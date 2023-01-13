 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCNC Charlotte)   Madison Cawthorn goes on trial. Let's hope this starts the ball rolling   (wcnc.com) divider line
53
    More: Obvious, Gun, Republican lawmaker, Weapon, Instagram account, extra 30-60 seconds, loaded gun, gun owners, second time Cawthorn  
•       •       •

2029 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Jan 2023 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lock him up.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the least, chock his wheels.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish the article had more details.  Is this an actual "trial", or just a hearing to determine the penalty?  Per the article's mention of his tweet, it sounds like he's isn't challenging either the law itself, or his own guilt.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's gonna squeal like a pig.
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First he lost his legs, now he's gonna lose his arms. All he'll have left is his mouth.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dear Lord Beelzebub, may the shadenfrude be both glorious and widespread.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"...the weapon was identified as a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hope? Quit voting in the primaries for democrats who brunch with centrist.

Tower card.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it me, or is the tone of the article weird, like they think they shouldn't be checking for guns, because freedumb, or something? Or do I just need more coffee?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, the defendant is clearly guilty.  I mean, just look at him: he doesn't have a leg to stand on!"
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now the TSA is looking to crack down on guns at airports across the country.
The agency increased the maximum fine for trying to bring a gun to nearly $15,000, all this to help keep you safe on your next flight.

Because making something more illegal always works as a deterrent for stupid people.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A dude named "Madison"?

Is he a trans?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is the line that feels weird to me : "The agency increased the maximum fine for trying to bring a gun to nearly $15,000, all this to help keep you safe on your next flight."
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.


My sarcasm meter is off
 
Not again 5
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.


Maybe your friend needs to quit being such a creep.  If he keeps being a creep to women, one of those women just might be the carrying type, too.  And not be so nice back.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are so many d-bags to keep up with lately, I haven't followed this one closely. How did he end up in the wheelchair?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.


Really? Sympathy for a gun owner that doesn't know how to properly secure his weapon?

Wow. Okay.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Too bad it's not his trial for his role in the insurrection.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When i hear this guy's name i always think it's some high-priced escort service, and I have to RTFA to re-calibrate my mindset.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.

My sarcasm meter is off


If I ever wind up in a wheelchair, I am going to take full advantage and become the biggest asshole you ever seen. And you can't do anything about it because you can't hit a cripple. And if you try it, I'll shoot you and no jury will convict. "Hey sugar tits, you don't sweat much for a fat girl. Wanna fark?"
 
jclaggett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cheesewheel: There are so many d-bags to keep up with lately, I haven't followed this one closely. How did he end up in the wheelchair?


Car accident. "Allegedly" he was driving, but later threw his friend under the wheels and claimed it was the friend that did it.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cheesewheel: There are so many d-bags to keep up with lately, I haven't followed this one closely. How did he end up in the wheelchair?


Oh, and if you need more notes to keep up, this is the one that claimed the accident is why he ended up not getting into the Annapolis.

Meanwhile the US Navy Academy was basically "Madison who?"
 
mcmnky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cheesewheel: There are so many d-bags to keep up with lately, I haven't followed this one closely. How did he end up in the wheelchair?


Car accident with his friend driving. By all accounts, it's a tough break for a young person, and he'll be living the rest of his life in pain.

However, by all accounts he was a top shelf d-bag before the accident and has only gotten worse.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Not again 5: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.

Maybe your friend needs to quit being such a creep.  If he keeps being a creep to women, one of those women just might be the carrying type, too.  And not be so nice back.


Completely agree. Its why I stopped hanging out with the guy. That and his love for strip clubs which weirded me out. You'll be shocked to learn his wife left him
 
meathome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.


I'm not sure how your friend being in a wheelchair translates into you justifying his behavior at that particular moment.

You can have sympathy for a person AND still hold them accountable for their actions/behavior.  Hell, even let them face the consequences of their actions (which sometimes means a well-deserved punch or three to the face).
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The Trial of Madison Cawthorne" is the best of Tennessee Williams' lesser-known works.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cheesewheel: There are so many d-bags to keep up with lately, I haven't followed this one closely. How did he end up in the wheelchair?


The real story with this guy is why he stepped down from his Congress seat:

1) He whined to a motherfarking reporter that he personally witnessed other Congress critters bumping coke and throwing orgies.

2) Actual video of him at one of these coke orgies facefarking his male cousin. As a joke, of course.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meathome: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.

I'm not sure how your friend being in a wheelchair translates into you justifying his behavior at that particular moment.

Never said it did His behavior was atrocious, which I told him

You can have sympathy for a person AND still hold them accountable for their actions/behavior.  Hell, even let them face the consequences of their actions (which sometimes means a well-deserved punch or three to the face).

You think I should let someone get punched for saying terrible things?

Wow.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: cheesewheel: There are so many d-bags to keep up with lately, I haven't followed this one closely. How did he end up in the wheelchair?

The real story with this guy is why he stepped down from his Congress seat:

1) He whined to a motherfarking reporter that he personally witnessed other Congress critters bumping coke and throwing orgies.

2) Actual video of him at one of these coke orgies facefarking his male cousin. As a joke, of course.


He didn't "step down."

He got primaried.
 
meathome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So not one, but TWICE this moron didn't properly secure his firearm, nor did he know where it was, and "accidentally" tried to board a plane with it?

Uh huh.  Time to revoke that guy's CCP, and probably past time to think about some actual charges.  It's not like he doesn't have a history of questionable behavior already that would make a reasonable person think that he might not be the kind of person who should have access to a firearm.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To the fullest extent of the law!
 
mcmnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: meathome: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.

