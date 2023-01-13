 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 35 Orlando)   Oh deer   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
20
    More: Weird, Kansas, Kansas City Star, Police, Kansas City, Missouri, Constable, United States, local processing, Sheriff  
•       •       •

915 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff's Office which posted photos of the animal remains on its Facebook page."

Hint, it's never something supernatural.
 
MrBoZiffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'oh!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Fixed.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be because of teh gheys.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for making me imagining that
🤮
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: "Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff's Office which posted photos of the animal remains on its Facebook page."

Hint, it's never something supernatural.


10 out of 10 deer disagree.
 
Focks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people kill deer just to get a taxidermy head? They do not use the meat? They pay the taxidermist to get rid of the carcass? Am I reading this wrong? I hope I am reading this wrong.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Focks: So people kill deer just to get a taxidermy head? They do not use the meat? They pay the taxidermist to get rid of the carcass? Am I reading this wrong? I hope I am reading this wrong.


Well, fingers crossed, this was after processing the deer for meat.  There is still a lot of the deer left over after that (bones, guts, organs, etc)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Focks: So people kill deer just to get a taxidermy head? They do not use the meat? They pay the taxidermist to get rid of the carcass? Am I reading this wrong? I hope I am reading this wrong.


/
FWIW
Our family eats it. I love deer 🦌 cooked in foil with pepper and 300F for like an hour.  In the oven.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas"

He realized he was in Arkansas?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas bachelor party aftermath.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: "Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff's Office which posted photos of the animal remains on its Facebook page."

Hint, it's never something supernatural.


Shhhhhh
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Focks: So people kill deer just to get a taxidermy head? They do not use the meat? They pay the taxidermist to get rid of the carcass? Am I reading this wrong? I hope I am reading this wrong.


The meat is good an palatable, the unpleasant taste that most game has can be eliminated with one of several marinades.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There were some really happy maggots, flies, fungi and microbes, I bet.

Deer Decomposition - Timelapse (4K)
Youtube rsUjYTEKgaM

NSFS*


*Not safe for (the) squeamish.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jtown: [pbs.twimg.com image 465x700]


That will always be one of my most favorite Simpsons moments.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seems like the penalty for that was a very light slap on the wrist.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The suspect was cited and faces a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 30 days in jail, according to police. He later agreed to clear the area of the animal remains."

And do what with them? Dump them on someone else's property? You need to have a plan.
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Focks: So people kill deer just to get a taxidermy head? They do not use the meat? They pay the taxidermist to get rid of the carcass? Am I reading this wrong? I hope I am reading this wrong.


In this economy?!?!?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's aliens....
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.