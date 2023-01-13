 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Body found after at least seven years, tightly wrapped and partially buried in a locked area behind a wall. Police think her death was "Suspicious"   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Creepy, Death, Leo White, Jess Robbins, Forensic pathology, Police, Criminal Investigation Department, The Remains, remains of a woman  
•       •       •

288 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 5:30 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As opposed to she fell over from a heart attack or something and someone either needed to pretend she was alive, or just panicked believing they'd be blamed for some reason and hid her.  Either or which could have happened, and similar situations have happened pretty regularly.  In neither case would the death itself be suspicious, just what the person did with the body afterward.  Worst they'd get is some fairly minor charges
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
just don't check the shed in the backyard and, whatever you do, don't mess with the trapdoor in the shed.
 
TRUMPYOUDOLT [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: As opposed to she fell over from a heart attack or something and someone either needed to pretend she was alive, or just panicked believing they'd be blamed for some reason and hid her.  Either or which could have happened, and similar situations have happened pretty regularly.  In neither case would the death itself be suspicious, just what the person did with the body afterward.  Worst they'd get is some fairly minor charges


If they pretended she was alive to collect a pension or disability cheque they might get jail time (they should call an Australian lawyer, though, because I'm definitely not one).
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TRUMPYOUDOLT: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: As opposed to she fell over from a heart attack or something and someone either needed to pretend she was alive, or just panicked believing they'd be blamed for some reason and hid her.  Either or which could have happened, and similar situations have happened pretty regularly.  In neither case would the death itself be suspicious, just what the person did with the body afterward.  Worst they'd get is some fairly minor charges

If they pretended she was alive to collect a pension or disability cheque they might get jail time (they should call an Australian lawyer, though, because I'm definitely not one).


Oh yeah undoubtedly, but that or just interfering with a body charges were what I meant with "minor charges."  Even the jail time for fraud isn't going to even be in the league of the time you're going to get for murder.  I suppose maybe if you could show it wasn't willful killing or something and get a somewhat lesser sentence there but still, you get the idea
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why the 10cm window for her height if they have the remains. What, did they just eyeball it?
 
Chakat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Why the 10cm window for her height if they have the remains. What, did they just eyeball it?


Bodies shrink after death, and the amount of shrinkage can vary.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would guess suicide..
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I would guess suicide..


Makes sense.
 
Obryn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chakat: Sexy Jesus: Why the 10cm window for her height if they have the remains. What, did they just eyeball it?

Bodies shrink after death, and the amount of shrinkage can vary.


The water was COLD!!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chakat: Sexy Jesus: Why the 10cm window for her height if they have the remains. What, did they just eyeball it?

Bodies shrink after death, and the amount of shrinkage can vary.


Also when you find bodies as skeletal remains you only get an estimation of their height without really doing serious forensic work which takes time.  I'm sure they're going to do that regardless, but as far as what they can get out with what they know now it's gonna a range
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.