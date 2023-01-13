 Skip to content
(CNN)   Cousin of Black Lives Matter founder finds out that as far as the LAPD goes, they still don't   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This shiat will never end until you arrest, charge, convict, and imprison the perpetrators.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This shiat will never end until you arrest, charge, convict, and imprison the perpetrators.


Yes but people were scared by the word "defund" so therefore all police are given blanket clemency and allowed to drive tanks
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This shiat will never end until you arrest, charge, convict, and imprison the perpetrators.


You go first.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when tazers were first introduced they were hailed as an awesome thing. They were supposed to be a "non-lethal" althernative and only supposed to be used as a last resort before usning a gun.

Then they started killing people so now they are "less-lethal" devices that lazy cops reach for immediately.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This shiat will never end until you arrest, charge, convict, and imprison the perpetrators.


Even then it will still happen.

We need to abolish the police.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Jack Cover.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another vaccine-involved cardiac arrest.  First Daram Hamlin, then Lisa Marie Presley, now this gentleman.

When will the madness stop?

If the vaccine is causing people's hearts to stop just because a surge of electrical current was fired through their body, obviously the vaccinations must stop.

ARREST TONY FAUCI!!!!!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: I remember when tazers were first introduced they were hailed as an awesome thing. They were supposed to be a "non-lethal" althernative and only supposed to be used as a last resort before usning a gun.

Then they started killing people so now they are "less-lethal" devices that lazy cops reach for immediately.



You were supposed to hit someone once to immobilize them, not keep pumping them with volts until they have a heart attack or just fry like a fish.

Then the cops found out you can use them to torture people, and here we are.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in a car accident and a Sheriff drove by, they immediately assumed I was no risk to anyone around me, and they never remotely reached for a gun or a Taser. Why Keenan Anderson wasn't treated the same way I was boils down to a Black and White issue.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: edmo: This shiat will never end until you arrest, charge, convict, and imprison the perpetrators.

Even then it will still happen.

We need to abolish the police.


No GITMO, no nukes? You feeling OK?
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the real problem is that "Defund the Police" is too scary a slogan.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Tasers were touted as a non-lethal alternative for defending the safety of an officer or a civilian?

Now, they're a compliance device (read "cattle prod") used as an "easy button" - "stop resisting *bzzzt* stop resisting *bzzzt* oops, he died" - because shooting you to gain your compliance had some... complications.
 
MLWS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A preliminary toxicology-blood screen of Anderson's blood samples tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, police said, adding the Los Angeles County coroner's office is expected to conduct their own independent toxicology tests."

Dude was having a bad trip after being in a car accident. Didn't deserve to die though. Just sad.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that on Twitter. They just....kept tasing him. They put him one of the stress positions, put knees on his back, kept tasing him and "stop resisting".
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: edmo: This shiat will never end until you arrest, charge, convict, and imprison the perpetrators.

Even then it will still happen.

We need to abolish the police.


Well we need to destroy them and rebuild from the ground up. There is a legitimate need for police and other countries have found ways to narrow the scope of their use and bolster other public services to meet the needs of the community.

But here in America we refuse to admit that someone else is doing something better than we are so we keep making the same mistakes over and over again.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cousin cousin, or "gramps never heard of pulling out" cousin?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 31-year-old father and English teacher died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police,

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I dont think tasers are supposed to be used like that.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This shiat will never end until you arrest, charge, convict, and imprison the perpetrators.


Arrest a cop for malfeasance? The best we can hope for in America is that the offenders get a permanent paid vacation/retirement from the service.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to give the police more funding.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me a break.

Running in traffic, fighting, screaming and resisting being handcuffed; then dies four and a half hours after the event in a hospital surrounded by doctors and somehow this is LAPD's fault?

This site is pure comedy sometimes.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MLWS: "A preliminary toxicology-blood screen of Anderson's blood samples tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, police said, adding the Los Angeles County coroner's office is expected to conduct their own independent toxicology tests."

Dude was having a bad trip after being in a car accident. Didn't deserve to die though. Just sad.


