(WCVB Boston)   Protesters demand Faneuil Hall be renamed something easier to pronounce   (wcvb.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
just know it's a hotbed of supermutants and have plenty of grenades
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Named after a slave trader?

*checks link*

Yup.  Named after a slave trader.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: just know it's a hotbed of supermutants and have plenty of grenades


"YOU HAD YOUR TIME HUMAN!"
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Named after a slave trader?

*checks link*

Yup.  Named after a slave trader.


Yea, dump the name.
Just change it to Nathaniel Hall. That's what I thought it was anyway and Hawthorne's from up that way .
Or if you want to be cheeky about it Nathaniel Hallthorne.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not hard to pronounce.  More or less: "fan" + "you'll" (although it's more of an "yeh" than a "yoo" sound on the second syllable).

Anyways, it's right in Quincy Market, so just call it 'Quincy Hall' or something like that unless there's a specific non-slave-trading person that has history with the actual building that would be a suitable replacement.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pick someone more modern... How about Yawkey... oh, never mind.

Boston's not adverse to changing these things.  They dumped Yawkey way already.  I doubt anyone really cares all that much about the dead Faneuil loser, which is easy to pronounce, but kind of annoying to spell.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: just know it's a hotbed of supermutants and have plenty of grenades


The farking suicider is miserable every time. You can't see where he is, but that beep is getting closer.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this will solve all the problems
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Named after a slave trader?

*checks link*

Yup.  Named after a slave trader.

Yea, dump the name.
Just change it to Nathaniel Hall. That's what I thought it was anyway and Hawthorne's from up that way .
Or if you want to be cheeky about it Nathaniel Hallthorne.


I think dumping the name sends the message that we can whitewash (!) history.  It's probably good with something like this to acknowledge that, yes, this was built on the backs of slaves and it was wrong then as it is now.  This can be a teachable moment to explain the far reaching impacts of slavery into the North.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Boston's not adverse to changing these things



adverse = bad; not favorable

averse = opposed
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Ker_Thwap: Boston's not adverse to changing these things


adverse = bad; not favorable

averse = opposed


To be fair, Boston's not an adverb either
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once tried to buy mille feuilles in a bakery in Britanny, France. The exchange went something like:

Deux mille foy, SVP
Ffuh-ee
Foy?
FFUH-EE
Fwee?
FFUH-EE!!!
F-yoy?

Etc.

Good Times.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Just pick someone more modern... How about Yawkey... oh, never mind.

Boston's not adverse to changing these things.  They dumped Yawkey way already.  I doubt anyone really cares all that much about the dead Faneuil loser, which is easy to pronounce, but kind of annoying to spell.


Elvira Palladino Center for Commerce?
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: ElFugawz: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Named after a slave trader?

*checks link*

Yup.  Named after a slave trader.

Yea, dump the name.
Just change it to Nathaniel Hall. That's what I thought it was anyway and Hawthorne's from up that way .
Or if you want to be cheeky about it Nathaniel Hallthorne.

I think dumping the name sends the message that we can whitewash (!) history.  It's probably good with something like this to acknowledge that, yes, this was built on the backs of slaves and it was wrong then as it is now.  This can be a teachable moment to explain the far reaching impacts of slavery into the North.


Good point. Name it in honor of someone locally relevant who fought against slavery so it is a teachable moment. Frederick Douglass comes to mind, though there are probably others who don't get their due.
No slave traders should be honored with a building name. Not yours.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Not hard to pronounce.  More or less: "fan" + "you'll" (although it's more of an "yeh" than a "yoo" sound on the second syllable).

Anyways, it's right in Quincy Market, so just call it 'Quincy Hall' or something like that unless there's a specific non-slave-trading person that has history with the actual building that would be a suitable replacement.


Durgin-Park Hall.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Ker_Thwap: Boston's not adverse to changing these things


adverse = bad; not favorable

averse = opposed


I'm retired, my language skills have gone down the shiatter.
 
