(Fox Business)   Tesla has entered the "please, please ignore our CEO and buy our cars and look, here's a 20 percent price cut" phase of its collapse   (foxbusiness.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for him to lose everything and be as far from the company as possible before I make my Starlink order.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So is Tesla genuinely in danger of going bankrupt?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tesla finally has real competition from companies that have been building cars for 100 years.

So far I haven't seen a pit pull rip off a quarter panel from a Honda, so I'm going with the car companies on my first EV.

/Gotta get a house and then you betcha I'm getting one.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's amazing that we went from "man I want a Tesla" to "Can you imagine having given that sleazebag money?" so fast. Muskrat should've never fired whatever PR firm dragged him out of the shiat the launched himself in the last time.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Tesla finally has real competition from companies that have been building cars for 100 years.

So far I haven't seen a pit pull rip off a quarter panel from a Honda, so I'm going with the car companies on my first EV.

/Gotta get a house and then you betcha I'm getting one.


I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV
Should have bought a Smart Car
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Glad I canceled the Tesla and bought a VW instead. ID.4 has had zero mechanical issues so far except I blew through rear tires already. I have to get a set of EV specific tires next round.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby is not very good at math, either.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I have to get a set of EV specific tires next round.


Teach me something about this. I didn't know that was a thing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've got a great idea! I should alienate the primary customers of my business to shiat-post on Twitter.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Irving Maimway: Tesla finally has real competition from companies that have been building cars for 100 years.

So far I haven't seen a pit pull rip off a quarter panel from a Honda, so I'm going with the car companies on my first EV.

/Gotta get a house and then you betcha I'm getting one.

I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV
Should have bought a Smart Car


I got 9500 miles on the first two tanks of gas in my Prius Prime.  Battery only takes you 25 miles, but that was enough for my daily commute and errands.  Charge it up every night and g2g.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...I appreciate my hyundai more and more every day....
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV


I'm looking for something in that mini SUV RAV/4 form factor. Enough to hold a shopping haul and two teenage boys but not Smart Car small.

If I need to go drive to someplace more than 250 miles away, I'll just rent a gas car for the trip.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm impressed.  The price cut is Elon's greatest invention yet.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: make me some tea: I have to get a set of EV specific tires next round.

Teach me something about this. I didn't know that was a thing.


EVs are heavier, and torque-ier.  So basically physics of a heavier car with more power from a stop.
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tesla and Elon's charisma are a big reason for the acceptance of electric vehicles in the world.  They both should be remembered by the history books for their importance.  That said, they are overpriced and cheaply made.  Elon is also a nut.

I am thankful for what they did to the market and look forward to the purchase of my F150 Lightning or electric Hyundai in the future.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: make me some tea: I have to get a set of EV specific tires next round.

Teach me something about this. I didn't know that was a thing.


I bet that it was the torque. EVs can put ALLL their torque to their tires immediately, unlike fueled vehicles.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Irving Maimway: Tesla finally has real competition from companies that have been building cars for 100 years.

So far I haven't seen a pit pull rip off a quarter panel from a Honda, so I'm going with the car companies on my first EV.

/Gotta get a house and then you betcha I'm getting one.

I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV
Should have bought a Smart Car


Kona Electric is in that area.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Irving Maimway: Tesla finally has real competition from companies that have been building cars for 100 years.

So far I haven't seen a pit pull rip off a quarter panel from a Honda, so I'm going with the car companies on my first EV.

/Gotta get a house and then you betcha I'm getting one.

I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV
Should have bought a Smart Car


Yeah, Hyundai already makes EVs. Its called the Ioniq, and the older gen looks (and drives) like an electric elantra. There are the newer Ioniq5 (hatchback) and Ioniq6 (coupe) coming out too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wessoman: spongeboob: Irving Maimway: Tesla finally has real competition from companies that have been building cars for 100 years.

So far I haven't seen a pit pull rip off a quarter panel from a Honda, so I'm going with the car companies on my first EV.

/Gotta get a house and then you betcha I'm getting one.