Im sure the fact they practically electrocuted his heart had nothing to do with it.

/those officers need to be fired
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asking cops for help while being black.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Reform The Police" presumes that the problems with policing are subconscious when they're actually conscious.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers want to solve conflict like this cop or not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Give me a break.

Running in traffic, fighting, screaming and resisting being handcuffed; then dies four and a half hours after the event in a hospital surrounded by doctors and somehow this is LAPD's fault?

This site is pure comedy sometimes. I sure do love the taste of boots.


Translated from the original Moronese.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: When I was in a car accident and a Sheriff drove by, they immediately assumed I was no risk to anyone around me, and they never remotely reached for a gun or a Taser. Why Keenan Anderson wasn't treated the same way I was boils down to a Black and White issue.


User name, not checking out, etc.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MLWS: "A preliminary toxicology-blood screen of Anderson's blood samples tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, police said, adding the Los Angeles County coroner's office is expected to conduct their own independent toxicology tests."

Dude was having a bad trip after being in a car accident. Didn't deserve to die though. Just sad.


In no jurisdiction is being high a death sentence.

They...just...kept tasing him. For no reason. He was subdued....on the ground....calling for help.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MLWS: "A preliminary toxicology-blood screen of Anderson's blood samples tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, police said, adding the Los Angeles County coroner's office is expected to conduct their own independent toxicology tests."

Dude was having a bad trip after being in a car accident. Didn't deserve to die though. Just sad.


 Millions of folks are walking around right now with substances in their system.  There's edited video of the cops committing a murder. Show me the tox report on the cops and then we'll talk.
 
RAWISRADFORD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MLWS: "A preliminary toxicology-blood screen of Anderson's blood samples tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, police said, adding the Los Angeles County coroner's office is expected to conduct their own independent toxicology tests."

Dude was having a bad trip after being in a car accident. Didn't deserve to die though. Just sad.


Potentially

Could be the amount in his system was residual from a party the night before.

either way I am sure the boys in blue are casting some coins for this one
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Give me a break.

Running in traffic, fighting, screaming and resisting being handcuffed; then dies four and a half hours after the event in a hospital surrounded by doctors and somehow this is LAPD's fault?

This site is pure comedy sometimes.


What was his condition when brought in and why? Repeated tasing is a reasonable suspect. It isn't unheard of them being attached to heart attacks.

Fun fact, a lot of times "saving a life" is just making them die slowly and hope the body catches up.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Give me a break.

Running in traffic, fighting, screaming and resisting being handcuffed; then dies four and a half hours after the event in a hospital surrounded by doctors and somehow this is LAPD's fault?

This site is pure comedy sometimes.


You've obviously seen the video and might be the only farker to reply who has. Other than myself.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're trying to George Floyd me," says Anderson

I wonder if they knew he was in town from social media and were actually trying to Sandra Bland him.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Give me a break.

Running in traffic, fighting, screaming and resisting being handcuffed; then dies four and a half hours after the event in a hospital surrounded by doctors and somehow this is LAPD's fault?

This site is pure comedy sometimes.


User name should apply.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The detail in the NY Times article makes it sound like he was having a mental health issue.  He had asked for help from officers.  They probably could have just asked him to have a seat while they got him a coffee as they helped him (and sorted out what was going on.)
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the asshat wouldn't have resisted arrest he'd be alive now. Crack head FAFO'd nuff said.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fista-Phobia: Right wingers want to solve conflict like this cop or not.

[Fark user image image 320x180]


And then he just casually picks up the gun and dumps it next to his body while his partner doesn't bat an eye.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x849]

"Reform The Police" presumes that the problems with policing are subconscious when they're actually conscious.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What farking planet do you live on?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one officer's body-worn camera, released and edited by police, a woman at the traffic collision site tells police, "I think that guy up there needs help though, because the guy's trying to run away."
Body-worn camera video shows Anderson initially stopped and spoke to an officer before the video cuts to a text screen that says Anderson "attempted to run away."


