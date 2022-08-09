 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 324 of WW3: High intensity battle continues in Soledar, with heavy Russian casualties. In other news, the head of Russia's Duma suggests property confiscation for those who speak out against the war. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine live, Russia-Ukraine war News  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just damn. check out the postures and the body language here.
Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wartime Putinism
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Just damn. check out the postures and the body language here.
Fark user image


That is the closest I've seen someone sit near him in a while
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
January 13

Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions :

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, the Russians directed their heavy artillery at Nikopol. The Marganets community was affected. A dozen enemy shells flew there. The consequences of the shelling are being investigated.

📍 Daughter
Yesterday, the Russians killed 2 civilians in Blagodatny and Avdiivka. 2 more people in the region were injured.

📍 Mykolayiv region
Yesterday evening, enemy shelling was recorded on the open territories of the Kutsurub community. There were no damages or injuries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The capture of Soledar by the Russians will not change the course of the war, - a representative of the US State Department

"No additional Russian successes, even those at the cost of such heavy losses in personnel and equipment, will ever be able to change the course of the war. No tactical advance will be able to correct the strategic failure faced by President Putin, " said a State Department representative. USA Ned Price.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
225 Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Spain for training

The training takes place within the framework of EU military aid. 20 servicemen will learn to operate Hawk air defense systems.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The night in Soledar was hot, battles continued, - Hanna Malyar

the Russians threw almost all the main forces in the direction of Donetsk and maintain a high intensity of the offensive. The Deputy Minister of Defense reported that our fighters are bravely trying to hold the defense.
i.imgflip.com
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson Oblast 49 times in a day: one person died

Peaceful settlements in the region and Kherson were attacked with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars, tanks, and a rocket attack was also recorded.

As a result of Russian shelling, 1 person died, 2 residents of the Kherson region were injured of varying degrees of severity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is trying to create an army of two million, - GUR

Military intelligence of Ukraine does not rule out that the leadership of Russia will announce another wave of mobilization in the coming days. Another 500,000 Russians will enter the Soviet Union, which will allow the terrorist country to create strategic reserves.

According to the estimates of the military intelligence of Ukraine, the scale of the mobilization measures carried out by the aggressor country indicates the plans of its leadership to create an army numbering about two million people.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Ukraine, they are preparing for a possible new wave of invasion by the occupiers

Ukraine independently and with the help of partners constantly monitors the situation on the fronts and Russia's preparations for a possible re-offensive.

"We do not remove the threat (of a new offensive - ed.) while the war continues and while a new round of mobilization in Russia is being predicted. In Belarus, joint exercises of the groups of the Belarusian army and the army of the Russian Federation are continuously held, but the relevant military leaders are conducting certain measures in terms of training management bodies, accumulation material and technical means, equipment of the territory with the aim of preventing and prejudicing the actions of the aggressor ," says the head of the KMVA, Serhiy Popko.

In his opinion, the joint air-tactical exercises planned in Belarus from January 16 should not be perceived as a direct threat of a new attack on Kyiv or concentrated missile strikes on the capital.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is getting warmer: Ukrenergo expects a decrease in electricity consumption

However, there is currently a deficit in the energy system, which is especially pronounced in the morning and evening peaks of consumption.
Exceeding the consumption limits leads to risks of emergency situations in the power system. Therefore, emergency shutdowns are used to prevent them. Each operator of the distribution system in its region makes schedules of planned hourly outages.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Russism must lose this war - in everything and everywhere. On land, in the sky, in the sea, in the energy sector, in the economy, in politics, and in the end - in the dock of the international tribunal for this aggression against Ukraine. Every day, together with our partners, we bring this sentence for terrorists closer. Peace is getting closer every day.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
96% of Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the most trusted in Ukraine continue to be the armed forces:
Over the last year (between December 2021 and December 2022), the level of trust in the Armed Forces increased from 72% to 96%.

In December 2021, 27% of respondents trusted the President of Ukraine (and the balance was negative -23%, i.e. the difference between the share of those who trust and the share of those who do not trust), however, within a year the indicator increased to 84%, and the balance is currently +80%.

