(WCAX Vermont)   State considers mandating cursive, communism history. Those cursive communists are invading our schools now. Something must be done   (wcax.com) divider line
87
87 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody cares about cursive.

It's like learning to drive a stick, at one point it was useful. Modern technology has rendered it irrelevant.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you don't know what Communism is, somehow you think teaching it will make Republicans look good.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cursive can DIAF
 
Safari Ken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

It's like learning to drive a stick, at one point it was useful. Modern technology has rendered it irrelevant.


I drive stick a lot more often than I write checks, which is the only time I use cursive.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I haven't written in cursive in 30 years.  Even when I write my signature, it's just an f and a bunch of o's, like I'm Ric Flair.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Wait, if employees own the business then they get the profits returned to them instead of some hedge fund?"
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back in my day, everything was harder and less convenient, and I want today's youth to have the same miserable experience as me. You don't hear me complaining about it!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.


BFletch651: Cursive can DIAF


I agree that for anything other than signing ones name it is stupid, but that having been said, how do we teach kids to sign their names without cursive? Do we go back to telling folks to just make their mark on a legal document?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You said considers twice, subby

/must really like to consider
 
Kar98
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All those "cursive is for the birds, who even needs that" posters can't print with either a pen or a computer either LOL. Y'all are just illiterate half-wits.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

It's like learning to drive a stick, at one point it was useful. Modern technology has rendered it irrelevant.


The only time driving stick is relevant to Americans is when they go on The Amazing Race.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is their obsession with cursive? I don't write hardly at all anymore; everything is electronic.

I don't even have to sign my goddam checks now. I just use a phone app to take a picture and it gets deposited. Signing my name was the only time I ever used cursive and now I don't even do that very often.

When they teach cursive, do they use quills or at least a fountain pen? Maybe these kids could learn how to use the telegraph too?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "Wait, if employees own the business then they get the profits returned to them instead of some hedge fund?"


You mean the Russian Revolution of 1917 started because it was an International Women's Day and it was warm outside?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Most young adults can learn to read and write cursive within a few hours. But not people who will one day become Republicans.  If they don't start in grade school, they will never ever get it.

They are a bit... slow.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As an active, card-carrying member of IAMPETH, this headline makes me very uncomfortable.

And I'm probably a Communist, too
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"No, no, we said we wanted the kids to learn  how to curse out commies!"
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I appreciate that Cursive has a higher aggro rating than Communism here.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Communist history is basically "and then people died and then it failed"
 
dennysgod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If we're going to bring back archaic writing styles then let's at least do it right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

It's like learning to drive a stick, at one point it was useful. Modern technology has rendered it irrelevant.


You have to know about cursive to understand Fark's farking filters.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

It's like learning to drive a stick, at one point it was useful. Modern technology has rendered it irrelevant.


You can pry the shifter-knob from my cold-dead hands!

/ love my 6-speed
// small-cars are fun to drive!
 
BFletch651
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Cursive can DIAF



Sorry...

Fark user image
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What is their obsession with cursive? I don't write hardly at all anymore; everything is electronic.


I hope it dies so I cat blow my grandkids mind I can write a secret language.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What is their obsession with cursive? I don't write hardly at all anymore; everything is electronic.

I don't even have to sign my goddam checks now. I just use a phone app to take a picture and it gets deposited. Signing my name was the only time I ever used cursive and now I don't even do that very often.

When they teach cursive, do they use quills or at least a fountain pen? Maybe these kids could learn how to use the telegraph too?


When I took my GRE about 9 years ago, I had to write out a paragraph in cursive. My only guess is that they wanted a writing sample to compare against my signature. That was only time in 30 years since a high school class, other than my signature, that I've had to write in cursive.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: When you don't know what Communism is, somehow you think teaching it will make Republicans look good.


My favorite part about the contagion theory during the cold war is that they basically admit that if people saw communism being done properly, they would want that for themselves.

We literally funded death squads because we knew people would like it better than laissez-faire capitalism.

/ Do not think the USSR, Venezuela, China et al are actually communist.
// Do not think most would prefer Soviet style dictatorship to any form of democracy.
/// Do think most would prefer literally anything to fascist death squads.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: When you don't know what Communism is, somehow you think teaching it will make Republicans look good.


They're not talking about teaching, they're talking about indoctrination. This is complaining that we're not hammering "COMMUNISM EVIL" in kids heads anymore so they're starting to look at what it actually is.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I appreciate that Cursive has a higher aggro rating than Communism here.


Both are stupid, but only one affects us directly.

Besides, who will think of the poor lined penmanship paper printers?!
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

BFletch651: Cursive can DIAF

I agree that for anything other than signing ones name it is stupid, but that having been said, how do we teach kids to sign their names without cursive? Do we go back to telling folks to just make their mark on a legal document?


Cursive has never been a legal requirement for a signature.

My kid decided to use a paleolithic-looking drawing of a goat and I haven't heard anyone make a squeak about it.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gothic, Uncial, or GTFO
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We had that.  They cancelled the 60 mile field trip to the Iron Curtain however.  We also had a teacher who had escaped from Soviet Latvia teaching German and Russia.  The Russian class would hum "The Red Flag" just to cruelly mess with him.  All our Scout leaders were in intelligence operations.
 
metric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Teacher Resource-He May Be a Communist
Youtube p_QyXvWDm5E
 
dywed88
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

BFletch651: Cursive can DIAF

I agree that for anything other than signing ones name it is stupid, but that having been said, how do we teach kids to sign their names without cursive? Do we go back to telling folks to just make their mark on a legal document?


