There is still no cure for cancer, but deaths are down 33% in 30 years
My wife and I are both Cancer survivors and were diagnosed within a year of each other (don't know if we were living under powerlines or what).  For the next five years we battled reoccurrences which led to multiple surgeries, chemo treatments, and radiation ablations.  Those five years sucked and so do our semi-annual follow up tests, but....we're still alive.

Glad for modern medicine, and yes, Cancer DOES suck.
 
Now that HPV vaccines are a thing, doesn't that take a lot of cervical and penile cancers off the table? So in a sense there is a cure for cancer.
I'm getting regular screens for colon cancer. It should just get better and better from here.
 
Simply put, depending on the stage you're in, the treatments are getting more effective and less taxing on your body.
 
Had a relative who recently completed treatment for prostate cancer.

The "funny" thing about it is the 10 year survival rate at his age is actually higher than it is had he not had prostate cancer. The extra medical attention and 'scare' apparently makes people take things more seriously in his age group so they are able to catch other things early.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro: I'm getting regular screens for colon cancer. It should just get better and better from here.


You should tip the nurse each time.

/ phrasing?
 
Maybe obesity, diabetes, and suicide are just beating cancer to the punch?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro: Now that HPV vaccines are a thing, doesn't that take a lot of cervical and penile cancers off the table? So in a sense there is a cure for cancer.
I'm getting regular screens for colon cancer. It should just get better and better from here.


Cancer is at least as broad of a term as food. You could probably say we've cured at least a few particular items but there are also at least a few particular items that are still completely uncurable.
 
Yeah, but everyone it killed is still dead, so there's that
 
I'll add early detection is huge to survival which we've gotten better at in the past 30 years.
 
