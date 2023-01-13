 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   I was doin' it fer murica   (lawandcrime.com)
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
felon in possession of a firearm

More like he's been doing it to America.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: felon in possession of a firearm

More like he's been doing it to America.


Shall not be infringed...
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Truly the master race
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deport him to Gitmo.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So when does Abbott appoint this guy as Immigration Czar?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Because of a mechanical issue, the police unit became disabled and lost sight of the suspect," the department said.

"Mechanical issue" being that the cop didn't want to arrest a white guy who intimidated several people of a race the cop also didn't like? It was Texas after all.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "Because of a mechanical issue, the police unit became disabled and lost sight of the suspect," the department said.

"Mechanical issue" being that the cop didn't want to arrest a white guy who intimidated several people of a race the cop also didn't like? It was Texas after all.


The same mechanical issue that turns the body cameras off at the most inconvenient times.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know, I could be wrong. But he does not look Indigenous.
 
Tman144
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, we don't need you to do that.

Sincerely,
The Majority of Americans.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How long until he gets his own show on Fox Noise?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
typical republican.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Defund the 2nd amendment
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has ICE hired him yet?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.ioView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow, how much of a dope do you have to be to not take the few steps required to become a legal thug?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: You know, I could be wrong. But he does not look Indigenous.


The migrants are probably more indigenous to Texas than he is.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure but when Chief Joseph tried to stop illegal immigrants we sent an army after him
 
sillydragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Because of a mechanical issue, the police unit became disabled and lost sight of the suspect," the department said.

Ahhhh, I remember my first day on the set of Police Academy too...
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sillydragon: "Because of a mechanical issue, the police unit became disabled and lost sight of the suspect," the department said.

Ahhhh, I remember my first day on the set of Police Academy too...


Was that you under the lectern?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Wow, how much of a dope do you have to be to not take the few steps required to become a legal thug?


Cletus has a prior felony. That's generally disqualifying.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whither_apophis: Sure but when Chief Joseph tried to stop illegal immigrants we sent an army after him


Hey, that treaty don' mean sh*t - we should know, we wrote it
 
sillydragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElPrimitivo: sillydragon: "Because of a mechanical issue, the police unit became disabled and lost sight of the suspect," the department said.

Ahhhh, I remember my first day on the set of Police Academy too...

Was that you under the lectern?


Yes, I was down there watching your mom blow some dude...why do you ask?

/ I keed.
// Probably...
/// And a third...
 