I'm not sure how your friend being in a wheelchair translates into you justifying his behavior at that particular moment.
Never said it did His behavior was atrocious, which I told him

You can have sympathy for a person AND still hold them accountable for their actions/behavior.  Hell, even let them face the consequences of their actions (which sometimes means a well-deserved punch or three to the face).

You think I should let someone get punched for saying terrible things?

Wow.


Well, as someone once said "I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed)"
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Take away his guns. Its obvious he is not responsible enough to have them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does that mean we can put him in a human sized hamster ball and roll him down a double diamond ski slope? That would be amusing to me, which is how our justice system should work.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jclaggett: UltimaCS: cheesewheel: There are so many d-bags to keep up with lately, I haven't followed this one closely. How did he end up in the wheelchair?

The real story with this guy is why he stepped down from his Congress seat:

1) He whined to a motherfarking reporter that he personally witnessed other Congress critters bumping coke and throwing orgies.

2) Actual video of him at one of these coke orgies facefarking his male cousin. As a joke, of course.

He didn't "step down."

He got primaried.


Jesus Christ. His run was so short-lived that I thought Republicans actually drew a line somewhere. Nope. He only lost by 1%.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meathome: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.

I'm not sure how your friend being in a wheelchair translates into you justifying his behavior at that particular moment.

You can have sympathy for a person AND still hold them accountable for their actions/behavior.  Hell, even let them face the consequences of their actions (which sometimes means a well-deserved punch or three to the face).


Let me give you another example.

I have a buddy who is autistic - not mild, speech defect, doesn't present well, clearly autistic.

His favorite outing is kataoke. He loves to sing rap songs. We're both white


It took my years to convince him he can't use the N word when singing. That we'd get a beating in the parking lot.

Should I have just let him (and maybe me) take a beating?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If I ever wind up in a wheelchair, I am going to take full advantage and become the biggest asshole you ever seen. And you can't do anything about it because you can't hit a cripple. And if you try it, I'll shoot you and no jury will convict. "Hey sugar tits, you don't sweat much for a fat girl. Wanna fark?"


I guess that's what subby meant by ball rolling...
 
meathome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: meathome: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.

I'm not sure how your friend being in a wheelchair translates into you justifying his behavior at that particular moment.
Never said it did His behavior was atrocious, which I told him

You can have sympathy for a person AND still hold them accountable for their actions/behavior.  Hell, even let them face the consequences of their actions (which sometimes means a well-deserved punch or three to the face).

You think I should let someone get punched for saying terrible things?

Wow.


I get the feeling that your friend has a tendency to do more than just "say terrible things" to women at bars.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stand up and take a bow, Madison, for being such a tool!

Oh wait...
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alphax: At the least, chock his wheels.


Oh man, I would love to see someone sneak up on him and run a bicycle u-lock through one of his wheels. That would be hilarious!
 
hokiethug1992
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His defense doesn't have any legs to stand on.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Pats_Cloth_Coat: meathome: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.

I'm not sure how your friend being in a wheelchair translates into you justifying his behavior at that particular moment.
Never said it did His behavior was atrocious, which I told him

You can have sympathy for a person AND still hold them accountable for their actions/behavior.  Hell, even let them face the consequences of their actions (which sometimes means a well-deserved punch or three to the face).

You think I should let someone get punched for saying terrible things?

Wow.

Well, as someone once said "I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed)"


Because punching someone to stop their second attack on a defenseless person is just the same as punching a disabled person who used a racial slur.


False equivalence, congrats on being the king
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meathome: Pats_Cloth_Coat: meathome: Pats_Cloth_Coat: I actually have some sympathy. I have a friend in a wheelchair (stabbed in the spine in high school) and life is terrifying for him. He regularly carries. We were once in a bar and he was saying some very sick things to a woman and an employee of the bar punched him.

I separated them but minutes later the same guy choked him. I had to punch the guy a few times (damn I hated hurting someone, but you do what's needed) and my buddy shared how scary it is for him.

So I have sympathy. Frankly the only good thing about needing a cane to walk is its a hell of a good weapon if ever needed.

I'm not sure how your friend being in a wheelchair translates into you justifying his behavior at that particular moment.
Never said it did His behavior was atrocious, which I told him

You can have sympathy for a person AND still hold them accountable for their actions/behavior.  Hell, even let them face the consequences of their actions (which sometimes means a well-deserved punch or three to the face).

You think I should let someone get punched for saying terrible things?

Wow.

I get the feeling that your friend has a tendency to do more than just "say terrible things" to women at bars.


I get the feeling you understand why were not friends anymore.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: His run was so short-lived


Lol'ed so much
 
Jacobite_55
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nytmare: First he lost his legs, now he's gonna lose his arms. All he'll have left is his mouth.


Actually, first he lost his friggin' mind!

As Hank Hill said....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Too bad it's not his trial for his role roll in the insurrection.


/pet peeve
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Now the TSA is looking to crack down on guns at airports across the country.
The agency increased the maximum fine for trying to bring a gun to nearly $15,000, all this to help keep you safe on your next flight.

Because making something more illegal always works as a deterrent for stupid people.


Actually yes. Other than compulsive crimes (sexual) people respond to price signals. Worked with drunk driving.

Saw an interview with a motorcycle thief. High end. mostly Ducatis. Said he didn't carry a gun because it ramped up the penalties.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.