"While laws do protect law enforcement and aircrafts from the threat of being blinded by lasers, civilians do not automatically have the same protection"
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There it is again -- the implication that cops are somehow not civilians.

Along with the part where the legality of one person's actions is entirely dependent on another person's line of work. Apparently the guy who pointed the laser at the bikers legally did nothing wrong solely because the victims of the lasings were not cops.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
