Today's amazing life hack: how to jettison that annoying drunk football fan off the subway
28 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Assholes. All of them. Except for the woman.

The guy who pushed the drunk out should be up on charges of assault and battery, at the very least.

The drunk is also an asshole, but a minor one. He could have been seriously injured, even killed. Land wrong after being pushed like that and it's skinned knees at the very least. And possibly broken bones, even a compound fracture, or a concussion and perhaps a broken skull.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose garbage people need life hacks too.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i approve. fark drunken sports fans
 
TheYeti [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Assholes. All of them. Except for the woman.

The guy who pushed the drunk out should be up on charges of assault and battery, at the very least.

The drunk is also an asshole, but a minor one. He could have been seriously injured, even killed. Land wrong after being pushed like that and it's skinned knees at the very least. And possibly broken bones, even a compound fracture, or a concussion and perhaps a broken skull.


He should should be brought up on the secondary charge of being a fucking sneaky coward.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Except for the woman.


Eh she probably sucks too 😕
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unprovoked assault on an intoxicated man who was safely using public transportation to get home instead of driving. LOL!

Hey look, a legless guy on a skateboard ...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from 2019 but still funny
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Harlee: Except for the woman.

Eh she probably sucks too 😕


You can see her sticking chewing gum under the seat.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Marcos P: Harlee: Except for the woman.

Eh she probably sucks too 😕

You can see her sticking chewing gum under the seat.


I saw her lick the hanging pole too!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Subtonic: Marcos P: Harlee: Except for the woman.

Eh she probably sucks too 😕

You can see her sticking chewing gum under the seat.

I saw her lick the hanging pole too!


Not your personal erotica site etc.

/it's Matty Mouse's personal erotica site obviously
 
sweetuilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Unprovoked assault on an intoxicated man who was safely using public transportation to get home instead of driving. LOL!

Hey look, a legless guy on a skateboard ...


He rubbed the old guy's head while the old guy was safely exiting so not unprovoked but deserved.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Harlee: Except for the woman.

Eh she probably sucks too 😕


She was traveling with the drunk, and didn't do anything to shut him up.  So yeah.
 
thunderdonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick move, but it was pretty damn funny to hear the drunk dude continue to chant "Chelseeeea" from outside the train after the doors closed.  Totally unfazed.  Good sport.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Marcos P: Harlee: Except for the woman.

Eh she probably sucks too 😕

She was traveling with the drunk, and didn't do anything to shut him up.  So yeah.


she was probably sick of his shiat too, that's why she was ignoring him.  but he had all the coke so she had to put up with it
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All I saw was one of the problems being moved somewhere else.
 
Katwang
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess I to would need to be extremely drunk to be that obsessed with Chelsea.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Katwang: I guess I to would need to be extremely drunk to be that obsessed with Chelsea.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did he mind the gap?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Katwang: I guess I to would need to be extremely drunk to be that obsessed with Chelsea.
[Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image 210x240]


That's how I want to die.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see they still have the same voice announcing the next stop as when I lived there. West Ruislip was my stop for where I lived when I was stationed in London.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Marcos P: Harlee: Except for the woman.

Eh she probably sucks too 😕

She was traveling with the drunk, and didn't do anything to shut him up.  So yeah.


I also love how she immediately got worked up about it, but backed off instantly knowing that she'd exposed herself as being associated with the idiot. lol
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The5thElement: I see they still have the same voice announcing the next stop as when I lived there. West Ruislip was my stop for where I lived when I was stationed in London.


Why is that worth mentioning? would you expect it to be changed?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The5thElement: I see they still have the same voice announcing the next stop as when I lived there. West Ruislip was my stop for where I lived when I was stationed in London.

Why is that worth mentioning? would you expect it to be changed?


Bro, isn't it a little early for Malört rage?

/never too early
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: Assholes. All of them. Except for the woman.

The guy who pushed the drunk out should be up on charges of assault and battery, at the very least.

The drunk is also an asshole, but a minor one. He could have been seriously injured, even killed. Land wrong after being pushed like that and it's skinned knees at the very least. And possibly broken bones, even a compound fracture, or a concussion and perhaps a broken skull.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harlee: Assholes. All of them. Except for the woman.

The guy who pushed the drunk out should be up on charges of assault and battery, at the very least.

The drunk is also an asshole, but a minor one. He could have been seriously injured, even killed. Land wrong after being pushed like that and it's skinned knees at the very least. And possibly broken bones, even a compound fracture, or a concussion and perhaps a broken skull.


You can get killed walking your doggy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/subby
 
