try the curling iron variation right now.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: While this is a sad event, the whole "requiring a license to cut hair" is ridiculous.


The hell it is. There's more to hair styling than just water, a pair of scissors, and a comb.

People often want dye jobs or sewn in hair extensions or glued extensions...do we really need a repeat of Tessica the Gorilla Glue Moron?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I've been cutting my hair for 10 years.  Some of you are rich and it shows.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I've been cutting my hair for 10 years.  Some of you are rich and it shows.


Yes, we can tell.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SBinRR: waxbeans: I've been cutting my hair for 10 years.  Some of you are rich and it shows.

[Fark user image 390x280]


The Cyndi Lauper cut!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: waxbeans: I've been cutting my hair for 10 years.

Your arms must be tired.

/HAHAHAHA


😆👍🏽
 
Chuck87
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Curling Iron Heater at 1:26

14-year-old girl seriously injured after can of hair spray exploded in her face in Detroit
Youtube 0UT3kOz8HDU
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Fark_Guy_Rob: While this is a sad event, the whole "requiring a license to cut hair" is ridiculous.

The hell it is. There's more to hair styling than just water, a pair of scissors, and a comb.

People often want dye jobs or sewn in hair extensions or glued extensions...do we really need a repeat of Tessica the Gorilla Glue Moron?


A licensed barber isn't qualified to do everything related to hair already, so your argument feels hollow.

I shouldn't have to be a licensed medical professional to cut hair, just because they would allow me to also perform hair transplants, a surgical procedure.

If licensed barbers can currently do more than just cut hair...cool. But I don't see how it's relevant.

If dyeing hair is more dangerous than a haircut, maybe that should require a license...but people should still be able to cut hair without a license. And people who want to cut hair should be able to without being able to perform more complex stuff, like dyes or hair transplants.
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A licensed stylist uses one of these:

wikihow.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Kitty2.0: Fark_Guy_Rob: While this is a sad event, the whole "requiring a license to cut hair" is ridiculous.

The hell it is. There's more to hair styling than just water, a pair of scissors, and a comb.

People often want dye jobs or sewn in hair extensions or glued extensions...do we really need a repeat of Tessica the Gorilla Glue Moron?

A licensed barber isn't qualified to do everything related to hair already, so your argument feels hollow.

I shouldn't have to be a licensed medical professional to cut hair, just because they would allow me to also perform hair transplants, a surgical procedure.

If licensed barbers can currently do more than just cut hair...cool. But I don't see how it's relevant.

If dyeing hair is more dangerous than a haircut, maybe that should require a license...but people should still be able to cut hair without a license. And people who want to cut hair should be able to without being able to perform more complex stuff, like dyes or hair transplants.


