(Yahoo)   Florida Man owns largest child porn collection ever seen by deputies - faces more than 1,180 child porn charges after arrest. Oh, and four counts of bestiality images. I mean, why limit yourself to just one perversion, right, Florida Man?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
50
    Child pornography, Warrant, Police, Sheriff  
•       •       •

50 Comments     (+0 »)
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fry him.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was using Discord to trade child porn? Or did he just leave the app on while Europeans posted a bunch of sixteen year olds that got cached?

/he looks like a child himself
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd imagine if you're desensitized enough to catch 1180 charges for that, then bestiality and other stuff would be easy.  Making gorgor look like an amateur.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, when does the  guy run for GOP Congressman?
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone call the Guinness Book of World Records.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pfft, amate- oh shiat wait no!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
he should take Rust's advice.
True Detective - "If you get the opportunity...."
Youtube SIEMuvACO1o
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Not that we needed all that for the trip, but once you get locked into a serious porn-collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can."
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

covfefe: He was using Discord to trade child porn? Or did he just leave the app on while Europeans posted a bunch of sixteen year olds that got cached?

/he looks like a child himself


He was charged for transmitting, so he sent the pics, they arrested him for that, raided his systems and arrested him again.

Usually arrests like these are followed by arrests in other countries because they impersonate him for a while to catch his comrades, but maybe the FBI wasn't involved with this one. Or maybe this arrest was a tip from them.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, at least he wasn't a drag queen grooming children.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As disgusting and depressing as situations like this are, it makes me wonder how a person ends up being that way.  How does a person come to develop those kinds of desires?  Was this person a victim of child abuse too?  Is there any kind of intervention that could have been done to prevent that kind of behavior?  If so, what help should have been offered?
 
Xai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why even bother arresting him when there are drag queens out there teaching kids it's OK to wear dresses?

I mean he was probably a fine upstanding republican...
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Someone call the Guinness Book of World Records.


Why? Is there a category for "Most steps accidentally fallen down?"
 
eKonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: So, when does the  guy run for GOP Congressman?


To be honest, my first assumption was that he'd already started his 2024 campaign for POTUS.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I bet he had a giant collection of Far Right memes too.  Probably an archive of Musk tweets.  These things go hand in hand.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is no telling how many charges he could face if detectives went through all the devices.

Unfortunately someone will have to go through those other devices since they may have photos of victims and possibly the criminal depending on what the content of his collection is.   Software can take out the duplicates but human eyes will need to scan over every image at some point.

I had grand jury duty for 30 days and 1 case was for child porn, a photographer/clown for children's parties had a massive stash of child porn he had taken himself.  The DA came in with a giant folder of his collection and put it on the desk up front and left the room   About 20 juror just staring at that folder not knowing what to do until 1 woman said we had to look.  She looked at the 1st picture and said burn him alive, a second woman volunteered to confirm the contents and seconded the motion.
Thankfully I did not have to look.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They probably haven't even found his really sick stuff yet.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is a bit of a tiresome cliche' that every person caught is the "worst ever" or "most ever"..
How bout just arresting and convicting people without editorializing...Government employees don't
need to aggrandize themselves to the media or the public..Just do the damn job your paid for..
And being a PR person for yourself or your department isn't part of that...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's cosplaying Ash Kechum.

/ gotta catch them all
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The internet is a dark and toxic place. The only semi decent look is the surface Google shows with safe search on. Spend all the time you want trying to find a hack access code or movie or text book copy or website with every whatever on it. Nah, Bru. I glide along the surface of this sh*t.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why does't anyone write a duplicate finder based on a police library of illegal images and send it out as a virus to delete the shiat from the web?

You'd think it would be easy. Remove the temptation reduce the crime. As recently as 2006 there were site that were still taking bank cards for this stuff.. how many banks went to jail for it?

Just saying they could be trying a lot harder.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He could defend the beastiality charges by admitting to the child porn.  "I didn't know those were on that site".  🤭🙄
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bet he's all sorts of Christian
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Fry him.


I bet that's someone's kink too.  "Electrocution porn".  🤣
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: covfefe: He was using Discord to trade child porn? Or did he just leave the app on while Europeans posted a bunch of sixteen year olds that got cached?

/he looks like a child himself

He was charged for transmitting, so he sent the pics, they arrested him for that, raided his systems and arrested him again.

Usually arrests like these are followed by arrests in other countries because they impersonate him for a while to catch his comrades, but maybe the FBI wasn't involved with this one. Or maybe this arrest was a tip from them.


Plus the article says they found 15 devices.  I guess I don't know what they consider a "device", but that's an awful lot for someone just casually porn-ing.  LIke...I'm trying to imagine.  A few old computers he doesn't really use, maybe a couple phones, and the rest are some sort of external storage for all his porn?  I guess it could be like 'cop math' for electronics where they're calling a USB stick a "device", but it might mean he has a substantial setup for storing media and several devices in an effort to stay anonymous.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Load him in a barrel and feed him to the shredder.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Deus Ex Macguffin: Someone call the Guinness Book of World Records.

Why? Is there a category for "Most steps accidentally fallen down?"


