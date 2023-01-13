 Skip to content
(CNN)   Five famous artworks that were accidentally hung upside down while on display. *Examines photos* Meh, they're probably better that way   (cnn.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's be honest.
It doesn't really matter with mondrian....
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really bothers me that they didn't take any effort to show what it looked like hung the wrong way. Like I want to see how dumb people were not realizing grass was upside down.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I can understand the Mondrian & Rothko, and the Dali for that matter. But the Gauguin? That's a landscape with a very obvious top/bottom. The Van Gogh isn't *quite* as obvious as the Gauguin but it still has a clear "up".
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the right way to display this?
usps.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could probably turn it around and achieve the same baffling effect for most of those
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thread theme song

In the Gallery
Youtube bdGOmhN2IIw
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the REAL "right side up" was the friends we made along the way?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the curator is Australian.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this headline and my first thought was ROTHKO. Shame they diddnt talk about the other ALL THE paintings by him that have all been hung upside down at some point.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.iwm.org.ukView Full Size

Some things are better that way
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Niagara Falls":
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just kidding: none of these are famous
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/more Rothko BS
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the viewer who's upside down
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was surprised they screwed this one up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where people who don't know jack about art feel free to spew uninformed opinions?
 
I Havent Killed Anybody Since 1984 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Art is often a collaborative exercise between the creator and viewer, so if the viewer likes it better "upside down" who's to say that is wrong? Death of the artist and all that.
 
