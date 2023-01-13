 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   Proud Boys on trial for terrorism complaining that their juries aren't white enough   (msnbc.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Jury, Voir dire, potential jurors, Nicholas Smith, President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, Proud Boys, defense lawyer  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure they don't consider anyone else their peer, so coffeemate you beta cuck.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Try them in Harlem
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys who peak in middle school tend to cry a lot later in life.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shoulda thought of that before criming in a diverse urban area.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Guys who peak in middle school tend to cry a lot later in life.


That may be true, but I'm gonna suggest that for most people who end up calling themselves "Proud Boys" as adults, the reality is that they're still somewhere very low on an initial, very slight upward trajectory toward anything that could be defined as a "peak," and their productive lives and overall energy simply aren't sufficient to ever ascending it. These are people who will die without ever having "peaked," or without even ever having served any useful function at all.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mangoose: Guys who peak in middle school tend to cry a lot later in life.

That may be true, but I'm gonna suggest that for most people who end up calling themselves "Proud Boys" as adults, the reality is that they're still somewhere very low on an initial, very slight upward trajectory toward anything that could be defined as a "peak," and their productive lives and overall energy simply aren't sufficient to ever ascending it. These are people who will die without ever having "peaked," or without even ever having served any useful function at all.


For them, the peak would be that brief moment where their "advanced" knowledge of things like porn, curses, etc.. made them the vanguard of their 4th grade class on the playground
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Obama was president and we are post racial now Prager U and the SCOTUS told me so!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears


Outstanding!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears



I regert that I have but one funny to give this post .
It will be under appreciated.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears

Outstanding!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rot mad, terrorists.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but is there gold fringe on the flag in the courtroom?!?!?!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only takes one to acquit or hang or whatever.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll do anything they can to get a jury full of people like their clients.  The prosecution will do anything they can to get a jury full of people not like the defendants.

This is what lawyers do no matter who is the defendant.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish them nothing but the worst.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears


Trial by spider would suuuuuuck.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One voir dire question should be, "Who won the election for President of the United States in 2020?" Any answer other than "Biden" is a strike for cause.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they not part of jury selection?
 
KazamaSmokers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans need to settle on Mars. I volunteer these guys.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to get a jury of your peers when your peers are also on trial.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't feel bad, Proud Boys: In the prison shower, all semen is white.
 
lefty248
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What are these knuckleheads so proud of? It can't be their intelligence.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Technically, they're promised a jury of their peers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A lawyer who doesn't know how jury selection works. Only the best people.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears


And the award for the "I'm Stealing that Comment for future use" goes to Marcus!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KazamaSmokers: Humans need to settle on Mars. I volunteer these guys.


Nah, they're just pawns. I volunteer Trump and his supporters in Congress.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My take away from that article is that I need to wear a suit when I go to jury duty. Apparently they kick people off juries that wear suits because they look too authoritative and lawyers fear they may unduly influence other jurors.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears

Trial by spider would suuuuuuck.


You're lucky, mine would be giant snakes that emerge from my toilet.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would really love to see who the defense struck from the jury.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They'll be "standing by" a long time waiting for perfect jury.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: They'll do anything they can to get a jury full of people like their clients.  The prosecution will do anything they can to get a jury full of people not like the defendants.

This is what lawyers do no matter who is the defendant.


Yeah - justice is just a game, amirite?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: You're lucky, mine would be giant snakes that emerge from my toilet.


A N.W.A. t-shirt also works wonders.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: BunchaRubes: They'll do anything they can to get a jury full of people like their clients.  The prosecution will do anything they can to get a jury full of people not like the defendants.

This is what lawyers do no matter who is the defendant.

Yeah - justice is just a game, amirite?


Jury selection certainly is.

TFA is as useful as an article that states water is wet.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: jso2897: BunchaRubes: They'll do anything they can to get a jury full of people like their clients.  The prosecution will do anything they can to get a jury full of people not like the defendants.

This is what lawyers do no matter who is the defendant.

Yeah - justice is just a game, amirite?

Jury selection certainly is.

TFA is as useful as an article that states water is wet.


Sorry to hear you got no use out of it. You should file a complaint with Drew, and ask to talk to his manager.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

2wolves: BumpInTheNight: You're lucky, mine would be giant snakes that emerge from my toilet.

A N.W.A. t-shirt also works wonders.


I'd probably need a couple in case I need to use the bathroom and one's still in the wash from last time.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Surely, they can get the jurors on their side if the PBs wore blackface to trial.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Load the jury pool with nothing but devout Muslims. Just to watch the defense's head explode.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know I plan to ask all potential jurors for upcoming trials whether they believe the 2020 election was stolen. I'm sure there will be objection. It would be improper to exclude a juror for cause based on political affiliation. But I say the question is relevant to the jurors grasp on reality and ability to discern facts.
 
Ostman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Imagine getting tried by a jury of your fears


The trial is going to be conducted at a height?!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: Technically, they're promised a jury of their peers...

[Fark user image 259x195]



Bank robbers do not get to define "peers" as other bank robbers either.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TOO.

FUCKING.

BAD.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a law talking southern guy, How many of Y'alls have white pointy hat and how many of Ya'lls have the same?  'Ur honner, I would like to demis all Ya'lls that got it wrong 'cause them can't understand my client, my cousin, the wittness and my other cousin.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: My take away from that article is that I need to wear a suit when I go to jury duty. Apparently they kick people off juries that wear suits because they look too authoritative and lawyers fear they may unduly influence other jurors.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KazamaSmokers: Humans need to settle on Mars. I volunteer these guys.


Populate Mars with these assholes, not a step in the right direction for humanity. They will end up cloning TFG and putting brain worms in visiting folk's ears.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
