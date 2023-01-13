 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Another fake fentanyl exposure involving police, this one has the Yonkers, NY police headquarters going into total lockdown over some officer trying to get time off   (abc7ny.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Out of idle curiosity: what does a dose of Narcan feel like when I'm not in the middle of an overdose?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LOL she didn't even come into contact with fentanyl, she came into contact with "a prisoner's clothing". Oddly enough the prisoner seems to be fine. No mention of him.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
local news is PR for cops
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another fake 'sacrifice' ritual for Blue Lives bootlickers. She exposed herself to dangerous drugs so YOU or your children would be safe.

Just like Jesus, she put her life on the line for you.
 
karnal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Narcan feel like when I'm not in the middle of an overdose


Naloxon has no effect on non-opioid overdoses
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL she didn't even come into contact with fentanyl, she came into contact with "a prisoner's clothing". Oddly enough the prisoner seems to be fine. No mention of him.


This is like the "pocket sand" guy. The person who threw it barehanded was fine but the cop who was in the general area "overdosed". Their panic is hilarious
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL she didn't even come into contact with fentanyl, she came into contact with "a prisoner's clothing". Oddly enough the prisoner seems to be fine. No mention of him.


The underclass is, of course, completely immune to the effects of fentanyl.  That's why they put it in all their drugs, that's why they pass it out to children on Halloween.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They need to prosecute her, in court for some sort of large Federal terroristic threat kind of nonsense, and make a huge trial out of it.  Then they need to walk through an absolute parade of chemists, pharmacists, biomedical engineers telling her what an absolute lying liar dunce she is.

The sentence should be something like holding a signboard in Times Square stating "I'm a corrupt asshole who attempted to use my public service job to screw over poor people, addicts and the most vulnerable members of our society by making a spectacle out of my lies."  Maybe tattoo a more detailed version of this on her forehead?
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

karnal: danny_kay: Narcan feel like when I'm not in the middle of an overdose

Naloxon has no effect on non-opioid overdoses


Nothing? Not even feeling slightly weird? I get dosed and go on with my day?

Huh. I would have expected a drug that can make another drug's effects disappear to have some effect even on a drug-free body...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn, that may have been overly cruel and barbaric on my part.  I apologize.  How about this modest alternative.  Every time a cop lies about fentanyl exposure, a Sackler gets a finger chopped off?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How a fentanyl dealer expects to take out the local police department
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: make a huge trial out of it. Then they need to walk through an absolute parade of chemists, pharmacists, biomedical engineers telling her what an absolute lying liar dunce she is.


Dr. Fauchi would like a word about what happens when you meet the masses with science'y facts and such.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL she didn't even come into contact with fentanyl, she came into contact with "a prisoner's clothing". Oddly enough the prisoner seems to be fine. No mention of him.


The prisoner spent the last few years building up an immunity to Fentanyl powder

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"COVID-19  IS A HOAX - IT CANT KILL YOU"  

Same batch of assholes:

"YOU CAN OD FROM TOUCHING FENTYL DUST!!!!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not sure if malingering, or if mass hysteria.
Both, I think.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

danny_kay: karnal: danny_kay: Narcan feel like when I'm not in the middle of an overdose

Naloxon has no effect on non-opioid overdoses

Nothing? Not even feeling slightly weird? I get dosed and go on with my day?

Huh. I would have expected a drug that can make another drug's effects disappear to have some effect even on a drug-free body...


It just blocks the drug receptors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I truly think there's more to this behavior than just a day off.   There are those, but there are many other who are genuinely afraid.  In a job where death is always there, it makes a big difference of who to trust.

If you've ever talked to a scared anti-vaxxer, they have met lots of people who have done research and believe that COVID is really dangerous and believe that people in authority are sloppy in their research and will not know what to do and even lead you astray.

It's a great technique for one more way to erode trust in the Western Imperalist Satanic non-post Marxist  society.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Show me the positive UDS.

Proof or didn't happen.