They can print their name just like millions upon millions of people do today (I prepare tax returns and it is extremely common for people who were raised with other writing systems to print their signature). The very idea that a signature is a useful form of verification of identity is ludicrous on its own.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

BFletch651: Cursive can DIAF

I agree that for anything other than signing ones name it is stupid, but that having been said, how do we teach kids to sign their names without cursive? Do we go back to telling folks to just make their mark on a legal document?


Digital Signatures.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Communist history is basically "and then people died and then it failed"


People tried, it was hijacked by psychopaths like JStal, people died, it was sabotaged just to be sure it died, it died.

FTFY
 
LL316
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My signature is the only thing I write in cursive. Can't even remember the last time I saw anyone write in cursive. Wtf is the point?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Combine the two and teach Cyrillic cursive.  Good luck.
latgaleresearchcenter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

It's like learning to drive a stick, at one point it was useful. Modern technology has rendered it irrelevant.


Yeah, chances are the same people saying we should teach cursive are those cutting the budget for Art and band.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JessieL: NuclearPenguins: EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

BFletch651: Cursive can DIAF

I agree that for anything other than signing ones name it is stupid, but that having been said, how do we teach kids to sign their names without cursive? Do we go back to telling folks to just make their mark on a legal document?

Cursive has never been a legal requirement for a signature.

My kid decided to use a paleolithic-looking drawing of a goat and I haven't heard anyone make a squeak about it.


I sign in Gregg.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

BFletch651: Cursive can DIAF

I agree that for anything other than signing ones name it is stupid, but that having been said, how do we teach kids to sign their names without cursive? Do we go back to telling folks to just make their mark on a legal document?



Why does your signature have to be cursive.

Mine isn't and I'm pushing 50 yo and never had any financial institutions or government agency reject my singed documents because my signature wasn't in cursive.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Virginia Henderson...oh, y e e e e a h
Cursive Handwriting with Virginia Henderson [EP:1](Intro)
Youtube oJRvPgwn4ec
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dywed88: NuclearPenguins: EvilEgg: Nobody cares about cursive.

BFletch651: Cursive can DIAF

I agree that for anything other than signing ones name it is stupid, but that having been said, how do we teach kids to sign their names without cursive? Do we go back to telling folks to just make their mark on a legal document?

They can print their name just like millions upon millions of people do today (I prepare tax returns and it is extremely common for people who were raised with other writing systems to print their signature). The very idea that a signature is a useful form of verification of identity is ludicrous on its own.


I own several tax prep businesses myself, and I rarely see anything other than a cursive signature. That having been said, my offices are all located in lily-white Maine, so that is perhaps why.

Fark it. I'm going back to wax stamps and patent seals.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As long as teachers go back to beating the f*ck out of left-handed kids, I'm good.

/and teach Latin again, too
 
acouvis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: When you don't know what Communism is, somehow you think teaching it will make Republicans look good.


Yeah, somehow I doubt they are going to bother explaining or emphasizing the difference between communism and socialism.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: When you don't know what Communism is, somehow you think teaching it will make Republicans look good.


"They's a lot of fellas wanta know what reds is.' He laughed. 'One of our boys from foun' out.' He patted the piled earth gently with his shovel. 'Fella named Hines--got 'bout thirty thousan' acres, peaches and grapes--got a cannery an' a winery. Well, he's all a time talkin' about 'them goddam reds'. 'Goddamn reds is drivin' the country to ruin,' he says, an' 'We got to drive these here red bastards out.'

Well, they were a young fella jus' come out west here, an' he's listenin' one day. He kinda scratched his head an' he says, 'Mr. Hines, I ain't been here long. What is those goddamn reds?'

Well sir, Hines says, 'A red is any son-of-a-biatch that wants thirty cents an hour when we're payin' twenty-five!"

Well, this young fella he thinks about her, an' he scratches his head, an' he says, 'Well, Jesus, Mr. Hines, I ain't a son-of-a-biatchm but if that's what a red is--why, I want thirty cents an hour.
Every'body does. Hell, Mr. Hines, we're all reds."

Course, that would require them actually reading books instead of banning and burning them
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Screw cursive, but absolutely teach legible and reasonably fast hand writing.

Like the guy in the article said, there's no better way to permanently burn a concept into a mind than by writing it down.
 
palelizard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The sponsors of both proposals said their legislation was inspired by conversations with concerned parents.

I suspect the concerned parents don't actually have a good grasp of what communism is, outside of a boogie man.

Fuentes said he saw the evils of communism growing up in Peru

Was it really the economic system of communism that was evil, or the totalitarian/authoritarian regimes with little regard for freedom or human rights? Kind of like the 'religious right' in the US, they're couching their desire to control you in the guise of an ideology.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a left-handed person all I can say is Fark cursive.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Do what I say, the way I did it, because new things confuse me and must be bad and I want to feel like I have some level of power over you to make you do stuff for me."

- old people
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: As a left-handed person all I can say is Fark cursive.


As a fellow member of the sinister tribe, I 100% agree.
 
