(Twitter)   Ring has been testing an Imperial Probe Droid that patrols your home, but the engineers obviously don't have cats   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You have twenty seconds to comply.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
freegreatmovies.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mini-drone is watching you masturbate.

/that's my fetish
//oh yeah drone, do you like that, do you like that?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'Just throw a sheet over it.' - Robbers
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Mini-drone is watching you masturbate.

/that's my fetish
//oh yeah drone, do you like that, do you like that?


I didn't even know until I read your post that it's my fetish too.
 
COVID19
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby is 100% correct. My first thought, upon seeing the video, was of our awesome cat, Link, turning that piece of technology into scrap.
// with helpful picture of this mediocre hunter and wonderful family side-kick
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My cat will take 500.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Our house came with a Ring doorbell. And while it works well enough I have no use at all for that camera as I've been WFH for years.

Also something about having to charge a doorbell makes me irrationally angry.

/humbug
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why do I get the mental image of a burglar laughing as they swat the ring droid out of the air?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That thing is noisy AF.  I guess they don't have sound-activated alerts in their alarm system.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

COVID19: Subby is 100% correct. My first thought, upon seeing the video, was of our awesome cat, Link, turning that piece of technology into scrap.
// with helpful picture of this mediocre hunter and wonderful family side-kick
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Even Covid has a cat?  Weirdest timeline...
 
freidog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
<comicbook guy> Worst Home Alone gag EVAR</>
 
squidloe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Our house came with a Ring doorbell. And while it works well enough I have no use at all for that camera as I've been WFH for years.

Also something about having to charge a doorbell makes me irrationally angry.

/humbug


Having a video doorbell has been useful a few times for me. In particular, disputes with Amazon, UPS or Fedex when they say a package was delivered at so and so time and I provide them with a time-stamped video that, no, your driver did not deliver my package to my home at that time. 1) Because I was home at the time and 2) I've got a video at that time showing the only thing near my porch was my neighbor's cat antagonizing my dog through the window.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Unimpressed
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A few months ago some kid ding-dong-ditched our door with the Ring camera clearly visible.  We put him on blast on the local Facebook group - not in a "get off my lawn" sense, more "kid, learn to be better about your pranks."
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Mini-drone is watching you masturbate.

/that's my fetish
//oh yeah drone, do you like that, do you like that?


You have just destroyed one model XQJ-37 Nuclear Powered Pan-Sexual Roto-Plooker.
And you're gonna have to pay for it!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 Only if it comes with " intruder alert, intruder alert. Get the humanoid. "  wav file.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?


Any excess costs in Ring development can be made up by cancelling bathroom breaks at the Amazon warehouse.
 
squidloe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?


This seems more like a marketing idea brought to life by a development team.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: A few months ago some kid ding-dong-ditched our door with the Ring camera clearly visible.  We put him on blast on the local Facebook group - not in a "get off my lawn" sense, more "kid, learn to be better about your pranks."


This is the way.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Very helpful if all your home decor is on the wallpaper like this video! Let's add a ceiling fan for fun...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just because you can means you should.

I do see a commercial market in the Prison Industry for this, however. Cheaper to replace than the Meatbags who masquerade as guards.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?


They do research with other techbros.  It's like that episode of Silicon Valley where everyone who tests the user interface is an engineer except Monica, and when she tells them the UI is a mess they assume she's the outlier and not the only regular person in their test group.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?


Eh. Probably some customer with an offhand "oh a camera in home would be neat" and some Product goon turning it up to 11.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: A few months ago some kid ding-dong-ditched our door with the Ring camera clearly visible.  We put him on blast on the local Facebook group - not in a "get off my lawn" sense, more "kid, learn to be better about your pranks."


I love this.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x375]
Unimpressed


What's hilarious about that to me is that I used to work for a tree service with a guy we called Roomba, because he was totally random in his cuts and movement around the site.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

squidloe: capt.snicklefritz: Our house came with a Ring doorbell. And while it works well enough I have no use at all for that camera as I've been WFH for years.

Also something about having to charge a doorbell makes me irrationally angry.

/humbug

Having a video doorbell has been useful a few times for me. In particular, disputes with Amazon, UPS or Fedex when they say a package was delivered at so and so time and I provide them with a time-stamped video that, no, your driver did not deliver my package to my home at that time. 1) Because I was home at the time and 2) I've got a video at that time showing the only thing near my porch was my neighbor's cat antagonizing my dog through the window.


Slightly off topic, but I was watching on an Amazon delivery. I check my phone and it says "delivered: handed directly to resident" which was odd since I was the only one there.  I go out to find it leaning against my mailbox.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No. Just no. I don't want to walk in drunk one day and get sliced across the neck.

Then again, I don't have much in my home that's worth stealing. YMMV.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?


I develop WiFi.  There are plenty of people who will buy anything that is the latest IoT gadget.  We have trials for superusers who have nearly 70 or 80 WiFi clients.  They have WiFi crock pots and 30 WiFi light bulbs along with WiFi door locks and WiFi cameras every where. Someone will buy this.

