(Daily Star)   Vlad "livin' the fricken dream" say reports (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many former Soviet and Russian leaders have retired peacefully?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's good to be the King.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
retire to palace with pole dancing room

TFG is going to be SO jelly...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bostonguy: How many former Soviet and Russian leaders have retired peacefully?


They all found peace. Of a sort.
 
Airius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least it has a helpful picture of what a pole dancing room might look like....
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*reads TFA*

It's gonna be Harry, right?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, look, Putin's going to go live on a farm(ed underground facility), kids! They surely won't take him out behind the chemical shed and shoot him twice to be certain, not after his blunders have effectively ended Russia as an economic and military world power....
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sillydragon: retire to palace with pole dancing room

TFG is going to be SO jelly...


no doubt. he'll be pissed
 
Tentacle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sillydragon: retire to palace with pole dancing room

TFG is going to be SO jelly...


What are the odds that he gets to spend his "retirement" in a room with walls made of poles that are arranged in a grid pattern?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I absolutely love this tidbit:

"Putin's controversial bolt-hole extends for 16 storeys underground, reveals one of the builders involved in its construction..."

That's a great Russian retirement strategy there: build downwards underground to avoid "accidentally" falling out of any windows.

You say he's retiring, I'm reading this as he's outlived his usefulness.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The one thing I know for sure is Vlad ain't "retiring" in the traditional sense.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gallyamov told the Khodorkovsky Live YouTube channel that Putin will probably not fight the 2024 election and instead seek to give up power to a technocrat successor who could negotiate an end to the war with Ukraine and the West.

That is going to be tricky if Ukraine (and possibly other countries) wish to pursue war crimes in a legal arena.  Would Ukraine be willing to forego the legal process against Putin if it meant negotiating an end to the war that gets them all the other stuff (Russia out of the entire country, some sort of compensation, etc?)  I assume they won't just drop the matter entirely, so then will the senior military staff who could be linked to the war crimes go along with Putin just retiring?

I'm assuming Ukraine might be like "cool, how about you leave completely, Putin gets to fark off and die, but you hand over X, Y, and Z  to the Hague for their roles in A, B, and C", and then whoever A, B, and C are are like "woah there, let's not get crazy.  How about maybe we just murder Putin, install our own people, possibly withdraw from Ukraine, and tell them tough titties on us handing anyone over?"
 
fngoofy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd be shiating bricks if I was his daughter.  You know they'll nip that line in the bud.
No descendants to MRGA.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: [Fark user image image 425x351]


Fark needs a "gross" button lol
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Putin 'to name chosen heir this year then retire to palace with pole dancing room'

I didn't know Putin had a thing for Polish women.
 
red230
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That isn't going to happen. People like Putin won't give up power for fear of what their replacement would do to them. Just ask the guy that suggested to Saddam that he should temporarily step down during the Iran Iraq war.

Putin is only leaving power as a corpse.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if this article is mostly fabricated or copletely fabricated.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: How many former Soviet and Russian leaders have retired peacefully?


Gorby.  Technically Kruschev, but he was sick and died not too long after.  Basically post-Stalin, USSR leaders held on until they died of illness and old age.  The post-Stalin guy had a power struggle, but he just got kinda banninated but not gulaged or anything.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn it!  I hoped it was a euphemism for expired and gone to meet 'is maker! 'E's a stiff! Bereft of life.  'E rests in peace! If they 'adn't nailed 'im to the chair 'e'd be pushing up the daisies! 'Is metabolic processes are now 'istory! 'E's off the twig! 'E's kicked the bucket. 'E's shuffled off 'is mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-DESPOT!!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: In the face of increasing pressure over his invasion on Ukraine, the Russian leader will try to negotiate a peaceful retirement for himself, his former speechwriter predicts

So this is just wild speculation by someone with no actual inside information. OK.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bostonguy: How many former Soviet and Russian leaders have retired peacefully?


