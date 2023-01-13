 Skip to content
(MSN)   That's the roughest-looking ex-teacher Subby has ever seen   (msn.com)
25
    More: Creepy, Education, Teacher, school administrators, School, KYTV Dustin Lee, Missouri, Crime, School leaders  
•       •       •

1844 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 9:33 AM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 45!?!?!?!

How the hell was he ever hired to begin with?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Central Ohio calls that a young looking 30.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got nothing on Professor Badass

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez... maybe lay off the meth a little.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks methed up.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: He's 45!?!?!?!

How the hell was he ever hired to begin with?


I'm guessing meth or meth.  Maybe the kids dad stabbed the guy in the face with a pencil over and over.

Ya thats the face of a hard life
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're telling me that dude had a girlfriend and yet here I am ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikey15: You're telling me that dude had a girlfriend and yet here I am ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


You got to lower your expectations
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Geez... maybe lay off the meth a little.


Do you have any idea how hard it isn't hire a good high school chemistry teacher who's not a little bit methed up?
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: mikey15: You're telling me that dude had a girlfriend and yet here I am ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You got to lower your expectations


(speaking in comically low voice)

"and yet here I am"
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikey15: You're telling me that dude had a girlfriend and yet here I am ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Do you know who else had a girlfriend?
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: mikey15: You're telling me that dude had a girlfriend and yet here I am ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Do you know who else had a girlfriend?


Ye ?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like a drug addict than a teacher.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikey15: BumpInTheNight: mikey15: You're telling me that dude had a girlfriend and yet here I am ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Do you know who else had a girlfriend?

Ye ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: mikey15: You're telling me that dude had a girlfriend and yet here I am ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Do you know who else had a girlfriend?


You guessed it: Frank Stallone.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the guy never got past the groveling and begging part of having sex.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English? I would have put him as a shop teacher.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JFC that is a rough 45.I'm the same age and that guy looks like he has 20-25 years and a crashed tanker of rotgut on me. Bet that wretched mug hasn't had a glass of water since the 90s.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: English? I would have put him as a shop teacher.


He looks almost exactly like one of my English teachers back in high school. He managed to get fired when a couple of students found an open 1/2 bottle of bourbon in his car.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sleze: He's got nothing on Professor Badass

[i.kym-cdn.com image 700x1051]


I can  almost hear the funky slap bass and horns section from his backing band (who are following at a respectful distance).
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: He looks methed up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: sleze: He's got nothing on Professor Badass

[i.kym-cdn.com image 700x1051]

I can  almost hear the funky slap bass and horns section from his backing band (who are following at a respectful distance).


Oh and for those curious, this is basically I hear when looking at that picture of Prof BadAss:
Funk No.1 - TOKYO GROOVE JYOSHI
Youtube 3K8dNctci1Y
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: He's 45!?!?!?!

How the hell was he ever hired to begin with?


That's a very hard looking 45, bet that there was some meth involved.
 
Lillya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If Will Ferrell and Benedict Cumberbatch had a son
 