The annoying thing is when we get "our client won't work with your product" and the problem is that their client is 10 years old and the company who made it no longer exists and was out of spec to begin with.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [freegreatmovies.com image 850x1281]


I'd buy one if it had a little acid spitting needle that slowly wiggled at you...
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, so they're developing something that an e-savvy crook will hack to case your place from the inside at no risk to them?  The criminal use-cases for this are impressive.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: A few months ago some kid ding-dong-ditched our door with the Ring camera clearly visible.  We put him on blast on the local Facebook group - not in a "get off my lawn" sense, more "kid, learn to be better about your pranks."


About 20 years ago, I'm sitting watching TV, and the doorbell rings. I go out, and there is an old marshmallow bag with a dog turd in it, in front of my door.
I don't see anyone, but I yell out "You're supposed to use a paper bag, and light it on fire.  I'm very disappointed right now! "
I go back in, the wife says "who is at the door? " "Poop." "Poop?" "Poop." "No seriously, who is at the door?" "Poop." "Fine, *sigh* I'll just go look myself since you won't tell me....hey! There's poop out here!" "That's what I was telling you."

Later I just picked the bag up and threw it in the trash can. Feckless kids can't do anything right anymore.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: NewportBarGuy: [freegreatmovies.com image 850x1281]

I'd buy one if it had a little acid spitting needle that slowly wiggled at you...


What was the point of the acid? I mean they exploded to kill you. Injecting you with acid first just seemed like a dick move.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Walker: Mini-drone is watching you masturbate.

/that's my fetish
//oh yeah drone, do you like that, do you like that?

I didn't even know until I read your post that it's my fetish too.


Safety Tip: trim those pubes before masturbating around a prop-driven drone.
 
Vurcease
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While a bit invasive for the home, I could see a market for this in commercial warehouses, storage facilities, etc. Big ole hangar-scale buildings that need an extra eye. If not for prevention, than for insurance claim reasons.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the self-surveillance state continues unimpeded
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x375]
Unimpressed


I'll place my bets on the terrier
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flab: That thing is noisy AF.  I guess they don't have sound-activated alerts in their alarm system.


Brother is fairly high up at Ring. I got to see a prototype last year. This one is quieter ...
 
miscreant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Our house came with a Ring doorbell. And while it works well enough I have no use at all for that camera as I've been WFH for years.

Also something about having to charge a doorbell makes me irrationally angry.

/humbug


I like my ring doorbell because I've been WFH for years. It's a lot more convenient to look at my phone quickly to know whether the person at the door requires my attention or not than having to go open the door to find out the JWs are back
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: WhackingDay: Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?

I develop WiFi.  There are plenty of people who will buy anything that is the latest IoT gadget.  We have trials for superusers who have nearly 70 or 80 WiFi clients.  They have WiFi crock pots and 30 WiFi light bulbs along with WiFi door locks and WiFi cameras every where. Someone will buy this.

The annoying thing is when we get "our client won't work with your product" and the problem is that their client is 10 years old and the company who made it no longer exists and was out of spec to begin with.


Were you part of this one?

When coffee makers are demanding a ransom, you know IoT is screwed
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Wait, so they're developing something that an e-savvy crook will hack to case your place from the inside at no risk to them?  The criminal use-cases for this are impressive.


I'll lay out the prediction now: the cases involving revenge porn and child abuse will far outweigh any home invasions stopped and/or solved.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Our house came with a Ring doorbell. And while it works well enough I have no use at all for that camera as I've been WFH for years.

Also something about having to charge a doorbell makes me irrationally angry.

/humbug


You have to charge the doorbell? Being angry about that does not seem irrational.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Rapmaster2000: WhackingDay: Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?

I develop WiFi.  There are plenty of people who will buy anything that is the latest IoT gadget.  We have trials for superusers who have nearly 70 or 80 WiFi clients.  They have WiFi crock pots and 30 WiFi light bulbs along with WiFi door locks and WiFi cameras every where. Someone will buy this.

The annoying thing is when we get "our client won't work with your product" and the problem is that their client is 10 years old and the company who made it no longer exists and was out of spec to begin with.

Were you part of this one?

When coffee makers are demanding a ransom, you know IoT is screwed


From Dumb to Smart IoT Gas Cooktop #CES2017
Youtube BW9Jcl-vICs

Coffee makers are for chumps. Threatening to blow up the house gets you bigger faster cash.

Real question: with the demise of crypto how are ransomware exploits gonna get paid?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

squidloe: WhackingDay: Do companies do market research any more or do they just make stuff some nerd developer thinks is neat?

This seems more like a marketing idea brought to life by a development team.


A local reporter described CES as an entire convention of solutions looking for problems to solve.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

squidloe: capt.snicklefritz: Our house came with a Ring doorbell. And while it works well enough I have no use at all for that camera as I've been WFH for years.

Also something about having to charge a doorbell makes me irrationally angry.

/humbug

Having a video doorbell has been useful a few times for me. In particular, disputes with Amazon, UPS or Fedex when they say a package was delivered at so and so time and I provide them with a time-stamped video that, no, your driver did not deliver my package to my home at that time. 1) Because I was home at the time and 2) I've got a video at that time showing the only thing near my porch was my neighbor's cat antagonizing my dog through the window.


While we don't have that problem often I do see the utility there.

At least until I checked and realized that going back in time requires a subscription. Pfffffft
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is an idea from a long time ago when there were instruments called holocrons:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

from twitter star wars holocron
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imperial Probe Destroyed | Star Wars V
Youtube 5HvvNvIr1go
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
