mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That process can be triggered by pollution, environmental toxins and human behaviors such as smoking, eating an inflammatory diet or suffering a chronic lack of sleep

Don't consume processed foods and added sugar.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mistahtom: That process can be triggered by pollution, environmental toxins and human behaviors such as smoking, eating an inflammatory diet or suffering a chronic lack of sleep

Don't consume processed foods and added sugar.


The fark I want to live forever for?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. We aren't mice. Rodent studies don't transfer.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: No. We aren't mice. Rodent studies don't transfer.


Found out the hard way:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Mister Snrub put you up to this, subby?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Our cells don't last forever, so they copy themselves to create the next generation.

But cells count how many times they've been copied, and after so many generations they stop... this is called the Hayflick limit.

It's likely a mechanism for fighting cancer, which is unconstrained cell replication.  Malignant cancer are mutated cells that have gotten around the Hayflick limit.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here come the immortal billionaires.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know, we're all counting on someone not living an extended period of time. Probably quite a few someones.
This doesn't need to be a thing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Awesome, immortal rodent overlords.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, I mean: it *is* Friday...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We'd be f*cked as a species on this planet if we ever discovered immortality. We're f*cked already as it is.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mangoose: mistahtom: That process can be triggered by pollution, environmental toxins and human behaviors such as smoking, eating an inflammatory diet or suffering a chronic lack of sleep

Don't consume processed foods and added sugar.

The fark I want to live forever for?


And given all *gestures vaguely* this, who thinks it's a good idea for human lifespans to be extended?

And if anti-ageing stuff does become available, will good people get first dibs? Or will it be pure evil asshats like Murdoch and Putin?
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