I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV
Should have bought a Smart Car

Yeah, Hyundai already makes EVs. Its called the Ioniq, and the older gen looks (and drives) like an electric elantra. There are the newer Ioniq5 (hatchback) and Ioniq6 (coupe) coming out too.


I got the 5 it's great
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mangoose: It's amazing that we went from "man I want a Tesla" to "Can you imagine having given that sleazebag money?" so fast. Muskrat should've never fired whatever PR firm dragged him out of the shiat the launched himself in the last time.


I agree. I used to really want a Model S or X now I wouldn't take one for free.

Well, maybe if it was free I would
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

browneye: So is Tesla genuinely in danger of going bankrupt?


I'd expect them to get bought by one of the big car companies as their electric luxury brand before that. That stock price is gonna keep dropping though.
 
Azz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is the punchline to every joke ever. Sad!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Irving Maimway: Tesla finally has real competition from companies that have been building cars for 100 years.

So far I haven't seen a pit pull rip off a quarter panel from a Honda, so I'm going with the car companies on my first EV.

/Gotta get a house and then you betcha I'm getting one.

I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV
Should have bought a Smart Car


They both make one.  I have a kona ev which doesn't get the federal rebate but still qualifies for state.  32k for base model which has everything I want like wireless android auto, heated seats, 250 mile range ( really 300) but no heated steering wheel.  Fun little car gets 3.5kw mile with heat on and up to 5kw mile on a 200 mile trip.
It's only fwd and has very efficient tires so if you live in a cold and rain place you'll need to replace the front tires pretty quick, ther can't handle all the torque on a wet road.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: spongeboob: I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV

I'm looking for something in that mini SUV RAV/4 form factor. Enough to hold a shopping haul and two teenage boys but not Smart Car small.

If I need to go drive to someplace more than 250 miles away, I'll just rent a gas car for the trip.


Hyundai kona ev fits the description
 
Zugswang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will they also catch fire or run into obstructions 20% less?
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SBinRR: make me some tea: I have to get a set of EV specific tires next round.

Teach me something about this. I didn't know that was a thing.


The tire polarity has to be matched to the car's battery.  If you reverse them, they burn out quicker.  Also, you want to make sure you use high-voltage rated headlamp fluid.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wessoman: spongeboob: Irving Maimway: Tesla finally has real competition from companies that have been building cars for 100 years.

So far I haven't seen a pit pull rip off a quarter panel from a Honda, so I'm going with the car companies on my first EV.

/Gotta get a house and then you betcha I'm getting one.

I'm hoping KIA/Hyundai makes a tiny around town EV
Should have bought a Smart Car

Yeah, Hyundai already makes EVs. Its called the Ioniq, and the older gen looks (and drives) like an electric elantra. There are the newer Ioniq5 (hatchback) and Ioniq6 (coupe) coming out too.


They are 50k+  kona is just a good and a little less rocket ship in style for 20k less
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sleze: Tesla and Elon's charisma are a big reason for the acceptance of electric vehicles in the world.  They both should be remembered by the history books for their importance.  That said, they are overpriced and cheaply made.  Elon is also a nut.


Elon is basically the Henry Ford of cars (yuk yuk), that is, electric cars.  He didn't invent them but he popularized them.  And like ol' Henry before him, Elon has an authoritarian streak a mile wide.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just so you know.  This is actually all MY fault.  I had some $400 in my stock account that was unused.  I determined that Tesla was the right stock to buy.  It went up for a day or two, then went right into the shiatter.

If you ever need to have a company destroyed, just have me buy stock in it.  That is the best and fastest way to be assured of their collapse.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm waiting for him to lose everything and be as far from the company as possible before I make my Starlink order.


At this point I would be hesitant to buy Starlink as long as Phony Stark is involved. He could arbitrarily turn off the containment grid or something just to be an edgelord.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a bit surprising. They had a massive offer last month because they were losing sales because of 2023 tax changes, you'd basically get (IIRC) $5700 off if you waited until January 2023 to buy an electric vehicle, so all the EV sellers offered a $5700 bonus to get people to buy in 2022.

But that's done and gone...but two weeks in Tesla thinks they're not seeing the sales they need?
 
