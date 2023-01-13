 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Massive armada of Russian warships and submarines now being mobilised for fresh Ukraine battle from the Black Sea. Or more likely knowing the Ukrainians, a flotilla of sitting ducks   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukraine Navy Is ready!
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!

My favorite part of the daily Ukraine War posting is when the rarely altered "ships destroyed" note gets a plus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually the newly added artificial reefs will be beneficial to marine life in the Black sea.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great news for future shipwreck diving enthusiasts
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the analysis of the Moskova by the OSINT revealed that records showed most of it's CIWS systems weren't even functional, and the ones that were were kept unloaded - I would really hope the Orcs have learned to do some preventative maintenance.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: [Fark user image 551x300]

Ukraine Navy Is ready!


Geneva is voting the use of Tractor-powered boats a war crime after this conflict.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might think that after the Moskva HEROICALLY redeployed to guard the ocean floor that the Russians would be a little more careful with their boats....

/ you might think that
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they just getting called up now? If they'd been in any condition to fight, you'd think they would have been called up after the Moskva got reclassified as a submersible.

Probably more of that top-tier Russian naval quality about to be on display.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Considering the analysis of the Moskova by the OSINT revealed that records showed most of it's CIWS systems weren't even functional, and the ones that were were kept unloaded - I would really hope the Orcs have learned to do some preventative maintenance.


I don't
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There has always been the possibility of an assault up the Dniester..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shows huge thing will drop before week end
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Considering the analysis of the Moskova by the OSINT revealed that records showed most of it's CIWS systems weren't even functional, and the ones that were were kept unloaded - I would really hope the Orcs have learned to do some preventative maintenance.


Usually...it's the belief in the Gork, Mork, DAKA DAKA DAKA and WAAAUGH that keeps the floaties, you know, floating.

/ I wonder who stopped believing
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"massive armada... six warships"
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Considering the analysis of the Moskova by the OSINT revealed that records showed most of it's CIWS systems weren't even functional, and the ones that were were kept unloaded - I would really hope the Orcs have learned to do some preventative maintenance.


I would really hope they keep right on doing what they've been doing.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Black Sea Cruiser Moskva is technically a submarine.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not going within missile distance of land.

Not a chance.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian warships, go fark yourselves.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between a russian armada and a barge full of burning tires?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Green Intern: Why are they just getting called up now? If they'd been in any condition to fight, you'd think they would have been called up after the Moskva got reclassified as a submersible.

Probably more of that top-tier Russian naval quality about to be on display.


Yep.  These aren't new ships to the theater, and there are reasons why Russia hasn't been using them for months.  I wouldn't be surprised if they're simply scrambling them to pull them far away from Crimea, same as they did their planes.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Eventually the newly added artificial reefs will be beneficial to marine life in the Black sea.


Little known fact. There isn't much marine life. The anoxic water makes only the water close to the surface survivable for fish. The cruiser they sent to the bottom won't change for ages since nothing is alive that deep.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Sea to receive new artificial reefs
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they need Turkey's permission to enter the Black Sea? What am I thinking about? Half of them will need to be towed home before they reach Gibraltar.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has ships left?

thedrive.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knows, it might be time for the orc's to have their version of the High Seas Fleet Mutiny of 1918.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess by the end of the year the phrase " Former Russian Navy" will become common.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could signal a new operation, perhaps another attempt at attacking southern Ukraine, or even an attempt to form a land bridge with Moldova breakaway state Transdnistria.

Putin would like to expand the war but he wants to involve people who don't want to be involved.  Transdnistria, like Belarus, may support Putin but they don't want to die for Putin.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"SMILE!"
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RadicalMiddle: Don't they need Turkey's permission to enter the Black Sea? What am I thinking about? Half of them will need to be towed home before they reach Gibraltar.


That's the thing, they've been in the Black Sea this whole time. I'm pretty sure the USS Texas is in better shape than these things.

/Do you see torpedo boats?
//"No offense to the USS Rust-Oleum here, but I'd be better off on the Merrimack!"
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: hardinparamedic: Considering the analysis of the Moskova by the OSINT revealed that records showed most of it's CIWS systems weren't even functional, and the ones that were were kept unloaded - I would really hope the Orcs have learned to do some preventative maintenance.

Usually...it's the belief in the Gork, Mork, DAKA DAKA DAKA and WAAAUGH that keeps the floaties, you know, floating.

/ I wonder who stopped believing


AH, AH SEE YOU BE DA ORK OF KULTUR! WAAAAAAAAAAUGH.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll all be submarines in a few weeks.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: "massive armada... six warships"


Yeah that caught my eye too!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will probably do more damage to themselves than the Ukrainians will do to them. They will probably ram each other, shoot at each other, holes from the rust will sink them. Those garbage scows will make a fine reef.