Even Gorbie found you grappling with local oaf.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought his palace was falling apart because of crappy materials and construction?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: sillydragon: retire to palace with pole dancing room

TFG is going to be SO jelly...

no doubt. he'll be pissed


When isn't he?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Then they walk him into a windowless room to fill out the paperwork.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Russian retirement:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Gallyamov told the Khodorkovsky Live YouTube channel that Putin will probably not fight the 2024 election and instead seek to give up power to a technocrat successor who could negotiate an end to the war with Ukraine and the West.

That is going to be tricky if Ukraine (and possibly other countries) wish to pursue war crimes in a legal arena.  Would Ukraine be willing to forego the legal process against Putin if it meant negotiating an end to the war that gets them all the other stuff (Russia out of the entire country, some sort of compensation, etc?)  I assume they won't just drop the matter entirely, so then will the senior military staff who could be linked to the war crimes go along with Putin just retiring?

I'm assuming Ukraine might be like "cool, how about you leave completely, Putin gets to fark off and die, but you hand over X, Y, and Z  to the Hague for their roles in A, B, and C", and then whoever A, B, and C are are like "woah there, let's not get crazy.  How about maybe we just murder Putin, install our own people, possibly withdraw from Ukraine, and tell them tough titties on us handing anyone over?"


No, I don't think that's a concession Ukraine will make.

It would be better to have the war outlive him for a permanently negative reputation in death than to formally let him off the hook forever. Otherwise it justifies the invasion and further enables Russia to just do this all again.

Russian pride needs to get a good kick in the teeth so that it's people stop supporting these regimes.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: [Fark user image 425x351]


Just...Why.
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If history tells us one thing, a Russian committee that survives a One-Man-Dictatorship will shut down the next One-Man-Dictatorship before it even starts.

And the replacement would be a choirboy compared to Lavrenty Beria.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't know a president gets to choose an heir. Glad Donny didn't know you could do that.
 
PasswordOptional [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I absolutely love this tidbit:

"Putin's controversial bolt-hole extends for 16 storeys underground, reveals one of the builders involved in its construction..."

That's a great Russian retirement strategy there: build downwards underground to avoid "accidentally" falling out of any windows.

You say he's retiring, I'm reading this as he's outlived his usefulness.


Underground bunker you say?  Find all the openings, pave over. Problem solved.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Airius: At least it has a helpful picture of what a pole dancing room might look like....


notice anything missing from that 'pole dancing' room?  (other than poles and/or dancers)...

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somebody post the clip of joe pesci thinking he's going to a ceremony to "get made".
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: New Rising Sun: Gallyamov told the Khodorkovsky Live YouTube channel that Putin will probably not fight the 2024 election and instead seek to give up power to a technocrat successor who could negotiate an end to the war with Ukraine and the West.

That is going to be tricky if Ukraine (and possibly other countries) wish to pursue war crimes in a legal arena.  Would Ukraine be willing to forego the legal process against Putin if it meant negotiating an end to the war that gets them all the other stuff (Russia out of the entire country, some sort of compensation, etc?)  I assume they won't just drop the matter entirely, so then will the senior military staff who could be linked to the war crimes go along with Putin just retiring?

I'm assuming Ukraine might be like "cool, how about you leave completely, Putin gets to fark off and die, but you hand over X, Y, and Z  to the Hague for their roles in A, B, and C", and then whoever A, B, and C are are like "woah there, let's not get crazy.  How about maybe we just murder Putin, install our own people, possibly withdraw from Ukraine, and tell them tough titties on us handing anyone over?"

No, I don't think that's a concession Ukraine will make.

It would be better to have the war outlive him for a permanently negative reputation in death than to formally let him off the hook forever. Otherwise it justifies the invasion and further enables Russia to just do this all again.

Russian pride needs to get a good kick in the teeth so that it's people stop supporting these regimes.


If they haven't learned that lesson after a thousand years of living under the Tsar, one more kick in the teeth ain't gonna teach them much.
 
