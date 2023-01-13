 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   It's generally frowned upon to break into someone's house and perform a 'sex act' in their bedroom   (fox59.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just because it's mi casa es su casa doesn't mean you can do what you want there.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was the coroner?  All his cases should be reviewed....
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kitchen still OK?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whackin it?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any suspicious home invasion murders where nothing was stolen?  Actually, now that I think about it, working as the county medical examiner is an excellent way to conceal murders.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did they collect DNA samples?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It kinda depends.

If Ana de Armas wants to jimmy the lock on my front door and wake me up with a hummer, she's welcome to try.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Did they collect DNA samples?


They have them working in shifts.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not supposed to do that?

You know, someone could have told me this a lot sooner.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In addition to being a former councilman and firefighter, Sullivan served as La Porte County coroner for eight years.

All of those helped him get away with a slap on the wrist, but I'm sure coroner did most of the heavy lifting.
 
palelizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Whackin it?


That or shoving something up his butt. It's only "malicious michief" though, so...

Dude needs help before he continues to escalate.
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And for that, it cost him $755 cash-only bond.  If he gets the surveillance tape, he can post it on OnlyFans and make that back in a few hours.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: It kinda depends.

If Ana de Armas wants to jimmy the lock on my front door and wake me up with a hummer, she's welcome to try.


*Aubrey Plaza gets my vote.
/not too ashamed of jumping on that bandwagon
 
tnpir
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And this isn't the first time he's done this?

Take him out behind the barn. It's over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some days it does not pay to get out of bed.
 
colon_pow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm not supposed to do that?

You know, someone could have told me this a lot sooner.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No mention of the scumbags political leanings.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
While I'm sure I'd be shocked at the nature and choreography of this "sex act" I'm  more fascinated by the costume he's wearing in jail.  The fashion police must have been there.  I'm thinking of developing the story as a tour-part miniseries with some really good theme music.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We don't kink shame around here.
 
Ant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
northernmanor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"A former councilman and coroner of La Porte County is under arrest once again for entering a home without permission"

Let's all hope he gets a severe talking to this time.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm not supposed to do that?

You know, someone could have told me this a lot sooner.


y.yarn.coView Full Size


Damn lazy moose
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tnpir: And this isn't the first time he's done this?

Take him out behind the barn. It's over.


I doubt it's even the second. This time he was just unlucky the house had full surveillance. The odds of that happening on your second outing are pretty low.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Again?!

It begs the question...how many times has he done this before that first arrest?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hammettman: And for that, it cost him $755 cash-only bond.  If he gets the surveillance tape, he can post it on OnlyFans and make that back in a few hours.


Disturbing if true.
 
danvon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Though we didn't "break in" that was a running gag when I was in the Army and living in the barracks. Roommate or the guy across the hall goes on leave-- have sex on his bunk. Tell him about it one day after he comes back.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sex act? That's what you pay to see in Hamburg. Did he charge admission?
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
fox59.comView Full Size


Totally not the face of a perv.  Does he have to register as a sex offender?  What was his political affiliation?  I've so many questions.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where else are they going to do it?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

special20: Snapper Carr: It kinda depends.

If Ana de Armas wants to jimmy the lock on my front door and wake me up with a hummer, she's welcome to try.

*Aubrey Plaza gets my vote.
/not too ashamed of jumping on that bandwagon


Aubrey Plaza's age is starting to show.  She's what, 25 now?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what is a sex act?

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
once again

And yet, he persisted.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time for some exhumations and DNA tests.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Whackin it?


Auto erotic asphyxiation.

Unfortunately he didn't have time to finish himself off. Take that how you will.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the homeowner records what's happening in the bedroom and video is sent to a server somewhere that may or may not be secure and may or may not be viewed by camera/security employees and is available on the internet and that may or may not be secure. Guess it was worth it this time but would not stay there if it's on Airbnb.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

special20: *Aubrey Plaza gets my vote.


Aubrey and I have so much in common. Both stroke survivors. both love Parks and Rec. I think we could really make it work

/not too ashamed of jumping on that bandwagon

I'd prefer 1 on 1, but whatever I can get
 
