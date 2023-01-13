 Skip to content
(BBC)   You know all those articles about how the Simpsons predicts the future? Expect to see 3-eyed fish swimming in the seas around Fukushima in the next few months   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't this also how we get Godzilla?
 
darinwil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's just a little radiation, how bad could that be...
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Radiation doesn't not work that way!

Fark user imageView Full Size


darinwil: It's just a little radiation, how bad could that be...


Not bad, water is an excellent moderator of radiation, and the amount of water would be literally a "drop in the ocean".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Sharks can't get cancer. But this is a stark reminder that the world needs to abandon the foolish forms of energy like nuclear, solar, and wind and instead focus on spreading clean coal.
 
darinwil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Radiation doesn't not work that way!

[Fark user image image 259x195]

darinwil: It's just a little radiation, how bad could that be...

Not bad, water is an excellent moderator of radiation, and the amount of water would be literally a "drop in the ocean".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Interesting factoid: all naturally occurring water is radioactive.
 
darinwil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Don't worry. Sharks can't get cancer. But this is a stark reminder that the world needs to abandon the foolish forms of energy like nuclear, solar, and wind and instead focus on spreading clean coal.


They might not get cancer, but you go spreading that clean coal around and they might obtain fire! You ever seen a sharknado... on fire?!?! I propose clean whale oil instead.
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Interesting factoid: all naturally occurring water is radioactive.


Another factoid: Fukushima was not a "disaster", at least not a nuclear disaster. Assholes.
 
janzee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
>After treatment the levels of most radioactive particles meet the national standard, the operator said

Oh sure. Can I submit a not so distant future headline?

"How could this happen?"
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shryke: zeaper12: Interesting factoid: all naturally occurring water is radioactive.

Another factoid: Fukushima was not a "disaster", at least not a nuclear disaster. Assholes.

Authorities set up an exclusion zone which grew larger and larger as radiation leaked from the plant, forcing more than 150,000 people to evacuate from the area. The zone remains in place.


that sounds a little "disaster-y" to me
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll get out my trinoculars and keep watch.
 
