(Twitter)   This isn't scantily-clad women lounging on the hood of a car, but hey, you know you want to join the Russian army   (twitter.com)
40
    Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

40 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No this is legit, go sign up if you wanna get some.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well that's the stupidest thing I've seen all day.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sing it with me:

Ymra eht Noij, Ymra eht Noij
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Was there a GOP  PR firm in Arlington involved because this seems like the half-baked ideas someone would come up with in a shop like that.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Magorn: Sing it with me:

Ymra eht Noij, Ymra eht Noij


Jion?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mistahtom: No this is legit, go sign up if you wanna get some.


They said that about TFd, all I got was 3k in debt, herpes, and they f*cked my dad
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cropped because Fark dot com.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: Was there a GOP  PR firm in Arlington involved because this seems like the half-baked ideas someone would come up with in a shop like that.


Given the track record of GOP PR firms and military PR messaging, I'd assume the pictured soldiers would be in US uniforms.

/Unless it's WWII footage/pictures, then it's Nazis
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait... I'm no gun expert, but was one of them holding a Tommy Gun?

Just how old is their equipment getting?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Alphax: Wait... I'm no gun expert, but was one of them holding a Tommy Gun?

Just how old is their equipment getting?


The thing with the drum? Looks like a PPSh-41.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: Cropped because Fark dot com.
[Fark user image 425x364] [View Full Size image _x_]


Never turn down a good thing, Rico.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soviet badges?

They don't use those anymore.

(I don't know for sure, but I don't think they do.)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sub Human: Soviet badges?

They don't use those anymore.

(I don't know for sure, but I don't think they do.)


I was thinking cosplayers, but they're usually better about their outfits and at least one buckle is upside down. WWII themed photo shoot?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Sub Human: Soviet badges?

They don't use those anymore.

(I don't know for sure, but I don't think they do.)

I was thinking cosplayers, but they're usually better about their outfits and at least one buckle is upside down. WWII themed photo shoot?


The woman on the left's rifle looks like a German Mauser (certainly not the appropriate M/N), so who knows.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Bootleg: Sub Human: Soviet badges?

They don't use those anymore.

(I don't know for sure, but I don't think they do.)

I was thinking cosplayers, but they're usually better about their outfits and at least one buckle is upside down. WWII themed photo shoot?

The woman on the left's rifle looks like a German Mauser (certainly not the appropriate M/N), so who knows.


Don't think it's a Mauser, but yeah, not a mosen either
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Israelis did it first.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Show us the brawny muscle boys
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, the Rooskies are now relegated to using WW2 surplus weapons and armor? Thats what I took away.

/ and of course, hawt Asian wimmins
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Bootleg: Sub Human: Soviet badges?

They don't use those anymore.

(I don't know for sure, but I don't think they do.)

I was thinking cosplayers, but they're usually better about their outfits and at least one buckle is upside down. WWII themed photo shoot?

The woman on the left's rifle looks like a German Mauser (certainly not the appropriate M/N), so who knows.


It's a PPSH. Rooskie WW2 sub machine gun.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mofa: Cropped because Fark dot com.
[Fark user image 425x364] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'd... uh, I'd like to know more.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Show us the brawny muscle boys


They're mostly KIA by now. All that's left are out of shape reservists.
 
Cheron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Target audience is the same as Axe Body Spray.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Jaws_Victim: Show us the brawny muscle boys

They're mostly KIA by now. All that's left are out of shape reservists.


Yep. You knew the Russians underestimated the fight when they dropped their hardest dudes into Hostomel on day 1 and got them wiped out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Well that's the stupidest thing I've seen all day.


day's not over yet
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
well, that's it. i am going to russia to sign up
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like the start to one of those movies that I watch in the internet when everyone is asleep :0
 
Smidge204
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/nothing of substance to contribute
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magorn: Sing it with me:

Ymra eht Noij, Ymra eht Noij


Nah, gotta go superliminal:

HEY YOU! JOIN THE RUSSIAN ARMY!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: well, that's it. i am going to russia to sign up


You have to see both sides first.

It's not all Ukrainian women in it, but there's an archive of some of the things posted on the daily therapy / Ukraine war thread:

https://crow202.com/2022/cute.html

This one was curiously absent:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's just the wijeo targeted at guys who like to pew-pew and stuff. Here's the one aimed at non Moscovites of the more logistic persuasion :
DJ Blyatman & длб - Kamaz (Official Music Video)
Youtube dzTAPY4uEYE
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Video cuts off right at imminent scissoring? Boo!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least they're honest about the WWII-era equipment they'll be issued.

/Here's a captured Luger P08, Comrade Conscript. You hear a drone coming, shoot it down.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is the medal that they are wearing?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You son of a biatch, I'm in.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcos P: Looks like the start to one of those movies that I watch in the internet when everyone is asleep :0


The 2AM, 14 minute long, documentary film festival.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sub Human: Soviet badges?

They don't use those anymore.

(I don't know for sure, but I don't think they do.)


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Approves
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of them is wearing their belt wrong ways, I think.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

