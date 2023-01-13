 Skip to content
(WXII Winston-Salem)   "If I didn't have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would've probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer"   (wxii12.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Deer, deer's head, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Moose, Reindeer, Red Deer, Kevin McHugh, neighbors gather  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The internet has led me to believe this doe's stepbrother took advantage of the situation.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"...who gets to keep the deer?"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's only news because there is video, thanks Ring!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was it one of these?  Cause I would run from these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Buckethead?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