/I've actually handled a nicotine transdermal patch and told them it was a fentanyl patch to try to break them of this nonsense.
//Cops are told from day one a single grain of powder will kill them.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Walker: LOL she didn't even come into contact with fentanyl, she came into contact with "a prisoner's clothing". Oddly enough the prisoner seems to be fine. No mention of him.

This is like the "pocket sand" guy. The person who threw it barehanded was fine but the cop who was in the general area "overdosed". Their panic is hilarious


How can you say this?  It was like a SNOWSTORM!

When I moved into my new town, I got the obligatory traffic stop for speeding.  Yes, I picked up speed going down a hill, and was speeding, my bad.  The cop says to me, in what I like to pretend was a redneck accent, but it was actually a New England accent...  "You pulled out of that intersection like a RACE CAR!"  I looked down at the dash of my beater Honda Civic, looked up at the cop in confusion, repeated this a few times and asked "Did you say 'race car'"?  He kind of blushed, and gave me a warning.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kkinnison: How a fentanyl dealer expects to take out the local police department
[Fark user image 850x478]


He had enough fentanyl on him to kill (checks police notes) EVERYONE IN THE KNOWN UNIVERSE! (3 times over)

/yet he was fine
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no I read the word I'm starting to overdossaapqwd dbhsnaawhahwheb ......shahha b.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I truly think there's more to this behavior than just a day off.   There are those, but there are many other who are genuinely afraid.  In a job where death is always there, it makes a big difference of who to trust.

If you've ever talked to a scared anti-vaxxer, they have met lots of people who have done research and believe that COVID is really dangerous and believe that people in authority are sloppy in their research and will not know what to do and even lead you astray.

It's a great technique for one more way to erode trust in the Western Imperalist Satanic non-post Marxist  society.


It's a purely psychosomatic response outside of the very rare actual aerosolized dust exposure.

The problem is that from the moment they are a recruit they are told that white powder will kill them. It's not emphasized that it actually has to be the drug in question, and it has to be aerosolized into a dust cloud for exposure. They're taught it can instantly be absorbed through the skin, and ends their life rapidly without narcan.

If you watch the videos of these incidents, what you're seeing is not characteristic of an opioid overdose onset. You're seeing dilated, not constricted and pinpoint pupils. You're seeing hyperventilation syndrome, not bradypnea and shallow breathing. You're seeing flushed skin, not pale and diaphoretic skin. You're seeing carpal/pedal spasms and catatonia, not ataxia and loss of consciousness.

What you're seeing is the product of extreme panic, with a placebo (Naloxone does nothing for panic) being used to treat it. Because they're taught Naloxone is the one thing that will save their lives.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Out of idle curiosity: what does a dose of Narcan feel like when I'm not in the middle of an overdose?


It's like shaving a slice off a bar of Irish Spring mmmm fresh
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is so goddamn pitiful. Like those Russian dashcam vids where people fake being hit by the car. It's just sad.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

danny_kay: karnal: danny_kay: Narcan feel like when I'm not in the middle of an overdose

Naloxon has no effect on non-opioid overdoses

Nothing? Not even feeling slightly weird? I get dosed and go on with my day?

Huh. I would have expected a drug that can make another drug's effects disappear to have some effect even on a drug-free body...


It blocks the opioid receptors in your brain. If you're not high, there is no effect to happen. If you are high, you go stone cold sober. Most junkies absolutely do not like that, and often fight the person who saved them because the money they just spent getting high is wasted.

However the narcan only lasts 60-90 minutes, so with enough in your system, you can overdose again after it wears off. So the person should definitely go to the hospital.

Source: 8 seconds on Google
 
alternaloser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: "COVID-19  IS A HOAX - IT CANT KILL YOU"

Same batch of assholes:

"YOU CAN OD FROM TOUCHING FENTYL DUST!!!!


also them: "You ever wonder if maybe Putin is the good guy, fighting against interdimensional pedophiles?"
 
