(National Day Calendar)   Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Rubber Duckie Day?   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
14
posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 3:35 PM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Go to Akron, Bee-otch...
mlbstatic.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, subby, you gotta put down the duckie if you want to play the saxophone.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: lol
[media3.giphy.com image 262x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


...and we are done here.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kettel - Little Duck, When Is Our Day?
Youtube bKFXrJC4sr8
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dVWgwrTP5q4
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With lots of practice.
 
leftyblonde [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck finding one made out of actual rubber.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex With Ducks: the Music Video by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube EXPcBI4CJc8
 
lithven
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Bit with the Ducks (James Veitch is a terrible roommate)
Youtube uYOmtEcZ1lk
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pig pen this here is the rubber duck.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.