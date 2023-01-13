 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Boulder)   Hello? Mrs Calloway? This is your son's school. You need to pick him up at the hospital today. Yeah, he couldn't handle our punishment. Thank you   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
46
    More: Sick, Texas, High school, High school football players, punishing workout, school district, head football coach, High school football, Medicine  
•       •       •

1972 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 11:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That coach was exercising his religious beliefs.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhabdo is no joke.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
400?

That seems a bit insane.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't one kid hospitalized. It was 8.
https://www.dallasnews.com/high-school-sports/football/2023/01/10/rockwall-heath-football-players-hospitalized-coach-on-leave-after-extreme-workout/

"Two Heath parents said at least eight students were hospitalized, according to conversations they've had with other parents.

The letter went on to say that at the beginning of Monday's athletic class, the campus athletic trainer advised student-athletes to see the trainer should they experience any of the following symptoms: unable to bend or extend arms, unable to lift arms above head, dark urine and sharp arm pain."
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm told by internet tough guys on instagram that these kids are just soft.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: It wasn't one kid hospitalized. It was 8.
https://www.dallasnews.com/high-school-sports/football/2023/01/10/rockwall-heath-football-players-hospitalized-coach-on-leave-after-extreme-workout/

"Two Heath parents said at least eight students were hospitalized, according to conversations they've had with other parents.

The letter went on to say that at the beginning of Monday's athletic class, the campus athletic trainer advised student-athletes to see the trainer should they experience any of the following symptoms: unable to bend or extend arms, unable to lift arms above head, dark urine and sharp arm pain."


Yup, dark urine is definitely a symptom of rhabdomyolysis
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coach should do some serious jail time for child abuse.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't make high school students the way they used to.

If our gym teacher told us to do something too hard, or something we really didn't want to do we would just say "I can't" while pretending to try.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Coach should do some serious jail time for child abuse.


Yup
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas HS football, where multi million $tadiums abound. If the coach had a winning season he'll be back for spring practice.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... you say a big number like "GIVE ME ONE THOUSAND PUSH UPS!! DO IT NOW!!"

And then when they collapse after 53 or whatever... that's it. You've pushed them as far as they can go. There's no benefit to going past failure. You've physically and mentally broken them.

Guy is just a sadistic f*ck.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sign that pledge yet, Floyd?
pattersonbrands.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Texas HS football, where multi million $tadiums abound. If the coach had a winning season he'll be back for spring practice.


Tenure for a winning HS coach in a TX school is probably better than most Ivy League schools.

/probably
//not really
///look, black gold in the ground!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: It wasn't one kid hospitalized. It was 8.
https://www.dallasnews.com/high-school-sports/football/2023/01/10/rockwall-heath-football-players-hospitalized-coach-on-leave-after-extreme-workout/

"Two Heath parents said at least eight students were hospitalized, according to conversations they've had with other parents.

The letter went on to say that at the beginning of Monday's athletic class, the campus athletic trainer advised student-athletes to see the trainer should they experience any of the following symptoms: unable to bend or extend arms, unable to lift arms above head, dark urine and sharp arm pain."


Complete muscle breakdown
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When TEX-ASS tag When?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they should have tried doing them girly-style?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm genuinely sorry, but, come on. Learn some disobedience . Otherwise.  Well. Goodwin.  Jfc. GOODWIN MAKES IT difficult get to the point.
🙄 oh fark that POS.
Lean what orders to obey.  Otherwise you too will some day face THE HAGUE.
Don't just follow orders.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure coach, as soon as you can prove to me your Texas sized ass can doo 400 push ups, Ill get right on that.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coach will apologize, ask God for forgiveness and get a raise.   I hate public school coaches; they get away with so much BS.  My brother's bball coach in middle school would have 4-hour practices on Thanksgiving Day, but it was worth it because they had a killer 0-12 record.  The same coach called us "pu$$y fa*gots" on the football field because...reasons, we were 12 and 13.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardcore.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What grown up man thinks 400 pushups is a normal thing? He's a complete moron.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I mean... you say a big number like "GIVE ME ONE THOUSAND PUSH UPS!! DO IT NOW!!"

And then when they collapse after 53 or whatever... that's it. You've pushed them as far as they can go. There's no benefit to going past failure. You've physically and mentally broken them.

Guy is just a sadistic f*ck.


Yeah seriously.  I remember this crap from football coaches, but they realized that once you hit your limit it was time to stop.

These kids aren't all Goku after all.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be willing to wager the coach couldn't do 4 push-ups, let alone 400. He probably hasn't done physical activity harder than moving from the couch to his mobility scooter in ages and has no idea how difficult physical exertion can be.
Or he's a meathead Joe Rogan enthusiast (but i repeat myself) who mainlines roids and spends most of his waking hours at the gym, so 400 push-ups aren't a big deal and he has no idea why n00b high school kids can't do the same.

One or the other. Either way, dude needs fired and kept away from kids.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Guy is just a sadistic f*ck.