Trust in volunteers increased from 68% to 84%, and the balance improved from +57% to +81%.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia wants to launch a major offensive from the occupied territories in the spring

The Minister of Defense stated this in an interview with the BBC. In his opinion, Russia will try to gather "forces, ammunition and weapons" for an offensive from the occupied regions in the south and east of Ukraine.

"Spring is the best period to renew the movement for all parties . We understand that they will be ready to start and, of course, we must be ready to start, " Oleksiy Reznikov noted.

At the same time, the Minister of Defense does not think that the Russians are preparing a second offensive from the territory of Belarus, because it will take a long time, and Russia does not have enough resources.

Oleksiy Reznikov is convinced that Ukraine will receive "tanks, combat aircraft or jet aircraft, as well as long-range weapons for hitting targets 300 km away" from Western partners.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine will receive AMX-10 RC armored vehicles from France in the next 2 months

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of France. Also, the Ukrainian military will be trained to drive AMX-10 RC armored vehicles.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The occupiers changed the legal address of the ZNPP to Energoatom

ZNP By falsely "re-subordinating" the to Moscow, the occupiers are once again trying to emphasize ZNP's belonging to the Russian Federation. However, such actions in no way change the legal status of the station.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Soledar

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has not yet commented on this statement. This morning, Hanna Malyar reported that fighting is still going on in the city.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stripped the citizenship of People's Deputies Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andriy Derkach. !! The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine stripped the mandates of Taras Kozak, Andriy Derkach, Rinat Kuzmin and Viktor Medvedchuk, who were recently stripped of their Ukrainian citizenship.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Ukraine will receive AMX-10 RC armored vehicles from France in the next 2 months

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of France. Also, the Ukrainian military will be trained to drive AMX-10 RC armored vehicles.


Cool, but not sure how effective
streetmusclemag.com
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture makes him look taller than he is

cdn-live.foreignaffairs.com


Forced perspective, he's actually 30-40 feet in front of them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: fasahd: Ukraine will receive AMX-10 RC armored vehicles from France in the next 2 months

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of France. Also, the Ukrainian military will be trained to drive AMX-10 RC armored vehicles.

Cool, but not sure how effective
streetmusclemag.com


Hey, look how much they've done with these.

thumbor-production-auction.hemmings.com
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Time to make the sunflowers.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Patron or sunflower t-shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: The picture makes him look taller than he is

[cdn-live.foreignaffairs.com image 800x533]

Forced perspective, he's actually 30-40 feet in front of them.


They also did a bit of photo shop on it. Here I took away the one layer I found.

Fark user image
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Russia is trying to create an army of two million, - GUR

Military intelligence of Ukraine does not rule out that the leadership of Russia will announce another wave of mobilization in the coming days. Another 500,000 Russians will enter the Soviet Union, which will allow the terrorist country to create strategic reserves.

According to the estimates of the military intelligence of Ukraine, the scale of the mobilization measures carried out by the aggressor country indicates the plans of its leadership to create an army numbering about two million people.


That's laughable. He's going to commit androcide on his own population. He'll need Ukrainian sperm to replenish the gene pool, once this shiatshow is all over and he is has been dealt with by the hangman.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* All citizens, please note: any panicked reports of an army of lobsters forming in the Moscow Sewers, hellbent on the eradication of mankind and fueled with fury after their kind has been harvested too long for Tasty Period's "See Food™" BlyaatBurger are simply exaggerations of the scope of the threat. While it is true that the team from St. Petersburg Eldritch University were in fact torn limb from limb by a monstrous horde of mutated Oompa Lobsters, and while it is true that the army has lost control of the Tasty Period meat packing plant, no further threats are expected to our fine city. Praise Lobster!

* Reports that cynical Western sources are planning to rebrand M1 Abrams tanks as Sport Utility Vehicles are simply a ploy to avoid public outcry and, even more embarrassingly for the West, are simply a bad copy of a superior Russian Army plan to rebrand untrained conscripts as highly trained VDV paratroopers. As the combat airdrop over Bakhmut yesterday failed as all conscripts plunged screaming to their deaths due to the equally untrained pilot flying his plane directly into the Black Sea, which was possibly related to the also untrained ground crew neglecting to actually fuel the plane, it is fully expected that these new Sport Utility Vehicles will suffer an equal fate.

