(NPR)   More people than ever bought their insurance on healthcare.gov. Makes you wonder when Republicans are actually gonna get around to that whole "repeal and replace" thing   (npr.org) divider line
20
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pockets aren't gonna line themselves
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They seems to have gone pretty quiet on repeal and replace.
I think they finally realized that taking away healthcare from millions of voters might be bad at the polls.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
John McCain is the only reason "repeal" hasn't happened yet. Let's not delude ourselves into believing Republicans won't happily feed us all into a wheat thresher, at the first opportunity.

/"Replace" was never happening
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But it's not the government healthcare that I imagine that Medicare is.  Another failure by Democrats.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oooh looky, Hunter's crotch!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's probably the only resource for those on a gig economy or self-employed.   It's not the best by a long shot, but it is better than not having insurance.    We sure could use another FDR.
 
vonzales [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But it's not the government healthcare that I imagine that Medicare is.  Another failure by Democrats.


Are you being serious?
 
Hunter Biden's Laptop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Oooh looky, Hunter's crotch!


Christ, at least let me get some coffee before you start with this.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It'll happen when they get the house/senate/potus and don't have to worry about Democrats gumming up the works. They won't care what the rest of the country thinks or says about it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vonzales: Rapmaster2000: But it's not the government healthcare that I imagine that Medicare is.  Another failure by Democrats.

Are you being serious?


Wow, that would be sad.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vonzales: Rapmaster2000: But it's not the government healthcare that I imagine that Medicare is.  Another failure by Democrats.

Are you being serious?


No, he is not.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I may be wrong but I think my fathers very good insurance expects medicare/ Medicaid /whatever to pay first and then they will cover extra.  That insurance is oil company type that covered a million dollar experimental operation for my mother. Now I expect that sort of "add on" coverage is common (but not like dad's) and that extra add on assumes the government base.

Am I right/wrong/very confused?

I bailed to Australia, I think my BP dropped 10 points when I got the card that said I was covered forever.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I think they finally realized that taking away healthcare from millions of voters might be bad at the polls.


Less the "millions" and more "wait... a lot of WEALTHY people are using Obamacare exchange insurance".
 
pdieten
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I may be wrong but I think my fathers very good insurance expects medicare/ Medicaid /whatever to pay first and then they will cover extra.  That insurance is oil company type that covered a million dollar experimental operation for my mother. Now I expect that sort of "add on" coverage is common (but not like dad's) and that extra add on assumes the government base.

Am I right/wrong/very confused?

I bailed to Australia, I think my BP dropped 10 points when I got the card that said I was covered forever.


how old is your father? Medicaid IIRC only covers the indigent, if he is working a profitable job and has insurance he's not going to qualify. If he's over 65 then he may have medicare + additional private coverage, or coverage that actually replaces Medicare; that is very common because base Medicare is full of holes.

It would be full of holes for a lot of people. For somewhat obvious reasons, it does not cover certain things that half the population between the ages of roughly 12 and 50 would find valuable.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They'll just do the repeal part.  Anybody who doesn't like that will probably die, so it's a win-win.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: They seems to have gone pretty quiet on repeal and replace.
I think they finally realized that taking away healthcare from millions of voters might be bad at the polls.


Nah. They're also dumb/dickish enough that some are openly talking about cuts to social security and medicare.
 
vonzales [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: vonzales: Rapmaster2000: But it's not the government healthcare that I imagine that Medicare is.  Another failure by Democrats.

Are you being serious?

No, he is not.


Cool.
Just checking. I'm relieved
 
germ78
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Narrator: They were never gonna replace it.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

germ78: Narrator: They were never gonna replace it.


Sure they were. With the greatest, most beautiful private insurance ever. Grown men came up to the exchange with tears in their eyes saying "Sir! Sir how can you possibly give us such tremendous healthcare in two weeks from now? That's what some people are saying anyways".
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It's probably the only resource for those on a gig economy or self-employed.   It's not the best by a long shot, but it is better than not having insurance.    We sure could use another FDR.


Especially if you're in one of the four states that will fine you for not having it.

Here is what the fine state of California will charge you:  The penalty for not having coverage the entire year will be at least $850 per adult and $425 per dependent child under 18 in the household when you file your 2022 state income tax return in 2023. A family of four that goes uninsured for the whole year would face a penalty of at least $2,550.
 
