(NPR)   It's not enough that the poors spend every minute complaining about how their rent is too high. Now they're complaining about being asked to pay fees to apply for the right to pay rent, too. Geez, just get a little more money already   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The fee should be refundable if they pass the screening, which is what the fee should be used for.
And a receipt for the actual screening from the software company they used itemizing what the fee was used for.

If you are asked to pay a fee, they need to tell you what it is for.
If they say, we cannot rent to you if you are on the SOR list and you damned sure know if you are, then don't give them that money.
If they cannot provide a good reason for that fee, it is a scam.
Waiting lists are deep.
It's not fleecing a poor person, it's fleecing millions, and that adds up.

If I give you the fee to determine my rent to income ratio is good enough, and it is, you should refund it  once you verify it is, or provide written reason, with citations as to why not.

Pretty simple stuff, until you get a landlord who just collects a nonrefundable from everyone they never intend to grant a lease to.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a scam.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why don't they just buy?
/s
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We moved last year.  Had to pay an "application" fee at every place we inquired at.  I think we got two of the fees returned to us.  Some of the fees were as high as $150.

Its insane.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just more ways to funnel wealth up.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe the fee should be paid to a verification company, which provides the renter a report, which may be shared with prospective landlords, and which is good for any number of rental applications within a reasonable window.
 
Thingster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

That's the way it was the last time I needed an apartment, you paid the application fee and after they did the check you got the money back when it came back OK.

It was just there to keep people with 9 evictions and a room temperature credit score from flooding the rental office.

Now, I see how it could be used to get an extra $50 out of everyone - but be an informed tenant and skip those places.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Application fees for housing should be illegal. My job requires a background check, but I sure as shiat don't pay for it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"He and his wife still have three children at home, including a young adult daughter....He balances his jobs as a union carpenter and recruiter for a healthcare company, plus a side gig with Door Dash"

He should get his wife and adult daughter to find jobs too. Maybe help out a little.
/s
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Whenever I applied the fee was 'refunded' in the form of being applied to my first month's rent/deposit.
 