* Reports that Patriarch Kirill of the Orthodox Church has necromantically reanimated the crew of the heavy cruiser Moskva in order to crew the Admiral Kuznetsov are false. Efforts on convincing him to necromantically reanimate the dead Admiral Kuznetsov are ongoing.

* In light of the Lobster threat, the producers of the new season of Things You Can Probably Survive Eating with Yevgeny and Yulia have decided to refocus their trademark "Surprise Ingredients" to simple, basic elements, and this week will begin with element one on the periodic table of the elements, Hydrogen. Yevgeny is planning a Hydrogen Egg Flambe and Yulia will be making a Hindenberg  Pot Pie with thermite sauce and anguished cries of 'Oh, the Humanity!' High marks have already been given by network critics and the Moscow Fire Brigade is on standby.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dangerous device for the doodlers

Fark user image
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The capture of Soledar by the Russians will not change the course of the war, - a representative of the US State Department

"No additional Russian successes, even those at the cost of such heavy losses in personnel and equipment, will ever be able to change the course of the war. No tactical advance will be able to correct the strategic failure faced by President Putin, " said a State Department representative. USA Ned Price.


Some folks in the U.S. and Ukraine are starting to wonder whether it's worth it for Ukraine to continue to hold the present line in the Bakhmut area, they think the ground a little farther west offers better defensive positions:

Fark user image

Compendium of alternate Nitter URL's to try if this one doesn't work for you (thanks again to danceswithcrows for finding it).
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Soledar

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has not yet commented on this statement. This morning, Hanna Malyar reported that fighting is still going on in the city.


So in yesterday's BBC News, they were reporting that wagner had posted a picture of their flag (wagner,
not russian) in a building, and claimed to have taken the whole city.  At the time, russia wasn't making that same claim, and Ukraine had responded that fighting was still going on.

So I assume that if wagner managed to get to a building that's actually in the city, for their photo op, it's just a PR thing and not a sign they actually have taken more than a single building.

BBC's search on their website kinda sucks as you can't sort by date.  But here's their coverage from two days ago, with images of destruction vs older images so you can see the changes:  https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64250202
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: The picture makes him look taller than he is

[cdn-live.foreignaffairs.com image 800x533]

Forced perspective, he's actually 30-40 feet in front of them.


He's probably not that far in front.

You could either put him on a box, or just take the image from a low angle to get that effect.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 31 to January 6 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War Monitor is reporting things could be going better at Soledar, but the situation is not critical at this point:

Fark user image

Compendium of alternate Nitter URL's to try if this one doesn't work for you (thanks again to danceswithcrows for finding it).
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The capture of Soledar by the Russians will not change the course of the war, - a representative of the US State Department

"No additional Russian successes, even those at the cost of such heavy losses in personnel and equipment, will ever be able to change the course of the war. No tactical advance will be able to correct the strategic failure faced by President Putin, " said a State Department representative. USA Ned Price.


that may be true, but at what price for the Ukrainians??
My heart is bleeding for them...
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The capture of Soledar by the Russians will not change the course of the war, - a representative of the US State Department

"No additional Russian successes, even those at the cost of such heavy losses in personnel and equipment, will ever be able to change the course of the war. No tactical advance will be able to correct the strategic failure faced by President Putin, " said a State Department representative. USA Ned Price.



However, the Russian capture of the GOP and the House of Representatives poses a great danger to Ukraine and may change the course of the war.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: fasahd: the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Soledar

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has not yet commented on this statement. This morning, Hanna Malyar reported that fighting is still going on in the city.

So in yesterday's BBC News, they were reporting that wagner had posted a picture of their flag (wagner,
not russian) in a building, and claimed to have taken the whole city.  At the time, russia wasn't making that same claim, and Ukraine had responded that fighting was still going on.

So I assume that if wagner managed to get to a building that's actually in the city, for their photo op, it's just a PR thing and not a sign they actually have taken more than a single building.


