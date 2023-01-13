 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: No, dumbass, Biden is not coming to take your gas stove. One commissioner on one committee made one offhand comment and everyone, liberals and conservatives alike, went nuts for different reasons   (slate.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying the dip here
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But I saw Biden in my kitchen whispering seductively into my stove's ear and the stove looked at me and said "you've never satisfied me Nate" and then they peeled out in his TransAm. Thanks, Obama.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, banning such would eliminate something like a half a million cases of childhood asthma, so maybe he should.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can just duct tape a blowtorch to your electric stove
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Well, banning such would eliminate something like a half a million cases of childhood asthma, so maybe he should.


I think the industry will make a correction here without being regulated.  You know, for the good of the citizens of the United States.
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: But I saw Biden in my kitchen whispering seductively into my stove's ear and the stove looked at me and said "you've never satisfied me Nate" and then they peeled out in his TransAm. Thanks, Obama.


Pounded In The Butt By My Dirty Gas Stove
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When are politicians going to learn to pick their fights? Jfc.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They came for the incandescent light bulb, so thinking they'd go after gas stoves isn't exactly a stretch.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This would be very funny if it weren't consuming so many resources.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm fine with CPSC forcing design changes to improve safety.

Most houses probably do not have adequate ventilation I combination with NG/LPG appliances, and those that do likely do not use them enough.

/I still hate my electric stove
//the remodel will involve a gas line and a 40" or larger gas cooktop
///on the fence about how the next WH will be powered
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Biden is now the best gas stove salesman in history.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the 2020 cycle, Democrats were going to outlaw hamburgers and windows.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Outrage over petty and imaginary things is a major contributor to global warming.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Well, banning such would eliminate something like a half a million cases of childhood asthma, so maybe he should.


BUT MAH COOKING CONVENIENCE!

j/k
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Biden is now the best gas stove salesman in history.


Considering who'd be buying them, is that really a bad thing?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We will dub this controversy ... stovefefe.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gas stoves are excellent at contributing to the spread of CRT and also improve 5G reception.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: They came for the incandescent light bulb, so thinking they'd go after gas stoves isn't exactly a stretch.


It's a case where the low wattage alternative bulbs (CFLs) were hot garbage. If LEDs had been available at the time, the complaints would have been far lower.

For stoves, many people's experience with electric stoves are those poverty grade electric apartment stoves with the exposed coils. Modern glass top electric stoves, whether using resistor elements or induction circuits are far better than those old ones.

My house doesn't have a gas line in the appropriate spot for a gas stove, so we reluctantly replaced our broken electric range with another electric. The new one has been a massive improvement.

If you want people to switch, offer desirable alternatives.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My favorite gas story.   So I'm in love with a nice girl from Long Island at college.  It's snowing.  She's going to make me some hot tea.  She disappears into the kitchen -- for thirty minutes.  I get up to find her.  It's an electric stove.  She's never used one.  She can't get water to boil with the "burner" on low.

My question was "You have a gas stove at home, right?"  Answer - "Yes. Why?"
 