"Guy most likely to be beaten to death in prison"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It is a bit of a tiresome cliche' that every person caught is the "worst ever" or "most ever"..
How bout just arresting and convicting people without editorializing...Government employees don't
need to aggrandize themselves to the media or the public..Just do the damn job your paid for..
And being a PR person for yourself or your department isn't part of that...


Is this the specific hill you want plant your flag on?
Do you also require clarity between ephebophile and pedophile?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Plenty more out there to arrest.
 
Capt Ahab
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Came here looking for Matt Gaetz's name and pic.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD!
This thread is gonna be something else.
Farkers strap-on, it's like the *people-who-should-be-on-lists* lit up.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*IN* strap in!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: *IN* strap in!


Had it right the first time?
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There are databases of child porn image hashes.  They are used to detect known images being transmitted unencrypted or to identify a file on a drive without anyone having to visually compare it.  As new images are found that don't match known hashes they are documented in the databases and a hash generated for future identification.

Wish the article had quantified how much the most they'd ever seen.  Number of images and videos found and size of data in GB/TB etc.  Number of images often correlate to how many charges are eventually filed but not always, depends on the local laws and DA.  In this particular case it sounds like they started with the first group they discovered but will likely add more charges as devices are analyzed.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The largest so far..
 
jonas opines
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: Farkers strap-on


Now That's a weird kink.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wine Sipping Elitist: covfefe: He was using Discord to trade child porn? Or did he just leave the app on while Europeans posted a bunch of sixteen year olds that got cached?

/he looks like a child himself

He was charged for transmitting, so he sent the pics, they arrested him for that, raided his systems and arrested him again.

Usually arrests like these are followed by arrests in other countries because they impersonate him for a while to catch his comrades, but maybe the FBI wasn't involved with this one. Or maybe this arrest was a tip from them.

Plus the article says they found 15 devices.  I guess I don't know what they consider a "device", but that's an awful lot for someone just casually porn-ing.  LIke...I'm trying to imagine.  A few old computers he doesn't really use, maybe a couple phones, and the rest are some sort of external storage for all his porn?  I guess it could be like 'cop math' for electronics where they're calling a USB stick a "device", but it might mean he has a substantial setup for storing media and several devices in an effort to stay anonymous.


im sure they are counting everything from USB sticks to broken laptops...

but this dude was clearly an internet raised child; the child porn charges are just the start...

wait until the RIAA and the MPAA get ahold of those devices!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It seems creepy to name a small districts Sheriff's deputies as experts on child porn from their own experience.  That label could really stick, like "The Miami Relatives."
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: Mr. Shabooboo: It is a bit of a tiresome cliche' that every person caught is the "worst ever" or "most ever"..
How bout just arresting and convicting people without editorializing...Government employees don't
need to aggrandize themselves to the media or the public..Just do the damn job your paid for..
And being a PR person for yourself or your department isn't part of that...

Is this the specific hill you want plant your flag on?
Do you also require clarity between ephebophile and pedophile?


Ephebophile (Noun): A Pedophile with a Thesaurus.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are tiers for this kind of thing.  Some of them are common sense, some of them are legal.

Did he have drawings or stories involving minors?  If so, my ick factor kicks in and it'd be worth investigating to see if he's progressed beyond that.  And no publication ban on court proceedings.

Possession of material that involved actual minors in the production?  Already over my line for locking him away.

Distribution of those materials?  Lock him away more.

Production of those materials?  Gen pop and forget to put guards in the yard while the cameras are broken.  Because capital punishment isn't an option in most places.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You gotta hand it to pedophiles; when it comes to their porn collections, it's Go Big or Go Home.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Bslim: *IN* strap in!

Had it right the first time?


Yep. Too late.
We've all already strapped on.

/modified wooden toilet roll holder
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I'd imagine if you're desensitized enough to catch 1180 charges for that, then bestiality and other stuff would be easy.  Making gorgor look like an amateur.


Is that possible ?
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man?  A real man doesn't need little kids getting abused to get off.  I just can't...I really can't...
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Deus Ex Macguffin: Someone call the Guinness Book of World Records.

Why? Is there a category for "Most steps accidentally fallen down?"


I think a former Putin ally holds that record.
 
LL316
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In for a penny, in for a pound.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, other 'Florida Men' are criticizing California and wondering why we still think Florida  is a 'special' place.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: As disgusting and depressing as situations like this are, it makes me wonder how a person ends up being that way.  How does a person come to develop those kinds of desires?  Was this person a victim of child abuse too?  Is there any kind of intervention that could have been done to prevent that kind of behavior?  If so, what help should have been offered?


The underside of the human mind is a weird thing, and lots of this gets baked in very early for nonlinear reasons.
And please don't go straight to "If you were abused we need to keep an eye on you. You probably want to do th same thing to other people."
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

covfefe: He was using Discord to trade child porn? Or did he just leave the app on while Europeans posted a bunch of sixteen year olds that got cached?

/he looks like a child himself


The speed with which you rush to his defense. Is worrying
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: *IN* strap in!


Hell of an autocorrect mistake.  But I've learned mine uses commonly used words and phrases by me.  Would you like to plead the Fifth?
 