You'd be correct in that assumption.  WarTranslated posted a translation of an interview with a Ukrainian sergeant yesterday who was a recent medical evacuation from Soledar (hypothermia), one of the things he mentioned was Wagner infiltration groups getting into buildings just long enough to record a video making grandiose claims about how much territory they've captured before getting killed:

It is a bit funny to watch the enemy's statements because it happens that a bunch of "Wagnerites" will run in, infiltrate into some building in the industrial zone, and, while we have not yet had time to "smoke them out", will record a video. And the next day, we will find out they are "two hundredth".

 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Americans' Support For Aiding Ukraine Has Evolved

Or, devolved, as it were.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danny_kay: fasahd: The capture of Soledar by the Russians will not change the course of the war, - a representative of the US State Department

"No additional Russian successes, even those at the cost of such heavy losses in personnel and equipment, will ever be able to change the course of the war. No tactical advance will be able to correct the strategic failure faced by President Putin, " said a State Department representative. USA Ned Price.

that may be true, but at what price for the Ukrainians??
My heart is bleeding for them...


But if the Ukrainians fail, what would be the price?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: baka-san: fasahd: Ukraine will receive AMX-10 RC armored vehicles from France in the next 2 months

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of France. Also, the Ukrainian military will be trained to drive AMX-10 RC armored vehicles.

Cool, but not sure how effective
[streetmusclemag.com image 850x395]

Hey, look how much they've done with these.

[thumbor-production-auction.hemmings.com image 820x545]


True
But that damn slide whistle gets annoying after a while
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My only comment about #Soledar:

1) psychologically unfortunate
2) militarily entirely irrelevant

russia lost 3-4,000 KIA to take part of Ukraine's 316th largest city... this will have the same effect on the war as the German capture of Côte 265 on 14 March 1916 - namely none.
- Thomas C. Theiner (@noclador) January 13, 2023
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  The Leopard and Challenger are in play, people turning the screws on Germany, distracted by pets instead of Battletech, German political culture, Putin saying, "This is fine", cute women with sunflowers, tanks that are tanks but not tanks but sport utility vehicles, coloring book pages about robots and raccoons, Russia creating the Czech Republic and Poland (what?), and ponies eating steak.  Er.  What?
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Muta: danny_kay: fasahd: The capture of Soledar by the Russians will not change the course of the war, - a representative of the US State Department

"No additional Russian successes, even those at the cost of such heavy losses in personnel and equipment, will ever be able to change the course of the war. No tactical advance will be able to correct the strategic failure faced by President Putin, " said a State Department representative. USA Ned Price.

that may be true, but at what price for the Ukrainians??
My heart is bleeding for them...

But if the Ukrainians fail, what would be the price?


I didn't mean that the Ukrainians should give up, I was just bothered by this "eh, doesn't matter either way" attitude I read from the State Department's statement. It seems in poor taste while so much blood is shed.
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Today's warcrime reported to you by JayinKyiv

Jay in Kyiv
@JayinKyiv
16h
Abandoning months of denials, Russians now admitting they often hit Ukrainian units from within by wearing Ukrainian uniforms.
https://twitter.com/JayinKyiv/status/1613614333270818829

Fark user image
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Big Drama in Soledar Ukrainian Soldiers hold on | Ruzzian losses are huge
Youtube lmDltUgQ9Js

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ukraine War Update | Leopard Tanks Coming to Ukraine | Soledar is Still Holding On
Youtube q2XWGdN-m4w

Yesterday's Artur
 
mederu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
12 Jan: Not So Fast! Russians RAN INTO A FORTIFIED EMBANKMENT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 2jqZtEUh1vY

yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ukraine defence minister: We are a de facto member of Nato alliance
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oneiros: TommyDeuce: The picture makes him look taller than he is

[cdn-live.foreignaffairs.com image 800x533]

Forced perspective, he's actually 30-40 feet in front of them.

He's probably not that far in front.

You could either put him on a box, or just take the image from a low angle to get that effect.


Yeah, I was going for a "Putin so tiny" joke there, and clearly should have gone much further on the distance.
 
