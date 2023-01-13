 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   The stupid, it snacks on the raw fish at the supermarket   (thesun.ie) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More click-bait trash
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aggie Waller, 18, joked that she's "defo got worms" but insisted that she doesn't care about the health risks as she loves the unusual snack.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems self-correcting
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: More click-bait trash


What's her fark handle?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely she can filter out the parasites with one of her plugins. These British tabloid articles make me root for the Brexiters.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short-form videos will destroy the internet, yes, but they might destroy the creators of short-form videos at the same time. So not completely bad.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here for the worms, but she know she's already got them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they'll make her smarter

nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't be eating your salmon well done though.
seriouseats.comView Full Size

You want it slightly translucent in the center.  That's the best flavor.

cdn.apartmenttherapy.infoView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Attention whore gotta' attention whore.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is what Luna gets plus it's got a beefy taste that pets love she should contact her vet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You shouldn't be eating your salmon well done though.
[seriouseats.com image 514x386]
You want it slightly translucent in the center.  That's the best flavor.

[cdn.apartmenttherapy.info image 730x411]


That's why you should microwave fish, gives a nice, even cook all the way through.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcos P: This is what Luna gets plus it's got a beefy taste that pets love she should contact her vet

[Fark user image image 425x306]


Dahlia Roz loves that stuff.  I have never seen a dog go nuts for a pill like it is a treat until we started her on it.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lol, no worms in supermarket fish.  iat is all flash frozen for shipping killing anything in it.  Fish right out of a lake or ocean - freeze it or fry it first.  Otherwise your concern for food handling is listeria bacteria.  Long the fish lives or where (looking at you gulf area), generally higher mercury content.  Salmon and shellfish have short lives, tuna and shark long.  Tuna in Atlantic will have less mercury levels that Gulf.  It depends on the regulations of the countries that border it.  Did a research paper in it

Love me some raw salmon.  Poke bowl day!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Rapmaster2000: You shouldn't be eating your salmon well done though.
[seriouseats.com image 514x386]
You want it slightly translucent in the center.  That's the best flavor.

[cdn.apartmenttherapy.info image 730x411]

That's why you should microwave fish, gives a nice, even cook all the way through.


Especially at work.
 
cleek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Lol, no worms in supermarket fish.  iat is all flash frozen for shipping killing anything in it.  Fish right out of a lake or ocean - freeze it or fry it first.  Otherwise your concern for food handling is listeria bacteria.  Long the fish lives or where (looking at you gulf area), generally higher mercury content.  Salmon and shellfish have short lives, tuna and shark long.  Tuna in Atlantic will have less mercury levels that Gulf.  It depends on the regulations of the countries that border it.  Did a research paper in it

Love me some raw salmon.  Poke bowl day!


What were your findings about mercury content in fishes that spend time in Alaskan rivers?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Gleeman: Rapmaster2000: You shouldn't be eating your salmon well done though.
[seriouseats.com image 514x386]
You want it slightly translucent in the center.  That's the best flavor.

[cdn.apartmenttherapy.info image 730x411]

That's why you should microwave fish, gives a nice, even cook all the way through.

Especially at work.


Fills the whole office with a pleasant aroma.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Finally. After these last long years, an article where Ivermectin may actually be the answer.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
STOPPED reading after seeing "tik-tok".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The famous de-wormer you see at the vet's office for treating dogs.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug effective against a wide variety of parasites. Ivermectin has been shown to be effective against the sea lice Lepeophtheirus salmonis and Cal&us elongatus. The shrimp Crangon septemspinosa was exposed to ivennectin in water and via treated salmon food.

Take this lady to her vet for treatment.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, there's nowhere you could possibly go to dine on raw fish. Someone's really missing out on that niche.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...and it went green.

Admins, are you feeling okay? Maybe you should lie down for a while.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thankfully, the unlikelihood of it actually being true means we probably don't have to worry about the nutritional issues associated....
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No butt sex with her. Your worm might get worms. Nonononono.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Six bucks and my right nut says she's not vaccinated.
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: sitesmithscott: Lol, no worms in supermarket fish.  iat is all flash frozen for shipping killing anything in it.  Fish right out of a lake or ocean - freeze it or fry it first.  Otherwise your concern for food handling is listeria bacteria.  Long the fish lives or where (looking at you gulf area), generally higher mercury content.  Salmon and shellfish have short lives, tuna and shark long.  Tuna in Atlantic will have less mercury levels that Gulf.  It depends on the regulations of the countries that border it.  Did a research paper in it

Love me some raw salmon.  Poke bowl day!

What were your findings about mercury content in fishes that spend time in Alaskan rivers?


After reading the California Fish&Game recommendations for how much fish you should eat from each part of the state, I wouldn't eat fish from gold mining country unless I was actually starving/lost in the woods.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You shouldn't be eating your salmon well done though.
[seriouseats.com image 514x386]
You want it slightly translucent in the center.  That's the best flavor.

[cdn.apartmenttherapy.info image 730x411]


It just isn't a food tab thread without "If you don't like it this way you're wrong."
 
groverpm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She's lying. She hasn't got worms, uses Ivermectin.
 