Unless you want to release the raw unedited footage, no one is going to buy that bullshiat.
 
robostapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no fan of the police, but I watched the body camera footage and this dude was out of his mind. The responding officer did his best to de-escalate the situation. The situation is extremely sad and I definitely don't think he deserved to die, but he had clearly taken a large amount of something (probably meth).
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to run away (though there was no video evidence that that actually happened) is certainly grounds for summary execution.  Right?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: If the asshat wouldn't have resisted arrest he'd be alive now. Crack head FAFO'd nuff said.


I'm sure you feel the same way about Ashli Babbit.

If she would have just complied with police, she would still be alive today amiright?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: MLWS: "A preliminary toxicology-blood screen of Anderson's blood samples tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, police said, adding the Los Angeles County coroner's office is expected to conduct their own independent toxicology tests."

Dude was having a bad trip after being in a car accident. Didn't deserve to die though. Just sad.

 Millions of folks are walking around right now with substances in their system.  There's edited video of the cops committing a murder. Show me the tox report on the cops and then we'll talk.


Don't forget to look for steroids. . .
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Give me a break.

Running in traffic, fighting, screaming and resisting being handcuffed; then dies four and a half hours after the event in a hospital surrounded by doctors and somehow this is LAPD's fault?

This site is pure comedy sometimes.

You've obviously seen the video and might be the only farker to reply who has. Other than myself.


None of us has seen the video.  The original is already destroyed.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A preliminary toxicology-blood screen of Anderson's blood samples tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, police said, adding the Los Angeles County coroner's office is expected to conduct their own independent toxicology tests

I see, doing drugs and resisting arrest! Well that settles it, he deserved to die, excellent police work. And by work I mean murder. Excellent police murder.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: A 31-year-old father and English teacher died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police,

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I dont think tasers are supposed to be used like that.


You're wrong.

A single pull from the trigger of a Taser will induce a 5 second cycle of the device. If a subject continues to resist or fight after that and handcuffing is still not possible, additional cycles may be needed.

It also doesn't say how he was tased. There are two different methods. One involves firing the darts at the subject, which is the most effective if both darts make contact, stick and are far enough apart to cause neuro-muscular incapacitation. The other method is removing the cartridge holding the darts and putting the taser against the body which caused pain compliance no different than any commercially available stun gun on the market.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robostapler: I'm no fan of the police, but I watched the body camera footage and this dude was out of his mind. The responding officer did his best to de-escalate the situation. The situation is extremely sad and I definitely don't think he deserved to die, but he had clearly taken a large amount of something (probably meth).


The repeatedly tasing him part is the part that bothers me.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is not, again, to do anything other than to demonstrate our commitment to full transparency and to judge this on the merits of what the investigation shows us and to ask for the public's patience as we go about this engagement," he said at a news conference Wednesday.

Good, so the full footage was released?

On one officer's body-worn camera, released and edited by police, a woman at the traffic collision site tells police, "I think that guy up there needs help though, because the guy's trying to run away."
Body-worn camera video shows Anderson initially stopped and spoke to an officer before the video cuts to a text screen that says Anderson "attempted to run away."
When the video resumes, Anderson is seen jogging into the street as the officer pursues him and stops him in a busy intersection, commanding Anderson to lay down on his stomach.

So the entirety of their conversation was recorded and not released. Very transparent. The LAPD has no right to the benefit of the doubt. I'm going to assume this was murder, and part of the missing conversation was them informing him he was a dead man.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This shiat will never end until you arrest, charge, convict, and imprison the perpetrators.


Or until armed groups of black people keep watch on the police.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If the crowd around George Floyd had rifles, one policeman wouldn't have felt safe murdering him with three other policemen standing guard.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x849]

"Reform The Police" presumes that the problems with policing are subconscious when they're actually conscious.

[Fark user image 720x431]

What farking planet do you live on?


The planet where the NYPD already has a bigger budget than the Ukrainian military, and their mayor thinks they need more money than that.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here come all the cop-humping Fark Progressives or whatever the fark
 