Der Vassermeister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


C'mon. How hard can this be?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: just know it's a hotbed of supermutants and have plenty of grenades


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just remember to put this in a container at your settlement, NOT in the workshop if you plan to later use it as a decoration. If its in the workshop, it might accidentally get scrapped.

/Iykyk
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm obviously not from Boston. I always thought it was Gaelic for something.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: ElFugawz: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Named after a slave trader?

*checks link*

Yup.  Named after a slave trader.

Yea, dump the name.
Just change it to Nathaniel Hall. That's what I thought it was anyway and Hawthorne's from up that way .
Or if you want to be cheeky about it Nathaniel Hallthorne.

I think dumping the name sends the message that we can whitewash (!) history.  It's probably good with something like this to acknowledge that, yes, this was built on the backs of slaves and it was wrong then as it is now.  This can be a teachable moment to explain the far reaching impacts of slavery into the North.

Good point. Name it in honor of someone locally relevant who fought against slavery so it is a teachable moment. Frederick Douglass comes to mind, though there are probably others who don't get their due.
No slave traders should be honored with a building name. Not yours.


There was a movement several years ago to change the name to honor Crispus Attucks, seems that would work nicely
 
TyrantII
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Just pick someone more modern... How about Yawkey... oh, never mind.

Boston's not adverse to changing these things.  They dumped Yawkey way already.  I doubt anyone really cares all that much about the dead Faneuil loser, which is easy to pronounce, but kind of annoying to spell.


Was gonna say, spelling / googling is worse.

Also recently took down the Columbus statue in Columbus park.  They should really dedicate that one to Menino, especially with the green monster coming down and harborwalk / restoration under his watch.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Der Vassermeister: [Fark user image 720x511]

C'mon. How hard can this be?


Maybe thinking more Colonial, but this would be awesome.

johnny_vegas: There was a movement several years ago to change the name to honor Crispus Attucks, seems that would work nicely


Just about to slashy that thought.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worcestershire Hall
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: Just change it to Nathaniel Hall. That's what I thought it was anyway


Freshman me: "I can't find that dining hall on the campus map?"
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see reluctance 40 years ago but I can't see a problem having to rename the hotbed of... Loft and Urban Outfitters.  It's a goddamned mall that occasionally gets a bar & restaurant that tries.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How about Monty Hall
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am looking forward to visiting Whitey Bulger Hall the next time I am in Boston.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
rename it Anthony Michael Hall, he was born in boston

but he's probably done some shiat too
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I can see reluctance 40 years ago but I can't see a problem having to rename the hotbed of... Loft and Urban Outfitters.  It's a goddamned mall that occasionally gets a bar & restaurant that tries.


This. Any cultural significance it once had is long gone.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i have fond memories of that place from my childhood. school field trips, family outings always seemed to end up at Fan Yule Hall. cant speak to what its become, but back then it was a bunch of cool weird little shops and that amazing food court.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: i have fond memories of that place from my childhood. school field trips, family outings always seemed to end up at Fan Yule Hall. cant speak to what its become, but back then it was a bunch of cool weird little shops and that amazing food court.


Lobster bisque in that food court was incredible.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: I am looking forward to visiting Whitey Bulger Hall the next time I am in Boston.


Maybe just "Bulger Hall".  Not only does it sound vaguely silly-obscene, but you get to choose either the murderous mobster snitch Whitey Bulger or his brother, successful state politician William F. Bulger.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: I am looking forward to visiting Whitey Bulger Hall the next time I am in Boston.


I think Joseph P Kennedy Hall is better.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I can see reluctance 40 years ago but I can't see a problem having to rename the hotbed of... Loft and Urban Outfitters.  It's a goddamned mall that occasionally gets a bar & restaurant that tries.


And the Sears Tower is a really tall building. No idea what it's called now. We're attached to weird shiat.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's pronounced "fooster"
 
