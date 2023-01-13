 Skip to content
(AP News)   Severe storms, tornadoes roll through several southern states. At least seven people dead in Georgia and Alabama, hundreds of dollars in damages reported   (apnews.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the gods are angry.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can't live in California, they have too many earthquakes."
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jethro's camaro got knocked off its blocks again.  He vows to rebuild.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Geez I hope all the sets of blackface lawn jockeys are okay
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your GOD has become angered because of the homophobic, non-believers, who overturned Roe vs. Wade.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I will say it's impressive how good radar has gotten at spotting tornadoes.  I was able to watch the local news at 4 and the see the weather guy identify where specific tornadoes were, their track, and when they had broken up.  They can see the rotation in one radar and the debris cloud in another.  When I was a kid in Indiana, we had two tornadoes roll past my neighborhood and there wasn't any warning at all beside, "If you live in this 1500 sq mile area, watch out for a tornado."
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love fark so much
 
Sawbux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, six singlewides?
 
wage0048
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But are they gonna' rebuild?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Jethro's camaro got knocked off its blocks again.  He vows to rebuild.


Close.  My neighbors just bought a Civic for their daughter and that was crushed by a pine tree.  I figure they'll just call insurance instead.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ColleenSezWhuut: Jethro's camaro got knocked off its blocks again.  He vows to rebuild.

Close.  My neighbors just bought a Civic for their daughter and that was crushed by a pine tree.  I figure they'll just call insurance instead.


Ouch.

Not as amusing as Jethro yelling at the sky about how ain't no socialist tornader is gonna keep him from his drag racing dream.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
YOU STOLE MY LINE FROM YESTURDAY SUBBY! I WILL HUNT YOU TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH! YOU WILL RUE THE DAY!!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just say some guy on the news saying that he and his family are safe 'By the grace of Gawd'. I guess 'Gawd' was really pissed at the 5 year old in Georgia crushed to death by a tree falling.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The difference between an Alabama tornado and an Alabama divorce? Either way, someone's losing a mobile home.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skybird659: By the grace of Gawd'.


I mean, are you familiar with the theology behind the "grace of God"? Yes, God is an unpredictable rapscallion with anger issues and we have no way of getting on his good side and his love is pretty much random, even if you 100% do what he says.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: skybird659: By the grace of Gawd'.

I mean, are you familiar with the theology behind the "grace of God"? Yes, God is an unpredictable rapscallion with anger issues and we have no way of getting on his good side and his love is pretty much random, even if you 100% do what he says.


I just know that every time we have an earthquake I hear about how it's retribution for living in 'Gawdless' Cali. I gave up on all that garbage at age 11 when my little Jewish butt learned that Jesus was, in fact, Jewish. Once you start pulling that thread, all 3 'major' religions unravel to a pile of stinky yarn.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: YOU STOLE MY LINE FROM YESTURDAY SUBBY! I WILL HUNT YOU TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH! YOU WILL RUE THE DAY!!


"rue the day"? Who talks like that?

/Not subby
 