It's the American way.  Hence the: working 16 hours. Working during lunch. Working 48 hours straight.  Working sick.
Our culture is sadistic. And. I'm sure religion put that in our culture.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iin grad school, I was a greek god.  22 years old, benching 350lbs, cardio'ing for hours at a time, etc.  I doubt even then I could have done 100 pushups in one sitting.  400 is a ludicrous number.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sort of punishment should be reserved for the Texas Legislature, governor, and Supreme Court.  One pushup for each woman turned away from proper healthcare.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: I'd be willing to wager the coach couldn't do 4 push-ups, let alone 400. He probably hasn't done physical activity harder than moving from the couch to his mobility scooter in ages and has no idea how difficult physical exertion can be.
Or he's a meathead Joe Rogan enthusiast (but i repeat myself) who mainlines roids and spends most of his waking hours at the gym, so 400 push-ups aren't a big deal and he has no idea why n00b high school kids can't do the same.

One or the other. Either way, dude needs fired and kept away from kids.


His pic is on the Dallas Morning News article, meathead chonk who wouldn't be able to do 4 pushups but thinks he's tough because he's heavy.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any of them die yet?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You owe me 1000 suicides and 2500 push ups. Oh, and they must be done by Friday
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chubbyemu clip on this

An Athlete Squatted 500 Reps In 20 Minutes. This Is What Happened To His Kidneys.
Youtube Hnxqc4sT85I
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice change of pace from coach molesting the kids.
 
covalesj
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But did he have them pray? It would have all been okay if they just all prayed together with Jesus first as a team.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want to know what warranted punishment in the first place for 8 players.

/refusal to pray?
//lack of "hustle"?
///excess melanin production?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess the coach just watched the new Top Gun.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: I'd be willing to wager the coach couldn't do 4 push-ups, let alone 400. He probably hasn't done physical activity harder than moving from the couch to his mobility scooter in ages and has no idea how difficult physical exertion can be.
Or he's a meathead Joe Rogan enthusiast (but i repeat myself) who mainlines roids and spends most of his waking hours at the gym, so 400 push-ups aren't a big deal and he has no idea why n00b high school kids can't do the same.

One or the other. Either way, dude needs fired and kept away from kids.


Fired?? He needs to be put in prison.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's the warrior code.  We just don't understand
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Long ago I read stories about military recruits being hospitalized or in a few cases even dying due to their drill instructors pulling something like this.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm genuinely sorry, but, come on. Learn some disobedience . Otherwise.  Well. Goodwin.  Jfc. GOODWIN MAKES IT difficult get to the point.
🙄 oh fark that POS.
Lean what orders to obey.  Otherwise you too will some day face THE HAGUE.
Don't just follow orders.


That's like asking a rape victim "why didn't you fight back?"

They were kids under an authority figure and he abused his authority and trust. He's not supposed to hurt to the kids.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Alabama?  *clicks link* Texas, of course.
 
Seacop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NewportBarGuy: Guy is just a sadistic f*ck.

It's the American way.  Hence the: working 16 hours. Working during lunch. Working 48 hours straight.  Working sick.
Our culture is sadistic. And. I'm sure religion put that in our culture.


And if you don't fall in line you're "weak" and "soft"

How the hell is killing yourself for a company a badge of honor?
 
Brofar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But how else are insecure adults going to work out their insecurities if not on children....?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am all in favor of participation in school sports. I think it builds character, leadership skills, fitness, teamwork and other truly valuable stuff.

But I think parents need to empower their kids to say "Fark this, it's just football.  I quit."

8 kids hospitalized for a potentially life-threatening condition is way, way over the line.
 
padraig
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bunch of pussies.
 
Lochaber_Axe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: sensitive yet dangerous: I'd be willing to wager the coach couldn't do 4 push-ups, let alone 400. He probably hasn't done physical activity harder than moving from the couch to his mobility scooter in ages and has no idea how difficult physical exertion can be.
Or he's a meathead Joe Rogan enthusiast (but i repeat myself) who mainlines roids and spends most of his waking hours at the gym, so 400 push-ups aren't a big deal and he has no idea why n00b high school kids can't do the same.

One or the other. Either way, dude needs fired and kept away from kids.

His pic is on the Dallas Morning News article, meathead chonk who wouldn't be able to do 4 pushups but thinks he's tough because he's heavy.



I played tennis in HS and my sophomore year we had an awesome coach who was about 20 yrs old and really could relate to all of us. He also tended to get mad if we slacked off during exercises.  One thing he made us do is run around the basketball courts (there were about 8 in a big yard) with our arms outstretched the whole time.  It was a lot harder than it sounds.  So one day one of the seniors made a bet with him (forget what it was exactly) but the loser had to do that run around the courts.  Coach lost and started to sprint with his arms up like he was a badass. Halfway around he was limping and clutching his side with a massive cramp and barely wobbled to the finish line.  We were all laughing our asses off.  Luckily he was a cool coach and laughed too.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shame this is in Texas as state law limits lawsuit payouts.

That coach should be not only be fired and banned from any kind of coaching or working with kids, he should be charged with child endangerment at the very least  and also most likely child abuse.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.