surejan.jpg
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also

Cosmetology - Wikipedia
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cosmetologist[edit]
See also: Hairdresser
Cosmetologists are trained and licensed to perform cosmetic treatments to the hair, skin, and nails.[3] This can be expanded into multiple parts including cutting and chemically treating hair, chemical hair removal, fashion trends, wigs, nails and skin care, skin and hair analysis; relaxation techniques including head, neck, scalp, hand and feet basic massage and aroma therapies; plus ability to expertly apply makeup applications to cover up dark spots or promote and can expand into further specialties such as reflexology; theatrical applications; cosmetics and others as listed below.
Hair color specialist[edit]
A hair color specialist, or hair colorist, specializes in the modification of natural hair color utilizing various application methods while using a colorant product from a professional company. In the US, some colorists are qualified through the American Board of Certified Hair Colorists. This designation is used to recognize colorists that have a greater level of competency in the industry through a written exam and a practical exam. A hair color specialist's duties might include, but are not limited to, basic color applications, like covering grey, and lightening or darkening natural hair color. A color specialist is also able to perform corrective color applications and create special effects using foiling techniques or any other advanced color application methods.[citation needed]
Shampoo technician[edit]
A shampoo technician shampoos and conditions a client's hair in preparation for the hair stylist. This is generally an apprentice position and a first step for many just out of cosmetology school.[citation needed]
Aesthetician[edit]
Aestheticians are licensed professionals who are experts in maintaining and improving skin.[4] An aesthetician's general scope of practice is limited to the epidermis (the outer layer of skin).[5] Aestheticians work in many different environments such as salons, medi-spas, day spas, skin care clinics, and private practices. Aestheticians may also specialize in treatments such as microdermabrasion, microcurrent (also known as non-surgical "face lifts"), cosmetic electrotherapy treatments (galvanic current, high frequency), LED (light-emitting diode) treatments, ultrasound/ultrasonic (low level), and mechanical massage (vacuum and G8 muscle vibrating).[6][7]
An aesthetician may undergo special training for treatments such as laser hair removal, permanent makeup application, light chemical peels, eyelash extensions, microblading, and electrology. In the US, aestheticians must be licensed in the state in which they are working and are governed by the cosmetology board requirements of that state. Aestheticians must complete a minimum 260-1500 hours of training and pass both a written and hands-on exam in order to be licensed in a given state.[8] Utah, Virginia and Washington are the only states at this time to adopt the Master Esthetician License.[9] Additional post graduate training is sometimes required when specializing in areas such as medical esthetics (working in a doctor's office). Aestheticians work under a dermatologist's supervision only when employed by the dermatologist's practice. Aestheticians treat a wide variety of skin issues that are cosmetic in nature, such as mild acne, hyperpigmentation, and aging skin; therefore, clients with skin disease and disorders are referred to a dermatologist or other medical professional. Aestheticians are also referred to as beauticians within North America.[10]
Occupational hazards[edit]
Many chemicals in salon products pose potential health risks. Examples of hazardous chemicals found in common treatments (e.g. hair coloring, straightening, perms, relaxers, keratin treatments, Brazilian Blowouts, and nail treatments) include dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde, lye (sodium hydroxide), ammonia, and coal tar. Allergies and dermatitis have forced approximately 20% of hairdressers to stop practicing their profession.[11]
In the beauty and cosmetology industries, some of the products used in hair dyes and nail applications contain chemicals that have been shown to have adverse health effects for cosmetologists.[12] A chemical combination known as the toxic trio is often part of the ingredient list in nail polish, hair dyes, and nail polish removers. The toxic trio consists of formaldehyde, toluene and dibutyl phthalate (DBP).[13] DBP is commonly found in nail polish and is used as a binder to increase the amount of time that the polish stays on the nail. Toluene is an industrial solvent and is usually in nail polish removers.[14] Formaldehyde can be found in a variety of beauty products but is generally found in hair straightening products and hair dyes as well as in some nail polishes. Each chemical member of the toxic trio has independently been found to have adverse reproductive effects in humans, so there concern that the presence of all three chemicals in cosmetologist supplies could pose a detrimental health risk for cosmetologists.[citation needed]
Demographics of the cosmetology industry[edit]
As a profession, cosmetology is predominantly female, most of whom are of reproductive age.[15] There are more than one million women registered and licensed as cosmetologists in the United States and roughly several million more work as hair stylists.[16] Among cosmetologists, hairdressers and nail technicians make up a large part of the working population. Many cosmetologists begin their careers before reproductive age and before family planning, which may put them at higher risk for reproductive health effects from exposure to workplace cosmetology chemicals.[17]
In the United States the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for public safety regarding cosmetic products and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act regulates these products.[18] The Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) utilizes an "Expert Panel" to review available data on cosmetic ingredients and determine whether or not chemical ingredients in cosmetic products are safe to use considering how they are currently utilized.[19] However, this protocol is only helpful if applied to all cosmetology workplaces in the United States.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

emonk: Final Net and a Bic has been entertaining teenagers for decades.  Gonna go out and try the curling iron variation right now.


Curling iron got wettish.  Dubious.
 
