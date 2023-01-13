 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Maybe they should just start charging for parking   (wtae.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, News, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, Pennsylvania, English-language films, Daughtry, Beaver County  
•       •       •

698 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 10:15 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they get for parking their house in the middle of the street. Sheesh, homes these days, got no respect I tell ya!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or at least put out a parking chair.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's a house around here that sits on the outside of a sudden 90 degree turn, it's been hit so many times the town put up concrete bollards and some huge turn arrow signs.

You can still see the stumps of the trees they tried to grow in the yard, but were taken out by cars.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why you build a concrete wall.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People like ramming in Beaver.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are some places in my neighbourhood that are prone to cars running into them.  The city either puts up concrete barriers or bollards.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They banned Pintos in Beaver County

/Hilarious in Brazil 🇧🇷
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Probably be a good idea to allow a little bush to grow. Nothing tacky (don't want to offer a landing strip). Something tasteful to cover things up against unauthorized penetration.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should Beavers drive?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is the property for sale?
My ex is looking for a new place.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder what might be a contributing factor...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More frequent than me hitting anything beaver related lately.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

6nome: People like ramming in Beaver.


Beaver is ten minutes up the road. This is Beaver Falls. (Yes, I know it was a joke.) You would have loved it when Sadie's Big Beaver restaurant was still in Big Beaver Twp. Real place. Look it up.

/Grew up in Beaver County
//Went to college in Beaver Falls
///Go, Go!den Tornadoes!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for some giant landscaping rocks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: 6nome: People like ramming in Beaver.

Beaver is ten minutes up the road. This is Beaver Falls. (Yes, I know it was a joke.) You would have loved it when Sadie's Big Beaver restaurant was still in Big Beaver Twp. Real place. Look it up.

/Grew up in Beaver County
//Went to college in Beaver Falls
///Go, Go!den Tornadoes!


Beaver is dahn the road, not up the road. Been to Sadie's many times back in the day. Grew up in Beaver Falls. Technically, outside of town. South Beaver, to be more specific, but the postal code is BF.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.