The Dumbest Russian Voyage Nobody Talks About
Youtube yzGqp3R4Mx4



Cant ever post this enough
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the reefs are returning to the black sea! the earth is healing, russia was the disease! 🌍
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Considering the analysis of the Moskova by the OSINT revealed that records showed most of it's CIWS systems weren't even functional, and the ones that were were kept unloaded - I would really hope the Orcs have learned to do some preventative maintenance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian huge balls

13 Ukrainian border guards at small but strategic Snake Island in the Black Sea. As a Russian warship approached one of the guards livestreamed the radio chatter:
Russians: "This is a Russian warship, I repeat. I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate otherwise I will open fire. Do you copy?"
Ukrainian guard: ""This is it. Should I tell him to go fark himself?" "
Second guard: "Just in case."
First guard: "Russian warship, go fark yourself.""
The Russians shelled the island from the ship and then bombed it from planes

https://nypost.com/2022/02/24/ukrainian-border-guards-killed-after-telling-russian-warship-off/
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: What's the difference between a russian armada and a barge full of burning tires?


The burning tires smell better.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they have left are a handful of frigates, patrol boats, mine sweepers, auxiliary ships, and amphibious assault ships.  The Ukrainians destroyed a missile cruiser, an amphibious assault ship, five patrol boats, two fast attack boats, a tug, and a landing craft.  A few more are inactive or on sea trials outside the Black Sea.  Hardly a massive armada and most of them need protection by the guided missile frigates.  Plus, I thought they threw their marines into the meat grinder months ago, so I don't know what to expect from any troops that make it ashore.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Eventually the newly added artificial reefs will be beneficial to marine life in the Black sea.


I thought this too, but then I thought:  What marine life? The Black Sea is famously low oxygen below the surface layer of brackish water from the many rivers that dump their pollution there.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
How I feel reading the Mirror:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x769]


I sensibly chuckled at this. I am still laughing.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Considering the analysis of the Moskova by the OSINT revealed that records showed most of it's CIWS systems weren't even functional, and the ones that were were kept unloaded - I would really hope the Orcs have learned to do some preventative maintenance.


Why would you hope that? I hope that the ships are left completely defenseless outside of shipping channels so they can all sink without any collateral damage and with as many Russian resources onboard as possible. In a perfect world they'd have the fuel and other pollutants removed, but I'll take what I can get.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Among them are the Pyotr Morgunov landing ship, which is the largest amphibious assault ship in the Black Sea and cruise missile- laden submarines.

So much weirdness to unpack here.

1.  It's probably the only landing ship in the Black Sea.  Russia possess a total of 14 landing ships.  For comparison, the US built 1,000 landing ships in WWII.  This ship is also the only one in its class.  Russia hasn't built any others.  Russia started this conflict with 16 landing ships.
2.  Why does the size of the ship matter?  One missile strike on a large landing ship or a small landing ship results in 0 landing ships.

This is kind of a so-what.  They've basically just bragged about sailing the largest target they have into hostile territory.  They've already shown that their ships are susceptible to attack both at sea and in port.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Apparently the Russians didn't learn anything from the Battle of Tsushima?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think it's more misdirection.  Russia is clearly trying to build up men & material for another offensive.  We can see prep for that going on up in Luhansk Oblast.  But they've been trying to make everyone second guess that, by training a bunch of guys in Belarus & making threatening noises around that.  But it'd be tough for them to actually be planning on attacking from Belarus given that they looted the tanks and artillery shells from Belarus' storehouses and moved all that down to eastern Ukraine.  Similarly I'd guess this is another fake out.

Meanwhile Ukraine is trying to build up men & material for their own offensive, probably a push for Melitopol, and probably in March (they've been telling us to expect heavy fighting that month).
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RadicalMiddle: Don't they need Turkey's permission to enter the Black Sea? What am I thinking about? Half of them will need to be towed home before they reach Gibraltar.


The Montreaux Convention is funky. The ships in TFA, unless I've misunderstood, are already based at Sevastopol. Which means they can come and go as they please, within the constraints of Russian naval ability anyway. But yes you're correct that new ships can't suddenly be added to the theatre. Or aren't supposed to be. Turkiye can be a little unpredictable where the whole warships in the straits thingie is concerned.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Considering the analysis of the Moskova by the OSINT revealed that records showed most of it's CIWS systems weren't even functional, and the ones that were were kept unloaded - I would really hope the Orcs have learned to do some preventative maintenance.


I hope they haven't.
 
